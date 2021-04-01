Chill with Windhoek Express
01 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.
• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features loads of goodies at the Old Power Station complex until 14:00.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 3 April, 1 May, 5 June, 3 July, 7 August, 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.
Thursday 1 April
• 18:00 Drag Night at Café Prestige in Windhoek. Tonight’s theme: Laugh Your Wig Off! Entrance N$50, seats are limited.
Friday 2 April
• 08:00 UFA Youth Soccer Tournament in Usakos until the 4th, for u/9 to u/17 teams. Other activities include food stalls, live DJ's, a beer tent and a kiddies’ corner including jumping castles. Info: 081 347 7469 or [email protected]
• 10:00 Dieter Steinmetz Easter Cup at the Atlantis Sports Club in Walvis Bay until 5 April at 15:00. Entrance: Free.
• 19:00 Jazz cabaret show with Elsie and Tallulah du Tehorn at a venue to be confirmed. All income generated is to be donated to the Esther Badenhorst Carpe Diem Alzheimer's Fundraising Project. Dress: Black tie. Tickets: N$200 per person or N$1500 per table of ten, includes wine and cheese. Bookings: 081 721 4363 or 081 225 7441.
• 19:15 Fire show at Tiger Reef by the Gypsy Queens. Entrance free, donations welcome.
Saturday 3 April
• 09:00 An Easter market takes place at the Swakopmund Arts & Crafts Centre until 15:00, with a variety of stalls, fun activities for the kids, and Easter egg hunt, face painting, a fashion show as well as a student exhibition and sale. Entrance is free. Info 064 406 122 or [email protected]
• 10:00 Strand Hotel Easter Market in Swakopmund. Come and enjoy lovely drinks and dishes, made by the hotel’s own chefs as well as a wide variety of homemade arts, crafts and drinks. Live performances by DJ Shoza, Pepi & The Ells. Kids entertainment including jumping castle, face painting and lots of games to play. Interested in becoming a vendor? Contact [email protected]
• 10:00 The Last Saturday on Ice - Pop-Up Easter edition with DJs Musketeers, Molequils, Shannen, Mapiiano, José, Explicito, Fishy and Rodney at the Flamingo Villas Boutique Hotel in Walvis Bay. Tickets: N$70 via Webtickets.com.na
• 12:00 Easter spinning fiesta at Swakopmund Spin City, featuring top spinners as well as entertainment by various DJs and a jumping castle for the kids. Tickets: N$80 and N$20 for kids u/12, and N$30 for your cooler box.
• 16:30 Catch Johnny LIVE performing at Bar Zonder Naam in Swakopmund until 19:30.
• 16:30 Join the Arts Association Swakopmund for Night of the Galleries, hosted in collaboration with Die Muschel, Fine Art Gallery and Imke Engelhard Jewellery and the Woermannhaus Gallery until 19:30.
-16:30 to 19:30: Nurture by Mitchell Gatsi & Urte Remmert at the Woermannhaus Gallery; View until 6 June
-16:30 to 19:30: Traces of Time at the Fine Art Gallery
-16:30 to 19:30: Namibian Inspiration at Imke Engelhard Jewellery.
-18:00: The Journey of Light by Margie Nienaber at Die Muschel
Wednesday 7 April
• 07:30 The Buco Desert sport festival takes place at the Walvis Bay Private High School sports grounds, and continues until 10 April.
• 19:00 Cinemaverse at the Goethe Institute in Windhoek, featuring three short films developed last year with support through the Goethe Stage Project. This public screening also includes a questions and answer session with the film directors and cast members. Screened short films are: Mukumo by Namafu Amutse; The Game by Jenny Kandenge; and Sacred Places by Lloyd Winini.
Friday 9 April
• 08:00 Artworks submitted for the Bank Windhoek Triennale can be viewed in the National Art Gallery of Namibia until 3 July.
• 19:00: The Beggar from Saudi Arabia is performed in the National Theatre. A second show takes place on the 10th. Tickets: From N$80 via Webtickets.
• 19:00 Vaughn Ahrens performs in this month’s edition of Night Under the Stars at the Goethe Institute. The show include songs from his sophomore album and his early career. Ray Mup will be on keys and bass. Entrance: N$20, although it will be live streamed on Facebook. Info: 061 225 700 or [email protected]
Saturday 10 April
• 06:00 The Run for 101 Bible Stories at the Wanderers Sport Club in Windhoek aims to raise funds to distribute free Children's Bible to underprivileged children in society. Individuals, children and or teams of 3 are welcome to participate and register for either 5 or 10km run. The first 200 entries receive a goody bag. Entry fees: Team of 3: N$400; Individuals (Adults): N$150; Children 3-12: N$50. Info: 083 333 7777 or [email protected]
• 09:00 2nd Hand Market at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre until 12:00. Bring new life to your clothes, shoes, furniture, toys, and so much more. Book your stall for only N$300 at [email protected] or at the FNCC.
• 15:00 In this month’s edition of Virtually Yours - a series of online discussions led by author Zukiswa Wanner – she chats to Abubakar Adam Ibrahim from Nigeria about his most recent book, Dreams and Assorted Nightmares. Info: 061 225 700 or [email protected] Entrance: Free.
Friday 16 April
• 19:00 Exclusive Jazz concert by 1 Accord music Ghyss hosted by the German embassy at 16 Stauch Street, Klein Windhoek (by invitation) or online on Facebook.
Friday 23 April
• 12:00 Get the ultimate Starter Kit for Entrepreneurs – basics of time management, productivity, sales and customer service and learn what they have in common to beat the competition. Hosted by 99FM at the Vintage Coffee Shop, and presented by Melanie Meiring.
• 16:00 Omaruru Famer's market at the Platz Am Meer mall in Swakopmund, with fresh produce and artisan food from local farms. Info: 081 211 5135.
Saturday 24 April
• 11:00 Un'wine'd & network at the AQVA indoor lounge, while painting and chatting about the business climate and other issues surrounding the youth of Keetmanshoop. Tickets: N$350, which includes a canvas, wine on tap and a variety of finger food until 14:00. Info & tickets: 081 836 8036.
Friday 30 April
• 19:00: The Beggar from Saudi Arabia is performed in Swakopmund, venue to be confirmed. Tickets: From N$80 via Webtickets.
Saturday 1 May
• 08:00 Windhoek se Eie Boeremark/ Farmers Market at the Windhoek Show Grounds until 13:00, with loads of fresh produce, baked goods and preserved products, as well as entertainment for the kids. Entrance N$5, children and pensioners free.
• 09:00 The first Okahandja Automotive Festival takes place, featuring food stalls, vehicle manufacturers, and public vendors along with a competition featuring show and shine, sound off and more, with the best custom-built vehicles in Namibia. More info to follow in due course. Tickets: Starting at N$100 via Webtickets.
• 19:00: The Beggar from Saudi Arabia is performed in Tsumeb, venue to be confirmed. Tickets: From N$80 via Webtickets.
Thursday 6 May
• The Harley-Davidson Owners Group (HOG) Namibia Chapter hosts the Skeleton Coast Rally in Swakopmund until 9 May. Highlights include live music, lucky draws, a thunder parade and food stalls. Info and registration at www.skeletoncoastrally.com
Saturday 26 June
• 19:00: The Beggar from Saudi Arabia is performed in Keetmanshoop, venue to be confirmed. Tickets: From N$80 via Webtickets.