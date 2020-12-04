Chill with Windhoek Express
04 December 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• Christmas Magic at the Gallery – Decor & Antiques, hosted by the Swakopmund Arts Association at the Woermannhaus Gallery until 17 January. Opening times: Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 12:00 and 15:00 to 17:00; and from 10:00 to 12:00 on Saturday and Sunday.
Friday 4 December
• 17:00 Skylar open air cinema with a live performance by Suzi Eises, entertainment for the kids, and food and beverage stalls at the Westdene stadium in Keetmanshoop. Tickets: N$130 in advance via webtickets.com.na
• 18:00 Night and Day Market at the Otjiwarongo Reitklub until the 5th, featuring children's entertainment, clothing, jewellery, gifts, decor, Christmas goodies, baked goods, plants, ice cold beer and delicious meals. Stands are available to rent. Info: 081 348 6765 or 081 328 8238
Saturday 5 December
• 08:00 The second annual Swakop Colour Run takes place at the Vineta sports fields.
• 08:00 Have you ever visited Trophäendienste's shop on the way to the airport? Then today is the perfect time to do so since there is a 50% off clearance sale on a large variety of t-shirts, kids clothing, scarfs, jewellery, handbags, belts, wallets as well as great deals on zebra and Nguni ottomans. While you are there, also check out the taxidermy showroom! Info: 061 232 236 or trophanedienste.com.
• 08:00 Finkenstein Bush Market at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 14:00.
• 08:00 The Deon Hotto & Peter Shalulile tournament takes place in Henties Bay until the 6th. A total of N$30 000 and soccer kits are up for grabs for the winning teams. Live music with DJ Zuma, along with kapana and refreshments on sale. Entrance: N$10 per person and N$20 per car. Info: 081 892 7457 or 081 395 5227.
• 10:00 The Handle Bar in Olympia hosts their year-end Good Riddance concert, with performances by Jacob & Taylor, Riaan Smit, Vaughn Ahrens and As Night Faces. Tickets cost N$50 (single entrance) at the doors, but space is limited. Info: 081 469 3166.
• 16:00 Open Studio & Art Market at Omuntu Studios (35 Nelson Mandela Ave, Windhoek) until 20:00. The shared artist studio hosts about a dozen artists and is open to visitors to see what goes on behind the scenes and to purchase some wonderful Namibian artworks.
Sunday 6 December
• 07:00 The OTB Sports Sandman Triathlon takes place in Swakopmund.
Tuesday 8 December
• 19:00 SA's Fatman performs at the Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool. Tickets: N$150 for adults and high school learners, and N$80 for primary school learners. A cash bar is available. All proceeds in support of Rozell van Zyl's hip and foot operations. Tickets: Mariëtte at 081 302 9733 or Marizaan at 081 241 2221.
Wednesday 9 December
• 19:00 SA's Fatman performs at the Aranos Farmer's Association hall. Tickets: N$200 for adults and high school learners and N$100 for primary school learners, which includes a meal. A cash bar is available. All proceeds in support of Rozell van Zyl's hip and foot operations. Tickets: Desire at 081 622 7837 or Jacky at 081 233 3536.
Thursday 10 December
• 19:00 SA's Fatman performs at the Mariental Golf Club. Tickets: N$150 for adults and high school learners, and N$80 for primary school learners. A cash bar is available. All proceeds in support of Rozell van Zyl's hip and foot operations. Tickets: Mariëtte at 081 302 9733 or Marizaan at 081 241 2221.
Friday 11 December
• 14:00 The Desert Dash kicks off at the Grove Mall in Windhoek and ends in Swakopmund at Platz am Mer 24 hours later.
• 14:00 Geraas op die koppie music festival and family fun day at the Spitzkoppe Tented Camp. Featuring performances by Vaughn Ahrens, Kalux and Bl!kweg until the 12th. Tickets: N$100 for all activities and there are specials on camping gear for those wanting to overnight. Info 081 805 3178.
