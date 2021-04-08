Chill with Windhoek Express
08 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.
• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features loads of goodies at the Old Power Station complex until 14:00.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 1 May, 5 June, 3 July, 7 August, 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.
Currently running
• The Buco Desert Sports Festival takes place at the Walvis Bay Private High School sports grounds until 10 April.
• Artworks submitted for the Bank Windhoek Triennale can be viewed in the National Art Gallery of Namibia until 3 July.
Thursday 8 April
• 18:30 Storytelling Evening at the National Theatre (Backstage) with Felicitas Mogotsi narrating the indigenous story Molemathite. Entrance: Free. Book your seat at [email protected]
Friday 9 April
• 18:00 StArt Art Gallery presents a POP UP exhibition at The Village Opera House in Liliencron Street in Windhoek. This collection comprises new artworks by contemporary Namibian artists. Opening times are from 10:00 to 18:00 on Saturday, and from 11:00 to 14:00 on Sunday.
• 18:00 The Get Down with Selector O-School & Dj Soulfood, who will be playing a mix of Soul, Classic Hip Hop Reggae & Dancehall at Vinyl's (Zoo Park, Windhoek) until 21:00. Entrance: N$50.
• 19:00 Vaughn Ahrens performs in this month’s edition of Night Under the Stars at the Goethe Institute. The show include songs from his sophomore album and his early career. Ray Mup will be on keys and bass. Entrance: N$20, although it will be live streamed on Facebook. Info: 061 225 700 or [email protected]
Saturday 10 April
• 06: The Run for 101 Bible Stories at the Wanderers Sport Club in Windhoek. Individuals, children and or teams of 3 are welcome to participate and register for either 5 or 10km run. The first 200 entries receive a goody bag. Entry fees: Team of 3: N$400; Individuals (Adults): N$150; Children 3-12: N$50. Info: 083 333 7777 or [email protected]
• 08:00 The Botanic Society hosts a guided walk through the botanic garden in Windhoek to see the aloes in bloom. Entrance is N$20 and free for members. Books, t-shirts and refreshments will be on sale.
• 09:00 2nd Hand Market at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre until 12:00. Bring new life to your clothes, shoes, furniture, toys, and so much more. Book your stall for only N$300 at [email protected] or at the FNCC.
• 09:00 Mother and daughter breakfast at the Vintage Coffee Shop with a motivation speaker and a performance by a local artist. Tickets: N$185 per person for a 3-course breakfast. Various prizes are up for grabs. Info and tickets: Lana at 081 764 2214 or Sonja at 081 664 6197.
• 15:00 In this month’s edition of Virtually Yours – a series of online discussions led by author Zukiswa Wanner – she chats to Abubakar Adam Ibrahim from Nigeria about his most recent book, Dreams and Assorted Nightmares. Info: 061 225 700 or [email protected] Entrance: Free.
Sunday 11 April
• 07:00 Off-road triathlon (Enduro: 1.2km/24km/8.5km), Sprint (600m/10km/3km) and mini (300m/5km/2km) at Oanob Dam / Rehoboth. Info 081 142 9966 or [email protected]
Tuesday 13 April
• 09:00 Exploring Namibian Contemporary Dance & Movement Workshops presented by Trixie Munyama, Stanley Mareka and Nikhita Winkler at the National Theatre dance rehearsal room until the 15th.
Friday 16 April
• 19:00 Exclusive Jazz concert by 1 Accord music Ghyss hosted by the German embassy at 16 Stauch Street, Klein Windhoek (by invitation) or online on the embassy’s Facebook page
Saturday 17 April
• 08:00 Do you love crafting? Ready to get your creativity rolling? Would you love to see fresh, new DIY ideas unfold before your very eyes? Then join the craft-a-thon at the COSDEF Arts & Crafts Centre in Swakopmund until 17:00. Cost: N$580 for an all-day pass, or N$220 per project. Info: WhatsApp 081 147 2636 or 081 856 3124 or [email protected]
Tuesday 20 April
• 18:00 DoConnect #1 at the Dololo DoBox in Windhoek. This edition features Clemens von Doderer (of the Hans Seidel Foundation) and Bernard Steven (of the OneEconomy Foundation) who discuss: “Improving impact & sustainability in development work”. Only 25 seats available, so first come, first served.
Friday 23 April
• 12:00 Get the ultimate Starter Kit for Entrepreneurs – basics of time management, productivity, sales and customer service and learn what they have in common to beat the competition. Hosted by 99FM at the Vintage Coffee Shop, and presented by Melanie Meiring.
• 16:00 Omaruru famer's market at the Platz Am Meer mall in Swakopmund, with fresh produce and artisan food from local farms. Info: 081 211 5135.
Saturday 24 April
• 11:00 Un'wine'd & network at the AQVA indoor lounge in Keetmanshoop, while painting and chatting about the business climate and other issues surrounding the youth of the town. Tickets: N$350, which includes a canvas, wine on tap and a variety of finger food until 14:00. Info & tickets: 081 836 8036.
Friday 30 April
• Bank Angling Development at the Hardap dam with top South African and Namibian anglers. Learn everything from bait presentation to casting. It continues until 4 May. Costs: N$50 registration fee, while accommodation, food, drinks and fishing licences for your own account. Info: [email protected] or 081 421 0927.
Saturday 1 May
• 08:00 Windhoek se Eie Boeremark/ Farmers Market at the Windhoek Show Grounds until 13:00, with loads of fresh produce, baked goods and preserved products, as well as entertainment for the kids. Entrance N$5, children and pensioners free.
• 09:00 The first Okahandja Automotive Festival takes place, featuring food stalls, vehicle manufacturers, and public vendors along with a competition featuring show and shine, sound off and more, with the best custom-built vehicles in Namibia. More info to follow in due course. Tickets: Starting at N$100 via Webtickets.