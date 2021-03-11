Chill with Windhoek Express
11 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.
• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features loads of goodies at the Old Power Station complex until 14:00.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 3 April, 1 May, 5 June, 3 July, 7 August, 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.
• Le Nozze di Figaro, presented online by The Namibian Music Ensemble, featuring soloists Galilei Njembo, Justin Antony, Janice van Rooy, Natasha Ndjiharine, Glaucio Ngaca, Trudy Gertze, pianist Retha-Louise Hofmeyr and string trio Jürgen Kriess, Deborah Haindongo and Amy Aring. The recording will be available online until 31 March. Tickets: N$50 via Webtickets.com.na
Currently running
• Impressions of Namibia, a collection of watercolour paintings by local artist Ernst Rohe can be viewed at the Woermannhaus Gallery in Swakopmund until 20 March.
• Ongano – Ileni Pamwe, a project of visual artists, can be viewed at the Omba Gallery of the Namibia Craft Centre until 31 March.
Thursday 11 March
• 19:00 Poetry Session 1 hosted by Township Productions at the Goethe Institute until 20:30.
Friday 12 March
• 16:00 Manna-Kardoesie market at the NG Church Windhoek West until 21:00. Info [email protected] or 061 226 834.
Saturday 13 March
• 08:00 A guided walk takes place at the Botanic Gardens (8 Orban Street) in Windhoek until 10:45. Entry is N$20 for non-members and no charge for members and children under 16. Books, cards, t-shirts and refreshments will be on sale. Info 081 248 7362 or 081 222 8686.
• 08:00 NVF Bank Windhoek Swakopmund Open 2021 beach volleyball tournament at the Mole in Swakopmund until 17:00, in various categories with prizes up for grabs. Info and entry forms” James at 081 455 4571 or [email protected]
• 08:00 Waldschmidt Eggs Rock and Rut Marathon starting and finishing at Bome Kupferberg (20km from Windhoek). Entry fees (including schnitzel brötchen): N$130 for half marathon and fun ride, and N$230 for full marathon. N$25 000 up for grabs, along with lucky draws. Info: https://raceday.events/namcf-registration/
• 10:00 Opening of EM'BRACE, a collection of sculptures in ceramic and clay by Mitchell Gatsi from Zambia at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street, Windhoek). View until 27 March. Opening times Tuesdays to Saturday’s from 10:00 to 13:00.
• 15:00 Virtually Yours, a series of online discussions hosted by Zukiswa Wanner, exploring contemporary African literature. This month her guest is Natasha Banda from Zambia. Email your name and mobile number to [email protected] with "Virtually Yours" as the subject to register for this Virtual Gathering.
Tuesday 16 March
• 18:30 UNAM Press and the Namibia Scientific Society host the book launch of author John Kinahan on Namib – The archaeology of an African desert at the society in Love Street.
Venue: The Namibia Scientific Society courtyard, Love Str.
Friday 19 March
• 16:00 The Weekend Band performs at Desert Tavern in Swakopmund.
• 18:00 Sundowner concert with Trio Feminale at the Trendhaus in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$100 per person in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Saturday 20 March
• Join ISAP (Intelligence Support Against Poaching) for a weekend at the ISAP camp while enjoying the wildlife and discovering the value of birds with well-known photographer Dirk Heinrich until Monday, 22 March. Cost: N$1600 per person (includes light lunch and dinner on Saturday, Sunday brunch and dinner, and Monday brunch. While tents and stretchers will be supplied, please bring your own bedding and drinks! Bookings: [email protected] or call Fritz at 081 127 7491.
•09:00 Strand Hotel (Swakopmund) independence market until 15:00, featuring live performances by Arther & Waters, and DJ Alex. Entertainment for the kids, including a jumping castle, face paining and lots of games. Prospective vendors can contact [email protected]
• 10:00 Swakopmund Night Market at Tiger Reef until 20:00. Entrance is free. Info: 081 129 0029 or [email protected]
Sunday 21 March
• 08:00 The Namibian Genocide Association invites interested parties to assist in cleaning, restoring and remoulding the sand of unmarked graves of 1904-1908 Swakopmund Prisoners of War at the Genocide Cemetery in Kramersdorf. Info: [email protected] or 085 704 2451.
