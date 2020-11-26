Chill with Windhoek Express
26 November 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• Christmas Magic at the Gallery – Decor & Antiques, hosted by the Swakopmund Arts Association at the Woermannhaus Gallery until 17 January. Opening times: Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 12:00 and 15:00 to 17:00; and from 10:00 to 12:00 on Saturday and Sunday.
Recurring events
• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every Saturday. Entrance: N$20 for adults, children and pensioners free.
• 08:00 The Village Farmer’s Market creates a tranquil environment to socialize, buy fresh locally produced goods and engage in healthy lifestyle activities such as yoga and meditation in Liliencron Street until 12:00. Entrance is free.
• 08:00 Weekly Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus church (3 Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) until 12:00 every Saturday. Entrance: Free
Friday 27 November
• 07:30 The Cancer Association of Namibia’s first annual My Life Movember golf day takes place at the Windhoek Country Club. Info [email protected]
• 17:00 Christmas / Advents market at the Green Centre in Swakopmund, continues from 11:00 to 21:00 on Saturday. Enter the festive season and get into the Christmas spirit with the smell of freshly roasted almonds, the sounds of Christmas carols, delicious food and refreshments. You will find creative Christmas gifts, arts and crafts are for sale.
• 17:00 Abendschoppen with Bobby Ihlein at the Old Sailor in Swakopmund.
• 18:00 'n Stukkie Kersfees with Andre Schwartz performing at Droombos on the outskirts of Windhoek. Bring a gift for a child as your entry. Also bring along a camping chair or picnic blankets. Something to eat and drink will be for sale at Droombos. NO food or drink may be brought onto the premises.
• 18:30 Z-Life Studios hosts a Hakuna Matata SPCA Zumbathon in Daimler Street (opposite The Patio). Tickets: N$100 for adults and N$60 for kids under 12. Info: Z-Life Studio at 081 7444 574.
• 19:00 Local comedian OC Ebs "changes jobs" at Chicago's Bar & Restaurant in Windhoek. Tickets: N$100 via webtickets.com.na
• 20:00 The Vaughn Ahrens Band performs live at Wolfshack in Windhoek. Tickets: N$50.
Saturday 28 November
• 07:00 Namibian National Target Archery Championships at the SFC Sport Club in Swakopmund.
• 08:00 Windhoek se Eie Boeremark/ Farmers Market at the Windhoek show grounds until 13:00. Entrance: N$5 and free for children and pensioners.
• 09:00 Omaruru Farmers Market at the WildFlower Garden Shop in Swakopmund, with fresh farm produce, plants, food and live music.
• 09:00 Jenny's Place Christmas Market with décor, gifts, clothing, food and other hand made items for sale until 14:00.
• 10:00 MTC NHRA derby horse racing at the Okahandja Turf Club. Tickets: N$50 (or N$50 for VIP) via webtickets.com.na
• 15:00 Enjoy live music at Urban Camp in Windhoek featuring Riaan Smit. Space is limited so reserve your space via webtickets.com.na or buy a ticket your nearest Pick n Pay or directly at Urban Camp by calling 081 162 0761. Tickets: N$70 in advance or N$100 at the gate. Children under 12 are free.
• 15:00 Christmas Market / Weihnachtsmarkt at the Farmers Kitchen Elisenheim, with around 50 stands with décor and gift ideas as well as a beer bar, wine bar and kids craft corner. At around 19:00 a fire will be lit up for the children to sit and listen to a storyteller reading ‘The Christmas Story’. Entrance is free.
• 17:00 Savannah Collins live at Bar Zonder Naam in Swakopmund.
Sunday 29 November
• 07:00 Cycling - from Rössmund to Goanikontes.
Wednesday 2 December
• An SME expo takes place at Ondangwa. Stalls from N$500, entrance only N$4.99. Info: 081 476 9304, 081 661 5799 or [email protected]
Thursday 3 December
• 18:00 Future Females Swakopmund ends the year with a bang at The Rendezvous in Walvis Bay, featuring Beatrice Schultz and Danelle Dreyer. Tickets: N$65 (early bird), N$85 (standard) and N$110 (late bird) via today.com.na
Friday 4 December
• 17:00 Skylar open air cinema with a live performance by Suzi Eises, entertainment for the kids, and food and beverage stalls at the Westdene stadium in Keetmanshoop. Tickets: N$130 in advance via webtickets.com.na
• 18:00 Night and Day Market at the Otjiwarongo Reitklub until the 5th, featuring children's entertainment, clothing, jewellery, gifts, decor, Christmas goodies, baked goods, plants, ice cold beer and delicious meals. Stands are available to rent. Info: 081 348 6765 or 081 328 8238
Saturday 5 December
• 08:00 The second annual Swakop Colour Run takes place at the Vineta sports fields.