• 14:00 The Madisa Festival takes place at Camp Madisa until the 14th, featuring bands and artists from all over Africa along with craft beer, food & drink stalls, camping and more. For stalls and queries contact [email protected], or book online at www.hitmusic.co.za/events/madisa-festival-2020.
• 19:00 A Classical Christmas Concert at the Eros Dutch Reformed Church in Windhoek, with selections of Händel's Messiah being performed in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia. Tickets: Starting at N$60 via Webtickets.com.na
Saturday 12 December
• 08:00 Erongo Year-end model aeroplane fun fly at Ground Rush in Swakopmund. Bring and braai, and have fun with the family! Continues on the 13th. Info: 081 127 9214 or 081 124 0884.
• 12:30 The first ever Standard Bank Waka Kids Choice Awards go online! Namibian kids get to vote for their favourites across 20 categories in the annual awards show. Filled with fun, games and an amazing line-up of performers - this is the ultimate kids show! Info: www.wakawakamoo.com
• 19:00 Charity Chrismats Concert with performances by Glaucio Ngaca (bass/baritone), Sylvain Palangi (violinist) and Barnad van Wyk (accompanist) at the Central Methodist Church. Tickets: Starting from N$50 via Webtickets.com.na
Wednesday 16 December
• 09:00 Swakop Beach Volleyball Camp at The Mole until the 17th at 16:00.
Thursday 17 December
• Christmas Market at The Dome in Swakopmund until the 18th.
• 10:00 The annual Nedbank Swakop Food Festival takes place along Strand Street, with food, music and family fun until the 19th at 22:00.
Friday 18 December
• 09:00 Festive Fair at Platz am Meer in Swakopmund until 24 December at 18:00.
• 10:00 Fittest in the Namib, powered by Mannie's Bike Mecca takes place at The Mole main beach and the Swakopmund athletics stadium. The challenge continues until the 19th at 20:00. Info: 081 593 3594, 081 856 1102 or [email protected]
• 10:00 Owambo Fest at the Helao Nafidi Business Centre at Omafo until the 20th. Tickets: N$20 via webtickets.com.na
Saturday 19 December
• 08:00 Sparta United Recreation Clubs hosts their annual Touchies tournament at their club in Walvis Bay. Entry (per team): N$600. Info: 081 477 6026 or 081 147 5272.
• 18:00 Miss Zambezi 2020 takes place at the Likute Lodge in Katima Mulilo. Tickets: N$50 (for over 16s only, and in advance) or N$200 (VIP admission - over 18s only) via webtickets.com.na
Tuesday 22 December
• Sparta United Recreation Clubs hosts their annual 7-a-side cricket at the club in Walvis Bay.
Sunday 27 November
• 15:00 The annual Pupkewitz Jetty Mile takes place at The Mole. Entries at www.otbsport.com
Monday 28 December
• The annual Nedbank Desert Classic takes place at the Rossmund Golf Course outside Swakopmund until the 29th. Entries costing N$1000 per player, close on 20 December, which includes both green and competition fees.
Friday 22 January
• 19:00 The Midgard Country Estate plays host to the Stars under African Skies concert, featuring performers from Germany like Mickie Krause, Ireen Sheer and Peter Wackel. The revelry continues on the 23rd with Frühschoppen followed by the concert at 11:00. Food and beverage stalls are available on both days. Tickets start from N$200 with combo deals for both days and accommodation available via webtickets.com.na
Saturday 6 February
• 12:00 Mothfest at the SFC Sport Club in Swakopmund… A hell ride of rock and metal featuring the bands Kirality, Project Mothball, Checkered Synergy and Special Guests. Tickets: N$100 in advance or N$145 at the door. Beer garden and light entertainment and food from 12:00. Info www.projectmothball.com
Thursday 6 May
• The Harley-Davidson Owners Group (HOG) Namibia Chapter hosts the Skeleton Coast Rally in Swakopmund until 9 May. Highlights include live music, lucky draws, a thunder parade and food stalls. Info and registration at www.skeletoncoastrally.com