Chill with Windhoek Express

04 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.
• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features loads of goodies at the Old Power Station complex until 14:00.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 6 March, 3 April, 1 May, 5 June, 3 July, 7 August, 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.

Currently running
• Don’t miss out on glitz and glamour in the online theatre production Boet & Sus, written and directed by Lize Ehlers, with costume design by Ingo Shanyenge, make up by Miss Jey Arts and Marchell Linus on choreography, available online until 28 February.

Friday 5 February
• 17:30 Landscapes of the soul – a new exhibition opens at the Fine Art Gallery in Swakopmund. View for the rest of the month.

Saturday 6 February
• 08:00 Detox Yoga Retreat at the Ietsiemeer Beach House in Henties Bay until the 8th, hosted by Suzi Seha, along with a detox dishes created by Eva Eichhorn. Info: [email protected]
• 12:00 Mothfest at the SFC Sport Club in Swakopmund… A hell ride of rock and metal featuring the bands Kirality, Project Mothball, Checkered Synergy and Special Guests. Tickets: N$100 in advance or N$145 at the door. Beer garden and light entertainment and food from 12:00. Info www.projectmothball.com
• 14:00 Live entertainment by Titus and Luigi at La Luna in Walvis Bay until 18:00, with specials on a variety of items.
• 14:00 The Ombetja Yehinga Dance Troupe hosts a dance workshop at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre in Windhoek, where they will teach you a variety of new moves. Entrance is free, but advanced bookings are advised at [email protected]

Thursday 11 February
• 18:00 Finding Memories: Additions to an everyday archive of independence opens at the StART Gallery in Windhoek (or online via Zoom) and can be viewed until the end of the month. Participating artists include Tuli Mekondjo, Isabel Katjavivi, Shomwatala Shivute, Lok Kandjengo, Petrus Amuthenu and Ndinomholo Ndilula.

Friday 12 February
• 17:30 Valentine's concert featuring love songs from around the world performed by Trio Feminale at the Kristallkellerei in Omaruru. Tickets: N$110 at Marin's Lädchen / 081 292 9590.

Saturday 13 February
• 08:00 Model Fitness Challenge at the National Theatre in Windhoek. This new fitness program provides a full body workout for everyone taking part, with focus on cardio, leg toning, waist slimming, and toning and building of glutes. Tickets: N$60 and up via Webtickets.
• 08:00 The Canvas Club presents picnic & painting at Gecko Ridge on the Swakop River Plots. Join in to explore your creative side with a partner/friend while having fun. Tickets: N$470, includes light snack platter, a glass of wine and all material for painting exercise. Info and bookings: Adonia at 081 147 2636 or [email protected]
• 10:00 Valentine's Day Macaron Workshop at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre in Windhoek with French embassy chef Augustina and FNCC teacher Isabelle until 12:00. Space is limited, so book ahead! Info: 061 387 330.
• 10:00 Bikers vs Queens at Eagle's Beer Garden, with entertainment for the whole family. Book a stall (3mx3m) for N$200. All proceeds in support of Alzheimer fundraising project. Info: Ryno at 081 225 7441.
• 17:30 Valentine's concert featuring love songs from around the world performed by Trio Feminale at Hotel Thule in Windhoek. Bookings essential! Info: 061 371 950.

Saturday 20 February
• 12:00 Bingo for Charity at Fachwerk in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$25 of which N$20 goes to the Have a Heart Foundation.

Thursday 25 February
• 18:00 AGM Youth football at the SFC Sport Club in Swakopmund. Entrance is free.

Saturday 27 March
• 08:00 The first Finkenstein Bush Market takes place at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 14:00. Join the organisers out in the veld to experience what local vendors have on sale.
Entrance is free.
• 12:00 NamSpeed Motorclub presents the most entertaining spinning show Keetmanshoop will ever witness. Featuring legendary, upcoming and new local spinners as well as three international guests. Eddie Rasta, Most Wanted and Kenzo. Entry: N$70 (adults) and N$20 for kids under 12. Alcohol, drinks and food will be sold inside the venue.

Friday 2 April
• 08:00 UFA Youth Soccer Tournament in Usakos until the 4th, for u/9 to u/17 teams. Other activities include food stalls, live DJ's, a beer tent and a kiddies’ corner including jumping castles. Info: 081 347 7469 or [email protected]

