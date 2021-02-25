Chill with Windhoek Express
25 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.
• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features loads of goodies at the Old Power Station complex until 14:00.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 6 March, 3 April, 1 May, 5 June, 3 July, 7 August, 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.
Currently running
• Don’t miss out on glitz and glamour in the online theatre production Boet & Sus, written and directed by Lize Ehlers, with costume design by Ingo Shanyenge, make up by Miss Jey Arts and Marchell Linus on choreography, available online until 28 February.
Thursday 25 February
• 18:00 AGM Youth football at the SFC Sport Club in Swakopmund. Entrance is free.
• 18:00 In this month’s edition of Future Females at the Vintage Coffee Shop in Windhoek, the theme is “Turn your Community into Profit & Create a Sustainable Business”. Two experts in the field share how the challenged the notion of a traditional business model and how they were able to foster sustainable growth without burning out. Info: Adel Oosthuizen at 081 124 5301. Tickets: N$65 via Webtickets.
Friday 26 February
• 18:00 Secret Sunrise Namibia hosts a Secret Sunset at the Mole in Swakopmund until 19:15. Join in for a beautiful sunset session filled with joy, movement and connection. Tickets: N$100 via PayToday.
• 19:00 Trixie Munyama (Namibia) and Christian Etongo (Cameroon) present Burden of Memory – Hidden, a multidisciplinary installation Katutura Community Art Centre that aims to explore Namibia’s colonial past that in many ways is different and similar to those of other independent African states. Entrance is free. Info: 061 225 700 or [email protected]
Saturday 27 February
• 16:00 Trixie Munyama (Namibia) and Christian Etongo (Cameroon) present Burden of Memory – Hidden, a multidisciplinary installation Katutura Community Art Centre that aims to explore Namibia’s colonial past that in many ways is different and similar to those of other independent African states. Entrance is free. Info: 061 225 700 or [email protected]
• 17:00 Paint and wine evening hosted at COSDEF Arts & Crafts Swakopmund. No creative or artistic skills are needed, since artist Sem Amuthitu will take you through a step by step process to create your own work of art. Costs: N$250 per person or N$450 per couple, which includes your art to take home, a glass of wine or juice, and snacks. Bookings essential! 064 406 122 or [email protected]
Wednesday 3 March
• 19:00 The movie Supa Modo (KiSwahili and English, with English subtitles) directed by Likarion Wainaina is screened in this month’s edition of Cinemaverse at the Goethe Institute in the capital. Entrance is free. Info: 061 225 700 or [email protected]
Friday 5 March
• 19:00 Le Nozze di Figaro, presented online by The Namibian Music Ensemble, featuring soloists Galilei Uajenenisa Njembo, Justin Antony, Janice van Rooy, Natasha Ndjiharine, Glaucio Ngaca, Trudy Gertze, pianist Retha-Louise Hofmeyr and string trio Jürgen Kriess, Deborah Haindongo and Amy Aring. The recording will be available online until 31 March. Tickets: N$50 via Webtickets.com.na
• 19:00 In the first edition of Night Under the Stars at the Goethe Institute, Bonganisoul performs a live gospel concert (available online too).
Saturday 6 March
• 08:00 Lion's Club Windhoek Alte Feste hosts a flea market to raise money for communities in need. Donations of all kinds are welcome. This is the perfect opportunity to clear out, while helping out! Donations can be dropped off at the Lions Club (c/o Centaurus and Jan Jonker Rd before 4 March. Info: 081 128 7374.
• 10:00 International Women's Day Brunch at the Swakopmund Plaza Hotel, hosted by the Future Females Swakopmund branch, with Hermien Elago, Erica Biwa and Zodidi Gaseb. Tickets: N$65 (early bird), N$85 (standard) and N$110 (late bird) via PayToday.
Saturday 20 March
• Join ISAP (Intelligence Support Against Poaching) for a weekend at the ISAP camp while enjoying the wildlife and discovering the value of birds with well-known photographer Dirk Heinrich until Monday, 22 March. Cost: N$1600 per person (includes light lunch and dinner on Saturday, Sunday brunch and dinner, and Monday brunch. While tents and stretchers will be supplied, please bring your own bedding and drinks! Bookings: [email protected] or call Fritz at 081 127 7491.
Sunday 21 March
• 08:00 The Namibian Genocide Association invites interested parties to assist in cleaning, restoring and remoulding the sand of unmarked graves of 1904-1908 Swakopmund Prisoners of War at the Genocide Cemetery in Kramersdorf. Info: [email protected] or 085 704 2451.
Saturday 27 March
• 08:00 The first Finkenstein Bush Market takes place at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 14:00. Join the organisers out in the veld to experience what local vendors have on sale.
Entrance is free.
• 12:00 NamSpeed Motorclub presents the most entertaining spinning show Keetmanshoop will ever witness. Featuring legendary, upcoming and new local spinners as well as three international guests. Eddie Rasta, Most Wanted and Kenzo. Entry: N$70 (adults) and N$20 for kids under 12. Alcohol, drinks and food will be sold inside the venue.