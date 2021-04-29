Chill with Windhoek Express
29 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.
• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features loads of goodies at the Old Power Station complex until 14:00.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 1 May, 5 June, 3 July, 7 August, 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.
Currently running
• Artworks submitted for the Bank Windhoek Triennale can be viewed in the National Art Gallery of Namibia until 3 July.
Thursday 29 April
• 18:30 Sjordé with Chrisna Beuke-Muir and Jan-Willem Beuke themed "Wat die hart van vol is..." at De Kayak in Windhoek. Tickets: N$100, includes snacks. Just bring your own drinks and glasses. Info and bookings: [email protected] or 081 122 4110.
• 18:30 Unplugged with Chana, Alvara, Diolini, Shiruka and Ndawana Mhudi at Vinyls. Entrance: N$50 at the door.
Friday 30 April
• 17:00 Karaoke Night at the Farmhouse Deli in Tsumeb. Entrance is free.
• 18:00 Celebrating International Jazz Day, concerts take place in Windhoek by the Ugly Creatures on the Upper Terrace of the FNCC, and at C'es Si Bon hotel in Otjiwarongo with Erna Chimu, Onai and Patricia. Entrance is free.
• Bank Angling Development at the Hardap dam with top South African and Namibian anglers. Learn everything from bait presentation to casting. It continues until 4 May. Costs: N$50 registration fee, while accommodation, food, drinks and fishing licences for your own account. Info: [email protected] or 081 421 0927.
• Covid Cup for soccer and netball at the Tamariskia Sports Field until 2 May, with cash prizes up for grabs. Entrance: N$1500 per team (soccer) and N$1 000 (netball). Info [email protected]
Saturday 1 May
• 08:00 Windhoek se Eie Boeremark/ Farmers Market at the Windhoek Show Grounds until 13:00, with loads of fresh produce, baked goods and preserved products, as well as entertainment for the kids. Entrance N$5, children and pensioners free.
• 08:00 Run, market and wine tour at the Farmhouse Deli and Store in Tsumeb. Run the 21, 10 or 5km race or enjoy a tour through Tsumeb winery while the kids play. Info: 067 222 918.
• 09:00 The first Okahandja Automotive Festival takes place, featuring food stalls, vehicle manufacturers, and public vendors along with a competition featuring show and shine, sound off and more, with the best custom-built vehicles in Namibia. More info to follow in due course. Tickets: Starting at N$100 via Webtickets.
• 10:00 All Day Market at Tiger Reef in Swakopmund until 20:00. Entrance: N$10 for adults and kids over 10.
• 10:00 Afrika-Boom Tech Works featuring techno, progressive house, organic house and more at Kamp Vrede in the Dordabis area.
• 11:00 Live music with Savannah Collins at The Atrium in Swakopmund.
• 11:00 Dunes Mall Walvis Bay family fun day, car show and fishing competition until 16:00.
Wednesday 5 May
• 19:00 Cinemaverse at the Goethe Institute, featuring the movie Gunderman (in German with English subtitles). Entrance is free. Info: [email protected] or 061 225 700.
Thursday 6 May
• The Harley-Davidson Owners Group (HOG) Namibia Chapter hosts the Skeleton Coast Rally in Swakopmund until 9 May. Highlights include live music, lucky draws, a thunder parade and food stalls. Info and registration at www.skeletoncoastrally.com
Friday 7 May
• 18:00 Drag Night Cabaret at Café Prestige in Windhoek, with showtime at 19:00. Entrance: N$50. Info: [email protected]
• 19:00 In this month's edition of Night Under the Stars at the Goethe Institute, upcoming soul and R&B musician Waters, features. Entrance: N$20. The event with also be livestreamed on the institute's Facebook page. Info: [email protected] or 061 225 700.
Saturday 8 May
• 08:00 Farmer's market at Otjibamba Lodge outside Otjiwarongo, featuring locally and handmade products. Book your stand via WhatsApp at 081 716 7070, 081 204 0679 or email [email protected]
• 08:00 MotoCross at the MX track in Omaruru, with food and drinks throughout. Info: Rudi at 081 273 8221 or Arno at 081 860 8326.
• 08:00 Goanikontes-Oasis hosts their annual fishing competition for teams of 2 or 4. Bookings: [email protected] or 064 405 979.
• 10:00 Maibaumfest / Grand opening of the Biergaften & Rojos at the Atlantis Restaurant / Atlantis Sport Club.
Saturday 15 May
• 16:00 SA artist Ann Jangle performs at the SKW Brauhaus in Windhoek, with Namibia's Lin Mari Coetzee opening. Tickets: N$100 via webtickets.com.na
Monday 17 May
• 15th African Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT Championships at The Dome in Swakopmund until the 23rd.
Saturday 22 May
• 08:00 Anti-poaching Omaruru charity race, hosted by Cycles 4U. Starting at the Central Hotel, you can also join the cycle online. By entering, you not only help those who can’t help themselves, you'll also be cycling in a beautiful game farm with the chance of spotting some animals during the race. Info: Omaruru Spar
• 17:30 Doane performs live at Bar Zonder Naam in Swakopmund.
Friday 28 May
• 08:00 Vintage Market at the NUST Hotel School in the capital until the 30th. Buy or sell any vintage items. Entrance: N$50, exhibition stands N$150. Info vintagemarketnam.com or 081 640 0769.
• Dine 'n Vibe at the Nedbank Swakop food Festival until the 29th, featuring a jam session stage while indulging in a handpicked selection of pop-up restaurants and food trucks. Info: [email protected] or 081 244 4143.
Saturday 29 May
• 09:00 The popular Finkenstein Bush Market takes place at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 16:00. Entrance is free.