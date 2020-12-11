Chill with Windhoek Express
11 December 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• Christmas Magic at the Gallery – Decor & Antiques, hosted by the Swakopmund Arts Association at the Woermannhaus Gallery until 17 January. Opening times: Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 12:00 and 15:00 to 17:00; and from 10:00 to 12:00 on Saturday and Sunday.
• I am Kapena, the debut solo exhibition of drawings and paintings by Kapena Joe at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre.
Friday 11 December
• Swakopmund fair at the Arnold Schad promenade and Palm Gardens parking area until the 12th, with local music and artists, craft stalls, food, gift ideas and activities for children.
• 14:00 The Desert Dash kicks off at the Grove Mall in Windhoek and ends in Swakopmund at Platz am Mer 24 hours later.
• 14:00 Geraas op die koppie music festival and family fun day at the Spitzkoppe Tented Camp. Featuring performances by Vaughn Ahrens, Kalux and Bl!kweg until the 12th. Tickets: N$100 for all activities and there are specials on camping gear for those wanting to overnight. Info 081 805 3178.
• 14:00 The Madisa Festival takes place at Camp Madisa until the 14th, featuring bands and artists from all over Africa along with craft beer, food & drink stalls, camping and more. For stalls and queries contact [email protected], or book online at www.hitmusic.co.za/events/madisa-festival-2020.
• 18:00 Opening of the Unam Visual Arts graduate exhibition at the National Art Gallery. View until 16 January. Gallery opening hours are from 08:00 to 19:00.
• 19:00 A Classical Christmas Concert at the Eros Dutch Reformed Church in Windhoek, with selections of Händel's Messiah being performed in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia. Tickets: Starting at N$60 via Webtickets.com.na
Saturday 12 December
• 08:00 Erongo Year-end model aeroplane fun fly at Ground Rush in Swakopmund. Bring and braai, and have fun with the family! Continues on the 13th. Info: 081 127 9214 or 081 124 0884.
• 12:30 The first ever Standard Bank Waka Kids Choice Awards go online! Namibian kids get to vote for their favourites across 20 categories in the annual awards show. Filled with fun, games and an amazing line-up of performers - this is the ultimate kids show! Info: www.wakawakamoo.com
• 19:00 Charity Chrismats Concert with performances by Glaucio Ngaca (bass/baritone), Sylvain Palangi (violinist) and Barnad van Wyk (accompanist) at the Central Methodist Church. Tickets: Starting from N$50 via Webtickets.com.na
Wednesday 16 December
• 09:00 Swakop Beach Volleyball Camp at the Mole until the 17th at 16:00.
Thursday 17 December
• Christmas Market at The Dome in Swakopmund until the 18th.
• 10:00 The annual Nedbank Swakop Food Festival takes place along Strand Street, with food, music and family fun until the 19th at 22:00.
Friday 18 December
• 09:00 Festive Fair at Platz am Meer in Swakopmund until 24 December at 18:00.
• 10:00 Fittest in the Namib, powered by Mannie's Bike Mecca takes place at The Mole main beach and the Swakopmund athletics stadium. The challenge continues until the 19th at 20:00. Info: 081 593 3594, 081 856 1102 or [email protected]
• 10:00 Owambo Fest at the Helao Nafidi Business Centre at Omafo until the 20th. Tickets: N$20 via webtickets.com.na
Saturday 19 December
• 08:00 Sparta United Recreation Clubs hosts their annual Touchies tournament at their club in Walvis Bay. Entry (per team): N$600. Info: 081 477 6026 or 081 147 5272.
• 18:00 Miss Zambezi 2020 takes place at the Likute Lodge in Katima Mulilo. Tickets: N$50 (for over 16s only, and in advance) or N$200 (VIP admission - over 18s only) via webtickets.com.na
Monday 21 December
• 09:00 Lions Christmas Market in Henties Bay until the 23rd.
Tuesday 22 December
• Sparta United Recreation Clubs hosts their annual 7-a-side cricket at the club in Walvis Bay.
• 17:00 Christmas Night Market at the Dunes Mall in Walvis Bay, featuring home-made foods, crafts and other goods until 21:00; continues on the 23rd at the same time. Info: [email protected]@attx.co.za
Saturday 26 December
• 07:00 The annual Henties Bay Angling Bonanza, with the prizegiving at the Skubbe Bar.
Sunday 27 November
• 15:00 The annual Pupkewitz Jetty Mile takes place at The Mole. Entries at www.otbsport.com
Monday 28 December
• The annual Nedbank Desert Classic takes place at the Rossmund Golf Course outside Swakopmund until the 29th. Entries costing N$1000 per player, close on 20 December, which includes both green and competition fees.
Friday 22 January
• 19:00 The Midgard Country Estate plays host to the Stars under African Skies concert, featuring performers from Germany like Mickie Krause, Ireen Sheer and Peter Wackel. The revelry continues on the 23rd with Frühschoppen followed by the concert at 11:00. Food and beverage stalls are available on both days. Tickets start from N$200 with combo deals for both days and accommodation available via webtickets.com.na
Saturday 6 February
• 12:00 Mothfest at the SFC Sport Club in Swakopmund… A hell ride of rock and metal featuring the bands Kirality, Project Mothball, Checkered Synergy and Special Guests. Tickets: N$100 in advance or N$145 at the door. Beer garden and light entertainment and food from 12:00. Info www.projectmothball.com