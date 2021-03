Chill with Windhoek Express

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features loads of goodies at the Old Power Station complex until 14:00.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 3 April, 1 May, 5 June, 3 July, 7 August, 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.• Le Nozze di Figaro, presented online by The Namibian Music Ensemble, featuring soloists Galilei Njembo, Justin Antony, Janice van Rooy, Natasha Ndjiharine, Glaucio Ngaca, Trudy Gertze, pianist Retha-Louise Hofmeyr and string trio Jürgen Kriess, Deborah Haindongo and Amy Aring. The recording will be available online until 31 March. Tickets: N$50 via Webtickets.com.naCurrently running• Impressions of Namibia, a collection of watercolour paintings by local artist Ernst Rohe can be viewed at the Woermannhaus Gallery in Swakopmund until 20 March.• Ongano – Ileni Pamwe, a project of visual artists, can be viewed at the Omba Gallery of the Namibia Craft Centre until 31 March.• EM'BRACE, a collection of sculptures in ceramic and clay by Mitchell Gatsi from Zambia at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street, Windhoek). View until 27 March. Opening times Tuesdays to Saturday’s from 10:00 to 13:00.Friday 19 March• 16:00 The Weekend Band performs at Desert Tavern in Swakopmund.• 18:00 Sundowner concert with Trio Feminale at the Trendhaus in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$100 per person in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door.• 18:00 Livinge Dennis performs at Sound Garden, Swakopmund. Tickets: N$50.Saturday 20 March• Join ISAP (Intelligence Support Against Poaching) for a weekend at the ISAP camp while enjoying the wildlife and discovering the value of birds with well-known photographer Dirk Heinrich until Monday, 22 March. Cost: N$1600 per person (includes light lunch and dinner on Saturday, Sunday brunch and dinner, and Monday brunch. While tents and stretchers will be supplied, please bring your own bedding and drinks! Bookings: [email protected] or call Fritz at 081 127 7491.•09:00 Strand Hotel (Swakopmund) independence market until 15:00, featuring live performances by Arther & Waters, and DJ Alex. Entertainment for the kids, including a jumping castle, face paining and lots of games. Prospective vendors can contact [email protected] • 10:00 Swakopmund Night Market at Tiger Reef until 20:00. Entrance is free. Info: 081 129 0029 or [email protected] • 12:00 Wakambi performs at Sound Garden in Swakopmund, followed by Jacob & Taylor at 16:00. Tickets: N$50.Sunday 21 March• 08:00 The Namibian Genocide Association invites interested parties to assist in cleaning, restoring and remoulding the sand of unmarked graves of 1904-1908 Swakopmund Prisoners of War at the Genocide Cemetery in Kramersdorf. Info: [email protected] or 085 704 2451.• 16:00 Rocking The Bay Vol. 5 – a 3-hour boat cruise with delicious snacks and fresh oysters as well as a selection of drinks with live music by Jacob & Taylor, supported by Riaan Smit, with Laramon Tours in Walvis Bay. Tickets: N$950, via Webtickets.com.naThursday 25 March• 18:00 In this month’s edition of Future Females Windhoek at the Vintage Coffee Shop, Nalisa Chase and Anne Gebhardt, two network powerhouses and masters in their field share the do’s and don’ts of networking as well as how to build connections, online and offline. Info [email protected] or 081 124 5301. Tickets: N$65 via Webtickets.com.naFriday 26 March• 09:00 Celebrate local businesses at the N!A-Mibian market is taking place at Maerua Mall until the 28th.• 19:00 All of me, a piano concert by Charl du Plessis hosts takes place at the NPS Kulturaula. Tickets: N$150. Info & bookings: 064 402 633.• 19:00 A Classical Concert with Glaucio Ngaca and Natasha Ndjiharine at the College of the Arts. Tickets: N$100 via Webtickets.com.naSaturday 27 March• 07:00 Sunrise Walk at the DTS Sports ground in Olympia in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia. Participation is free.• 08:00 The first Finkenstein Bush Market takes place at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 14:00. Join the organisers out in the veld to experience what local vendors have on sale.Entrance is free.• 08:00 Windhoek se Eie Boeremark/ Farmers Market at the Windhoek Show Grounds until 13:00. Entrance: N$5, children and pensioners free.• 09:00 The SPCA hosts a yard sale fundraiser at their premises in Robert Mugabe Ave until 13:00. Supporters are encouraged to donate all items they no longer need, because the organisation will gladly take it off your hands! Drop off deadline is 25 March. Info: 061 238 654.