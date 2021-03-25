Chill with Windhoek Express
25 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.
• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features loads of goodies at the Old Power Station complex until 14:00.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 3 April, 1 May, 5 June, 3 July, 7 August, 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.
• Le Nozze di Figaro, presented online by The Namibian Music Ensemble, featuring soloists Galilei Njembo, Justin Antony, Janice van Rooy, Natasha Ndjiharine, Glaucio Ngaca, Trudy Gertze, pianist Retha-Louise Hofmeyr and string trio Jürgen Kriess, Deborah Haindongo and Amy Aring. The recording will be available online until 31 March. Tickets: N$50 via Webtickets.com.na
Currently running
• Ongano – Ileni Pamwe, a project of visual artists, can be viewed at the Omba Gallery of the Namibia Craft Centre until 31 March.
• EM'BRACE, a collection of sculptures in ceramic and clay by Mitchell Gatsi from Zambia at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street, Windhoek). View until 27 March. Opening times Tuesdays to Saturday’s from 10:00 to 13:00.
Thursday 25 March
• 18:00 In this month’s edition of Future Females Windhoek at the Vintage Coffee Shop, Nalisa Chase and Anne Gebhardt, two network powerhouses and masters in their field share the do’s and don’ts of networking as well as how to build connections, online and offline. Info [email protected] or 081 124 5301. Tickets: N$65 via Webtickets.com.na
Friday 26 March
• 09:00 Celebrate local businesses at the N!A-Mibian market is taking place at Maerua Mall until the 28th.
• 19:00 All of me, a piano concert by Charl du Plessis hosts takes place at the NPS Kulturaula. Tickets: N$150. Info & bookings: 064 402 633.
• 19:00 A Classical Concert with Glaucio Ngaca and Natasha Ndjiharine at the College of the Arts. Tickets: N$100 via Webtickets.com.na
Saturday 27 March
• 07:00 Sunrise Walk at the DTS Sports ground in Olympia in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia. Participation costs N$30, which gets you a free bottle of mineral water and 'n ribon to wear in support of cancer patients. Breakfast will be available at DTS.
• 08:00 The first Finkenstein Bush Market takes place at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 14:00. Join the organisers out in the veld to experience what local vendors have on sale.
Entrance is free.
• 08:00 Windhoek se Eie Boeremark/ Farmers Market at the Windhoek Show Grounds until 13:00. Entrance: N$5, children and pensioners free.
• 09:00 The SPCA hosts a yard sale fundraiser at their premises in Robert Mugabe Ave until 13:00. Supporters are encouraged to donate all items they no longer need, because the organisation will gladly take it off your hands! Drop off deadline is 25 March. Info: 061 238 654.
• 10:00 Easter Market at the Green Centre in Swakopmund until 14:00. On sale are plenty of Easter decorations, arts, crafts, handmade gifts, food and light beverages and goodies for young and old. Stall bookings and info: Bea at 081 692 9072.
• 11:00 Mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) open day at the Mindfulness Institute of Namibia until 13:00. Experience a “taste” of mindful practices, along with a Q&A session. Info: Suzi Seha at [email protected]
• 12:00 NamSpeed Motorclub presents the most entertaining spinning show Keetmanshoop will ever witness. Featuring legendary, upcoming and new local spinners as well as three international guests. Eddie Rasta, Most Wanted and Kenzo. Entry: N$70 (adults) and N$20 for kids under 12. Alcohol, drinks and food will be sold inside the venue.
• 18:30 Live entertainment by Savannah and Fire Jam by Zelda and EvolveFireEntertainment at Tiger Reach. Entrance free, donations welcome. Info 085 746 5757.
Sunday 28 March
• 06:30 IJG Sunrise Run 2021 (QR Edition) until 12:00 at the IGJ Trails / Farm Windhoek. Participation: N$150 for the 9km and N$200 for the 17km. Online entries close at midnight on Tuesday, 23 March 2021. Number collection at the APS Guesthouse (11 Robert Mugabe Ave, Windhoek) on Friday, 26 March from 16:30 to 18:30.
Monday 29 March
• 09:00 World Water Day Exhibition and Dance Show at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre Gallery in Windhoek until 1 April at 17:00.
Friday 2 April
• 08:00 UFA Youth Soccer Tournament in Usakos until the 4th, for u/9 to u/17 teams. Other activities include food stalls, live DJ's, a beer tent and a kiddies’ corner including jumping castles. Info: 081 347 7469 or [email protected]
• 10:00 Dieter Steinmetz Easter Cup at the Atlantis Sports Club in Walvis Bay until 5 April at 15:00. Entrance: Free.
• 19:00 Jazz cabaret show with Elsie and Tallulah du Tehorn at a venue to be confirmed. All income generated is to be donated to the Esther Badenhorst Carpe Diem Alzheimer's Fundraising Project. Dress: Black tie. Tickets: N$200 per person or N$1500 per table of ten, includes wine and cheese. Bookings: 081 721 4363 or 081 225 7441.
Saturday 3 April
• 09:00 An Easter market takes place at the Swakopmund Arts & Crafts Centre until 15:00, with a variety of stalls, fun activities for the kids, and Easter egg hunt, face painting, a fashion show as well as a student exhibition and sale. Entrance is free. Info 064 406 122 or [email protected]
• 10:00 The Last Saturday on Ice - Pop-Up Easter edition with DJs Musketeers, Molequils, Shannen, Mapiiano, José, Explicito, Fishy and Rodney at the Flamingo Villas Boutique Hotel in Walvis Bay. Tickets: N$70 via Webtickets.com.na
• 12:00 Easter spinning fiesta at Swakopmund Spin City, featuring top spinners as well as entertainment by various DJs and a jumping castle for the kids. Tickets: N$80 and N$20 for kids u/12, and N$30 for your cooler box.
• 16:30 Join the Arts Association Swakopmund for Night of the Galleries, hosted in collaboration with Die Muschel, Fine Art Gallery and Imke Engelhard Jewellery and the Woermannhaus Gallery until 19:30.
-16:30 to 19:30: Nurture by Mitchell Gatsi & Urte Remmert at the Woermannhaus Gallery; View until 6 June
-16:30 to 19:30: Traces of Time at the Fine Art Gallery
-16:30 to 19:30: Namibian Inspiration at Imke Engelhard Jewellery.
-18:00: The Journey of Light by Margie Nienaber at Die Muschel
Wednesday 7 April
• 07:30 The Buco Desert sport festival takes place at the Walvis Bay Private High School sports grounds, and continues until 10 April.
• 19:00 Cinemaverse at the Goethe Institute in Windhoek, featuring three short films developed last year with support through the Goethe Stage Project. This public screening also includes a questions and answer session with the film directors and cast members. Screened short films are: Mukumo by Namafu Amutse; The Game by Jenny Kandenge; and Sacred Places by Lloyd Winini.
Friday 9 April
• 08:00 Artworks submitted for the Bank Windhoek Triennale can be viewed in the National Art Gallery of Namibia until 3 July.
• 19:00: The Beggar from Saudi Arabia is performed in the National Theatre. A second show takes place on the 10th. Tickets: From N$80 via Webtickets.
Saturday 10 April
• 06:00 The Run for 101 Bible Stories at the Wanderers Sport Club in Windhoek aims to raise funds to distribute free Children's Bible to underprivileged children in society. Individuals, children and or teams of 3 are welcome to participate and register for either 5 or 10km run. The first 200 entries receive a goody bag. Entry fees: Team of 3: N$400; Individuals (Adults): N$150; Children 3-12: N$50. Info: 083 333 7777 or [email protected]