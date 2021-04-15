Chill with Windhoek Express

15 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.
• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features loads of goodies at the Old Power Station complex until 14:00.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 1 May, 5 June, 3 July, 7 August, 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.

Currently running
• Artworks submitted for the Bank Windhoek Triennale can be viewed in the National Art Gallery of Namibia until 3 July.

Friday 16 April
• 19:00 Exclusive Jazz concert by 1 Accord music Ghyss hosted by the German embassy at 16 Stauch Street, Klein Windhoek (by invitation) or online on the embassy’s Facebook page

Saturday 17 April
• 08:00 Do you love crafting? Ready to get your creativity rolling? Would you love to see fresh, new DIY ideas unfold before your very eyes? Then join the craft-a-thon at the COSDEF Arts & Crafts Centre in Swakopmund until 17:00. Cost: N$580 for an all-day pass, or N$220 per project. Info: WhatsApp 081 147 2636 or 081 856 3124 or [email protected]

Tuesday 20 April
• 18:00 DoConnect #1 at the Dololo DoBox in Windhoek. This edition features Clemens von Doderer (of the Hans Seidel Foundation) and Bernard Steven (of the OneEconomy Foundation) who discuss: “Improving impact & sustainability in development work”. Only 25 seats available, so first come, first served.

Friday 23 April
• 12:00 Get the ultimate Starter Kit for Entrepreneurs – basics of time management, productivity, sales and customer service and learn what they have in common to beat the competition. Hosted by 99FM at the Vintage Coffee Shop, and presented by Melanie Meiring.
• 16:00 Omaruru famer's market at the Platz Am Meer mall in Swakopmund, with fresh produce and artisan food from local farms. Info: 081 211 5135.

Saturday 24 April
• 11:00 Un'wine'd & network at the AQVA indoor lounge in Keetmanshoop, while painting and chatting about the business climate and other issues surrounding the youth of the town. Tickets: N$350, which includes a canvas, wine on tap and a variety of finger food until 14:00. Info & tickets: 081 836 8036.

Friday 30 April
• Bank Angling Development at the Hardap dam with top South African and Namibian anglers. Learn everything from bait presentation to casting. It continues until 4 May. Costs: N$50 registration fee, while accommodation, food, drinks and fishing licences for your own account. Info: [email protected] or 081 421 0927.
• Covid Cup for soccer and netball at the Tamariskia Sports Field until 2 May, with cash prizes up for grabs. Entrance: N$1500 per team (soccer) and N$1 000 (netball). Info [email protected]

Saturday 1 May
• 08:00 Windhoek se Eie Boeremark/ Farmers Market at the Windhoek Show Grounds until 13:00, with loads of fresh produce, baked goods and preserved products, as well as entertainment for the kids. Entrance N$5, children and pensioners free.
• 09:00 The first Okahandja Automotive Festival takes place, featuring food stalls, vehicle manufacturers, and public vendors along with a competition featuring show and shine, sound off and more, with the best custom-built vehicles in Namibia. More info to follow in due course. Tickets: Starting at N$100 via Webtickets.

Thursday 6 May
• The Harley-Davidson Owners Group (HOG) Namibia Chapter hosts the Skeleton Coast Rally in Swakopmund until 9 May. Highlights include live music, lucky draws, a thunder parade and food stalls. Info and registration at www.skeletoncoastrally.com

Saturday 8 May
• 08:00 Farmer's market at Otjibamba Lodge outside Otjiwarongo, featuring locally and handmade products. Book your stand via WhatsApp at 081 716 7070, 081 204 0679 or email [email protected]