• 10:00 Easter Market at the Green Centre in Swakopmund until 14:00. On sale are plenty of Easter decorations, arts, crafts, handmade gifts, food and light beverages and goodies for young and old. Stall bookings and info: Bea at 081 692 9072.• 11:00 Mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) open day at the Mindfulness Institute of Namibia until 13:00. Experience a “taste” of mindful practices, along with a Q&A session. Info: Suzi Seha at [email protected] • 12:00 NamSpeed Motorclub presents the most entertaining spinning show Keetmanshoop will ever witness. Featuring legendary, upcoming and new local spinners as well as three international guests. Eddie Rasta, Most Wanted and Kenzo. Entry: N$70 (adults) and N$20 for kids under 12. Alcohol, drinks and food will be sold inside the venue.• 18:30 Live entertainment by Savannah and Fire Jam by Zelda and EvolveFireEntertainment at Tiger Reach. Entrance free, donations welcome. Info 085 746 5757.Sunday 28 March• 06:30 IJG Sunrise Run 2021 (QR Edition) until 12:00 at the IGJ Trails / Farm Windhoek. Participation: N$150 for the 9km and N$200 for the 17km. Online entries close at midnight on Tuesday, 23 March 2021. Number collection at the APS Guesthouse (11 Robert Mugabe Ave, Windhoek) on Friday, 26 March from 16:30 to 18:30.Monday 29 March• 09:00 World Water Day Exhibition and Dance Show at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre Gallery in Windhoek until 1 April at 17:00.Friday 2 April• 08:00 UFA Youth Soccer Tournament in Usakos until the 4th, for u/9 to u/17 teams. Other activities include food stalls, live DJ's, a beer tent and a kiddies’ corner including jumping castles. Info: 081 347 7469 or [email protected] • 10:00 Dieter Steinmetz Easter Cup at the Atlantis Sports Club in Walvis Bay until 5 April at 15:00. Entrance: Free.• 19:00 Jazz cabaret show with Elsie and Tallulah du Tehorn at a venue to be confirmed. All income generated is to be donated to the Esther Badenhorst Carpe Diem Alzheimer's Fundraising Project. Dress: Black tie. Tickets: N$200 per person or N$1500 per table of ten, includes wine and cheese. Bookings: 081 721 4363 or 081 225 7441.Saturday 3 April• 10:00 The Last Saturday on Ice - Pop-Up Easter edition with DJs Musketeers, Molequils, Shannen, Mapiiano, José, Explicito, Fishy and Rodney at the Flamingo Villas Boutique Hotel in Walvis Bay. Tickets: N$70 via Webtickets.com.na• 12:00 Easter spinning fiesta at Swakopmund Spin City, featuring top spinners as well as entertainment by various DJs and a jumping castle for the kids. Tickets: N$80 and N$20 for kids u/12, and N$30 for your cooler box.• 16:30 Join the Arts Association Swakopmund for Night of the Galleries, hosted in collaboration with Die Muschel, Fine Art Gallery and Imke Engelhard Jewellery and the Woermannhaus Gallery until 19:30.16:30 to 19:30: Nurture by Mitchell Gatsi & Urte Remmert at the Woermannhaus Gallery; View until 6 June16:30 to 19:30: Traces of Time at the Fine Art Gallery16:30 to 19:30: Namibian Inspiration at Imke Engelhard Jewellery.18:00: The Journey of Light by Margie Nienaber at Die MuschelWednesday 7 April• 19:00 Cinemaverse at the Goethe Institute in Windhoek, featuring three short films developed last year with support through the Goethe Stage Project. This public screening also includes a questions and answer session with the film directors and cast members. Screened short films are: Mukumo by Namafu Amutse; The Game by Jenny Kandenge; and Sacred Places by Lloyd Winini.Friday 9 April• 08:00 Artworks submitted for the Bank Windhoek Triennale can be viewed in the National Art Gallery of Namibia until 3 July.• 19:00: The Beggar from Saudi Arabia is performed in the National Theatre. A second show takes place on the 10th. Tickets: From N$80 via Webtickets.Saturday 10 April• 06:00 The Run for 101 Bible Stories at the Wanderers Sport Club in Windhoek aims to raise funds to distribute free Children's Bible to underprivileged children in society. Individuals, children and or teams of 3 are welcome to participate and register for either 5 or 10km run. The first 200 entries receive a goody bag. Entry fees: Team of 3: N$400; Individuals (Adults): N$150; Children 3-12: N$50. Info: 083 333 7777 or [email protected] Friday 16 April• 19:00 Exclusive Jazz concert by 1 Accord music Ghyss hosted by the German embassy at 16 Stauch Street, Klein Windhoek (by invitation) or online on Facebook.Friday 30 April• 19:00: The Beggar from Saudi Arabia is performed in Swakopmund, venue to be confirmed. Tickets: From N$80 via Webtickets.