• 16:00 Rocking The Bay Vol. 5 – a 3-hour boat cruise with delicious snacks and fresh oysters as well as a selection of drinks with live music by Jacob & Taylor, supported by Riaan Smit, with Laramon Tours in Walvis Bay. Tickets: N$950, via Webtickets.com.na
Thursday 25 March
• 18:00 In this month’s edition of Future Females Windhoek at the Vintage Coffee Shop, Nalisa Chase and Anne Gebhardt, two network powerhouses and masters in their field share the do’s and don’ts of networking as well as how to build connections, online and offline. Info [email protected] or 081 124 5301. Tickets: N$65 via Webtickets.com.na
Saturday 27 March
• 08:00 The first Finkenstein Bush Market takes place at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 14:00. Join the organisers out in the veld to experience what local vendors have on sale.
Entrance is free.
• 09:00 The SPCA hosts a yard sale fundraiser at their premises in Robert Mugabe Ave until 13:00. Supporters are encouraged to donate all items they no longer need, because the organisation will gladly take it off your hands! Drop off deadline is 25 March. Info: 061 238 654.
• 10:00 Easter Market at the Green Centre in Swakopmund until 14:00. On sale are plenty of Easter decorations, arts, crafts, handmade gifts, food and light beverages and goodies for young and old. Stall bookings and info: Bea at 081 692 9072.
• 11:00 Mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) open day at the Mindfulness Institute of Namibia until 13:00. Experience a “taste” of mindful practices, along with a Q&A session. Info: Suzi Seha at [email protected]
• 12:00 NamSpeed Motorclub presents the most entertaining spinning show Keetmanshoop will ever witness. Featuring legendary, upcoming and new local spinners as well as three international guests. Eddie Rasta, Most Wanted and Kenzo. Entry: N$70 (adults) and N$20 for kids under 12. Alcohol, drinks and food will be sold inside the venue.
• 18:30 Live entertainment by Savannah and Fire Jam by Zelda and EvolveFireEntertainment at Tiger Reach. Entrance free, donations welcome. Info 085 746 5757.
Friday 2 April
• 08:00 UFA Youth Soccer Tournament in Usakos until the 4th, for u/9 to u/17 teams. Other activities include food stalls, live DJ's, a beer tent and a kiddies’ corner including jumping castles. Info: 081 347 7469 or [email protected]
• 19:00 Jazz cabaret show with Elsie and Tallulah du Tehorn at a venue to be confirmed. All income generated is to be donated to the Esther Badenhorst Carpe Diem Alzheimer's Fundraising Project. Dress: Black tie. Tickets: N$200 per person or N$1500 per table of ten, includes wine and cheese. Bookings: 081 721 4363 or 081 225 7441.
Friday 9 April
• 08:00 Artworks submitted for the Bank Windhoek Triennale can be viewed in the National Art Gallery of Namibia until 3 July.
• 19:00: The Beggar from Saudi Arabia is performed in the National Theatre. A second show takes place on the 10th. Tickets: From N$80 via Webtickets.
Saturday 10 April
• 06:00 The Run for 101 Bible Stories at the Wanderers Sport Club in Windhoek aims to raise funds to distribute free Children's Bible to underprivileged children in society. Individuals, children and or teams of 3 are welcome to participate and register for either 5 or 10km run. The first 200 entries receive a goody bag. Entry fees: Team of 3: N$400; Individuals (Adults): N$150; Children 3-12: N$50. Info: 083 333 7777 or [email protected]
Friday 30 April
• 19:00: The Beggar from Saudi Arabia is performed in Swakopmund, venue to be confirmed. Tickets: From N$80 via Webtickets.
Saturday 1 May
• 09:00 The first Okahandja Automotive Festival takes place, featuring food stalls, vehicle manufacturers, and public vendors along with a competition featuring show and shine, sound off and more, with the best custom-built vehicles in Namibia. More info to follow in due course. Tickets: Starting at N$100 via Webtickets.
• 19:00: The Beggar from Saudi Arabia is performed in Tsumeb, venue to be confirmed. Tickets: From N$80 via Webtickets.
Thursday 6 May
• The Harley-Davidson Owners Group (HOG) Namibia Chapter hosts the Skeleton Coast Rally in Swakopmund until 9 May. Highlights include live music, lucky draws, a thunder parade and food stalls. Info and registration at www.skeletoncoastrally.com
Friday 28 May
• 08:00 Vintage Market at the NUST Hotel School in the capital until the 30th. Buy or sell any vintage items. Entrance: N$50, exhibition stands N$150. Info vintagemarketnam.com or 081 640 0769.
Saturday 5 June
• 19:00: The Beggar from Saudi Arabia is performed in Ondangwa, venue to be confirmed. Tickets: From N$80 via Webtickets.
Saturday 26 June
• 19:00: The Beggar from Saudi Arabia is performed in Keetmanshoop, venue to be confirmed. Tickets: From N$80 via Webtickets.