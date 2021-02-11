Chill with Windhoek Express
11 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.
• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features loads of goodies at the Old Power Station complex until 14:00.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 6 March, 3 April, 1 May, 5 June, 3 July, 7 August, 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.
Currently running
• Don’t miss out on glitz and glamour in the online theatre production Boet & Sus, written and directed by Lize Ehlers, with costume design by Ingo Shanyenge, make up by Miss Jey Arts and Marchell Linus on choreography, available online until 28 February.
Thursday 11 February
• 18:00 Finding Memories: Additions to an everyday archive of independence opens at the StART Gallery in Windhoek (or online via Zoom) and can be viewed until the end of the month. Participating artists include Tuli Mekondjo, Isabel Katjavivi, Shomwatala Shivute, Lok Kandjengo, Petrus Amuthenu and Ndinomholo Ndilula.
Thursday, 11 February
• Crossing the B1 is the first competition/exhibition organized by the Decolonising Space Group in collaboration with The Project Room and runs until 18 February, whereafter an exhibition will open on the 19th, where the winners will be announced. First prize is N$4 000, N$2 000 for second prize, and N$1 000 for public’s choice. Info: [email protected] or [email protected]
Friday 12 February
• 17:30 Valentine's concert featuring love songs from around the world performed by Trio Feminale at the Kristallkellerei in Omaruru. Tickets: N$110 at Marin's Lädchen / 081 292 9590.
Saturday 13 February
• 08:00 Windhoek’s Botanic Garden has responded beautifully to the rain and is once again green and inviting. Thus a guided walk is hosted until 10:45. Entrance is free for members and children u/16, and N$20 for visitors. Books, cards and T-shirts will be on sale, and refreshments are available. Info: [email protected]
• 08:00 Model Fitness Challenge at the National Theatre in Windhoek. This new fitness program provides a full body workout for everyone taking part, with focus on cardio, leg toning, waist slimming, and toning and building of glutes. Tickets: N$60 and up via Webtickets.
• 08:00 The Canvas Club presents picnic & painting at Gecko Ridge on the Swakop River Plots. Join in to explore your creative side with a partner/friend while having fun. Tickets: N$470, includes light snack platter, a glass of wine and all material for painting exercise. Info and bookings: Adonia at 081 147 2636 or [email protected]
• 10:00 Valentine's Day Macaron Workshop at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre in Windhoek with French embassy chef Augustina and FNCC teacher Isabelle until 12:00. Space is limited, so book ahead! Info: 061 387 330.
• 10:00 Bikers vs Queens at Eagle's Beer Garden, with entertainment for the whole family. Book a stall (3mx3m) for N$200. All proceeds in support of Alzheimer fundraising project. Info: Ryno at 081 225 7441.
• 17:00 Valentine's performance at Am Weinberg Restaurant with a performance by Blvc Rose in the Courtyard with dinner under the stars. A 3-course menu costs N$420 per person which includes a complimentary welcome drink. Reservations: Claretta Neels at 061 209 0900 or [email protected]
• 17:00 Love is in the air at Droombos! Spoil that special someone with a picnic and movie under the stars for an early Valentine's Day treat. Included is a delicious picnic basket packed for 2, a bottle of bubbly, romantic background music, a Valentine’s red rose and the open-air romantic movie "You've Got Mail", and more for N$1200 per couple. Info: [email protected] or call 061 224 144 or 083 288 8352.
• 17:30 Valentine's concert featuring love songs from around the world performed by Trio Feminale at Hotel Thule in Windhoek. Bookings essential! Info: 061 371 950.
• 17:30 Beach Flow Sessions at the Tiger Reef Beach Bar – for all flowarts enthusiasts, come learn, play, share or bring a drum or any percussion instrument and have some fun together. Entrance is free. Info: Zelda @ 081 124 6081.
Tuesday 16 February
• 16:45 Start of 4-day Voice Master Class at the College of the Arts, with an introduction to classical singing with Galilei Njembo, Fanie Dorfling and Hermien Coetzee. Everybody is welcome, from beginners to choralists and conductors. The workshop continues until 19:00 tonight, from 17:45 to 19:00 on Thursday; from 10:45 to 12:15 and 13:30 to 14:45 on Saturday, and from 17:45 to 19:00 on Tuesday 23 February. Info: Galilei at 081 706 4148.
Saturday 20 February
• 12:00 Bingo for Charity at Fachwerk in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$25 of which N$20 goes to the Have a Heart Foundation.
Thursday 25 February
• 18:00 AGM Youth football at the SFC Sport Club in Swakopmund. Entrance is free.
• 18:00 In this month’s edition of Future Females at the Vintage Coffee Shop in Windhoek, the theme is “Turn your Community into Profit & Create a Sustainable Business”. Two experts in the field share how the challenged the notion of a traditional business model and how they were able to foster sustainable growth without burning out. Info: Adel Oosthuizen at 081 124 5301. Tickets: N$65 via Webtickets.
Saturday 27 March
• 08:00 The first Finkenstein Bush Market takes place at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 14:00. Join the organisers out in the veld to experience what local vendors have on sale.
Entrance is free.
• 12:00 NamSpeed Motorclub presents the most entertaining spinning show Keetmanshoop will ever witness. Featuring legendary, upcoming and new local spinners as well as three international guests. Eddie Rasta, Most Wanted and Kenzo. Entry: N$70 (adults) and N$20 for kids under 12. Alcohol, drinks and food will be sold inside the venue.
Friday 2 April
• 08:00 UFA Youth Soccer Tournament in Usakos until the 4th, for u/9 to u/17 teams. Other activities include food stalls, live DJ's, a beer tent and a kiddies’ corner including jumping castles. Info: 081 347 7469 or [email protected]