• 08:00 Have you ever visited Trophäendienste's shop on the way to the airport? Then today is the perfect time to do so since there is a 50% off clearance sale on a large variety of t-shirts, kids clothing, scarfs, jewellery, handbags, belts, wallets as well as great deals on zebra and Nguni ottomans. While you are there, also check out the taxidermy showroom! Info: 061 232 236 or trophanedienste.com.
• 08:00 The Deon Hotto & Peter Shalulile tournament takes place in Henties Bay until the 6th. A total of N$30 000 and soccer kits are up for grabs for the winning teams. Live music with DJ Zuma, along with kapana and refreshments on sale. Entrance: N$10 per person and N$20 per car. Info: 081 892 7457 or 081 395 5227.
• 16:00 Open Studio & Art Market at Omuntu Studios (35 Nelson Mandela Ave, Windhoek) until 20:00. The shared artist studio hosts about a dozen artists and is open to visitors to see what goes on behind the scenes and to purchase some wonderful Namibian artworks.
Sunday 6 December
• 07:00 The OTB Sports Sandman Triathlon takes place in Swakopmund.
Friday 11 December
• 14:00 The Desert Dash kicks off at the Grove Mall in Windhoek and ends in Swakopmund at Platz am Mer 24 hours later.
• 14:00 Geraas op die koppie music festival and family fun day at the Spitzkoppe Tented Camp. Featuring performances by Vaughn Ahrens, Kalux and Bl!kweg until the 12th. Tickets: N$100 for all activities and there are specials on camping gear for those wanting to overnight. Info 081 805 3178.
• 14:00 The Madisa Festival takes place at Camp Madisa until the 14th, featuring bands and artists from all over Africa along with craft beer, food & drink stalls, camping and more. For stalls and queries contact [email protected], or book online at www.hitmusic.co.za/events/madisa-festival-2020.
Saturday 12 December
• 08:00 Erongo Year-end model aeroplane fun fly at Ground Rush in Swakopmund. Bring and braai, and have fun with the family! Continues on the 13th. Info: 081 127 9214 or 081 124 0884.
• 12:30 The first ever Standard Bank Waka Kids Choice Awards go online! Namibian kids get to vote for their favourites across 20 categories in the annual awards show. Filled with fun, games and an amazing line-up of performers - this is the ultimate kids show! Info: www.wakawakamoo.com
Wednesday 16 December
• 09:00 Swakop Beach Volleyball Camp at The Mole until the 17th at 16:00.
Thursday 17 December
• Christmas Market at The Dome in Swakopmund until the 18th.
• 10:00 The annual Nedbank Swakop Food Festival takes place along Strand Street, with food, music and family fun until the 19th at 22:00.
Friday 18 December
• 09:00 Festive Fair at Platz am Meer in Swakopmund until 24 December at 18:00.
• 10:00 Fittest in the Namib, powered by Mannie's Bike Mecca takes place at The Mole main beach and the Swakopmund athletics stadium. The challenge continues until the 19th at 20:00. Info: 081 593 3594, 081 856 1102 or [email protected]
• 10:00 Owambo Fest at the Helao Nafidi Business Centre at Omafo until the 20th. Tickets: N$20 via webtickets.com.na
Saturday 19 December
• 08:00 Sparta United Recreation Clubs hosts their annual Touchies tournament at their club in Walvis Bay. Entry (per team): N$600. Info: 081 477 6026 or 081 147 5272.
• 18:00 Miss Zambezi 2020 takes place at the Likute Lodge in Katima Mulilo. Tickets: N$50 (for over 16s only, and in advance) or N$200 (VIP admission - over 18s only) via webtickets.com.na
Tuesday 22 December
• Sparta United Recreation Clubs hosts their annual 7-a-side cricket at the club in Walvis Bay.
Sunday 27 November
• 15:00 The annual Pupkewitz Jetty Mile takes place at The Mole. Entries at www.otbsport.com
Monday 28 December
• The annual Nedbank Desert Classic takes place at the Rossmund Golf Course outside Swakopmund until the 29th. Entries costing N$1000 per player, close on 20 December, which includes both green and competition fees.