Chill with Windhoek Express

28 January 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.
• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features loads of goodies at the Old Power Station complex until 14:00.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.

Saturday 30 January
• 06:00 Sunrise Run at Farm Windhoek. Fees: N$150 (9km), N$200 (17km) and kids 2km free. Info [email protected]
• 08:00 Market Day at the Little Foot Nursery in Swakopmund until 13:00.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 6 March, 3 April, 1 May, 5 June, 3 July, 7 August, 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.
• 10:00 Free Trial: Robotics for Children at the Goethe-Institut, until 12:00. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, registration is required. Email your child’s name and your cell number to [email protected] before 28 January 2021.
• 11:00 Frühschoppen at The Wolfshack in Windhoek until 14:00, with a performance by The Ells. Entrance is free
• 12:00 Art auction at The Village Opera House hosted by Definition Art until 14:00, with participating artists Nambowa Malua, Hage Nasheotwalwa, Michelle Isaaks, Elizebeth Shinana, Laimi Mbangula, Bianca Ahrens, Alison Musodza, Cecilia Smith and Jonette Erwee. The artists will be present, wine will be offered as a complimentary drink, and you will get the opportunity to bid for your favourite pieces of local contemporary art. Entrance: Free. Info: 081 833 5009.
• 12:00 Last Man Standing darts competition at The Pitstop (The Dome, Swakopmund). Entrance: N$50. Info: 081 721 7722 or [email protected]
• 12:00 Fachwerk Biergarten (Swakopmund) hosts a pool tournament. Entry is free.
• 13:00 Koos performs live at the Vintage Bar & Grill in Windhoek as a curtain raiser for Vaughn Ahrens and his band at 15:00. Entrance is free.

Sunday 31 January
• 10:00 Flea market/car boot sale/pop up shop sale at Musos Cafe and Music Shop in Windhoek’s Old Breweries Complex every Sunday. Rent a stall at N$100. Info: Hartmut Wenk at 081 652 4443 or [email protected]

Saturday 6 February
• 08:00 Detox Yoga Retreat at the Ietsiemeer Beach House in Henties Bay until the 8th, hosted by Suzi Seha, along with a detox dishes created by Eva Eichhorn. Info: [email protected]
• 12:00 Mothfest at the SFC Sport Club in Swakopmund… A hell ride of rock and metal featuring the bands Kirality, Project Mothball, Checkered Synergy and Special Guests. Tickets: N$100 in advance or N$145 at the door. Beer garden and light entertainment and food from 12:00. Info www.projectmothball.com

Saturday 13 February
• 08:00 The Canvas Club presents picnic & painting at Gecko Ridge on the Swakop River Plots. Join in to explore your creative side with a partner/friend while having fun. Tickets: N$470, includes light snack platter, a glass of wine and all material for painting exercise. Info and bookings: Adonia at 081 147 2636 or [email protected]
• 10:00 Valentine's Day Macaron Workshop at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre in Windhoek with French embassy chef Augustina and FNCC teacher Isabelle until 12:00. Space is limited, so book ahead! Info: 061 387 330.
• 10:00 Bikers vs Queens at Eagle's Beer Garden, with entertainment for the whole family. Book a stall (3mx3m) for N$200. All proceeds in support of Alzheimer fundraising project. Info: Ryno at 081 225 7441.

Saturday 27 March
• 12:00 NamSpeed Motorclub presents the most entertaining spinning show Keetmanshoop will ever witness. Featuring legendary, upcoming and new local spinners as well as three international guests. Eddie Rasta, Most Wanted and Kenzo. Entry: N$70 (adults) and N$20 for kids under 12. Alcohol, drinks and food will be sold inside the venue.

Chill with Windhoek Express

