Chill with Windhoek Express
04 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.
• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features loads of goodies at the Old Power Station complex until 14:00.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 6 March, 3 April, 1 May, 5 June, 3 July, 7 August, 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.
Currently running
• Ongano – Ileni Pamwe, a project of visual artists, can be viewed at the Omba Gallery of the Namibia Craft Centre until 31 March.
Friday 5 March
• 16:00 The Ell's, Theta and Vexed perform at Muso's in the Old Breweries Complex until 20:00.
• 19:00 Le Nozze di Figaro, presented online by The Namibian Music Ensemble, featuring soloists Galilei Uajenenisa Njembo, Justin Antony, Janice van Rooy, Natasha Ndjiharine, Glaucio Ngaca, Trudy Gertze, pianist Retha-Louise Hofmeyr and string trio Jürgen Kriess, Deborah Haindongo and Amy Aring. The recording will be available online until 31 March. Tickets: N$50 via Webtickets.com.na
• 19:00 In the first edition of Night Under the Stars at the Goethe Institute, Bonganisoul performs a live gospel concert (available online too).
Saturday 6 March
• 08:00 Lion's Club Windhoek Alte Feste hosts a flea market to raise money for communities in need. Donations of all kinds are welcome. This is the perfect opportunity to clear out, while helping out! Donations can be dropped off at the Lions Club (c/o Centaurus and Jan Jonker Rd before 4 March. Info: 081 128 7374.
• 08:00 Bring the kids and join in the fun yourself! The Cancer Association of Namibia’s annual Sprayathon kicks off at the Pupkewitz Lifestyle Centre in Kleine Kuppe. All proceeds are towards the Children's Cancer Ward (8 West) at the Windhoek Central Hospital.
• 08:00 The Local Merchant Market Day at Funky Lab (Independence Ave) continues the whole day.
• 10:00 International Women's Day Brunch at the Swakopmund Plaza Hotel, hosted by the Future Females Swakopmund branch, with Hermien Elago, Erica Biwa and Zodidi Gaseb. Tickets: N$65 (early bird), N$85 (standard) and N$110 (late bird) via PayToday.
• 12:00 The College of the Arts celebrates its 50th anniversary with a student concert from 12:00 to 14:0, followed by the lecturer’s concert from 16:00 to 18:00, with a guest performance by Jackson Wahengo. Tickets: N$50 or N$25 for students and children under 10. Venue: Town Campus COTA courtyard. Tickets: Jenny Claasen 061 374 100.
• 15:00 Vaughn Ahrens at Sound Garden in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$60.
Tuesday 9 March
• 19:00 The Namibia Scientific Society and Andrew Fordred of Cyber Cynetio offer a Zoom event focusing on gender-based violence. In “The Fugitive, A Mother's Endeavour”, Josephine Wentzel – whose daughter Krystal (30) was murdered in California in June 2016 by her former boyfriend Raymond McLeod who subsequently fled the US – shares the events surrounding Krystal’s death, providing precursors of looming violence, a full insight into her hunt for RJ who remains at large, and her experience of providing support to families in similar circumstances.
Saturday 13 March
• 10:00 Opening of EM'BRACE, a collection of sculptures in ceramic and clay by Mitchell Gatsi from Zambia at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street, Windhoek). View until 27 March. Opening times Tuesdays to Saturday’s from 10:00 to 13:00.
• 15:00 Virtually Yours, a series of online discussions hosted by Zukiswa Wanner, exploring contemporary African literature. This month her guest is Natasha Banda from Zambia. Email your name and mobile number to [email protected] with "Virtually Yours" as the subject to register for this Virtual Gathering.
Friday 19 March
• 18:00 Sundowner concert with Trio Feminale at the Trendhaus in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$100 per person in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Saturday 20 March
• Join ISAP (Intelligence Support Against Poaching) for a weekend at the ISAP camp while enjoying the wildlife and discovering the value of birds with well-known photographer Dirk Heinrich until Monday, 22 March. Cost: N$1600 per person (includes light lunch and dinner on Saturday, Sunday brunch and dinner, and Monday brunch. While tents and stretchers will be supplied, please bring your own bedding and drinks! Bookings: [email protected] or call Fritz at 081 127 7491.
• 10:00 Swakopmund Night Market at Tiger Reef until 20:00. Entrance is free. Info: 081 129 0029 or [email protected]
Sunday 21 March
• 08:00 The Namibian Genocide Association invites interested parties to assist in cleaning, restoring and remoulding the sand of unmarked graves of 1904-1908 Swakopmund Prisoners of War at the Genocide Cemetery in Kramersdorf. Info: [email protected] or 085 704 2451.
Saturday 27 March
• 08:00 The first Finkenstein Bush Market takes place at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 14:00. Join the organisers out in the veld to experience what local vendors have on sale.
Entrance is free.
• 09:00 The SPCA hosts a yard sale fundraiser at their premises in Robert Mugabe Ave until 13:00. Supporters are encouraged to donate all items they no longer need, because the organisation will gladly take it off your hands! Drop off deadline is 25 March. Info: 061 238 654.
• 12:00 NamSpeed Motorclub presents the most entertaining spinning show Keetmanshoop will ever witness. Featuring legendary, upcoming and new local spinners as well as three international guests. Eddie Rasta, Most Wanted and Kenzo. Entry: N$70 (adults) and N$20 for kids under 12. Alcohol, drinks and food will be sold inside the venue.
• 18:30 Live entertainment by Savannah and Fire Jam by Zelda and EvolveFireEntertainment at Tiger Reach. Entrance free, donations welcome. Info 085 746 5757.
Friday 2 April
• 08:00 UFA Youth Soccer Tournament in Usakos until the 4th, for u/9 to u/17 teams. Other activities include food stalls, live DJ's, a beer tent and a kiddies’ corner including jumping castles. Info: 081 347 7469 or [email protected]
• 19:00 Jazz cabaret show with Elsie and Tallulah du Tehorn at a venue to be confirmed. All income generated is to be donated to the Esther Badenhorst Carpe Diem Alzheimer's Fundraising Project. Dress: Black tie. Tickets: N$200 per person or N$1500 per table of ten, includes wine and cheese. Bookings: 081 721 4363 or 081 225 7441.
Friday 9 April
• 08:00 Artworks submitted for the Bank Windhoek Triennale can be viewed in the National Art Gallery of Namibia until 3 July.
• 19:00: The Beggar from Saudi Arabia is performed in the National Theatre. A second show takes place on the 10th. Tickets: From N$80 via Webtickets.