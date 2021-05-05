Chill with Windhoek Express
05 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.
• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features loads of goodies at the Old Power Station complex until 14:00.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 5 June, 3 July, 7 August, 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.
Currently running
• Artworks submitted for the Bank Windhoek Triennale can be viewed in the National Art Gallery of Namibia until 3 July.
Thursday 6 May
• The Harley-Davidson Owners Group (HOG) Namibia Chapter hosts the Skeleton Coast Rally in Swakopmund until 9 May. Highlights include live music, lucky draws, a thunder parade and food stalls. Info and registration at www.skeletoncoastrally.com
Friday 7 May
• 17:30 Opening of the Palmview Lounge at Hotel Thule in Windhoek, with a Mongolian braai for dinner and live music by Savannah Collins.
• 18:00 Drag Night Cabaret at Café Prestige in Windhoek, with showtime at 19:00. Entrance: N$50. Info: [email protected]
• 19:00 In this month's edition of Night Under the Stars at the Goethe Institute, upcoming soul and R&B musician Waters, features. Entrance: N$20. The event with also be livestreamed on the institute's Facebook page. Info: [email protected] or 061 225 700.
Saturday 8 May
• 08:00 Farmer's market at Otjibamba Lodge outside Otjiwarongo, featuring locally and handmade products. Book your stand via WhatsApp at 081 716 7070, 081 204 0679 or email [email protected]
• 08:00 MotoCross at the MX track in Omaruru, with food and drinks throughout. Info: Rudi at 081 273 8221 or Arno at 081 860 8326.
• 08:00 Goanikontes-Oasis hosts their annual fishing competition for teams of 2 or 4. Bookings: [email protected] or 064 405 979.
• 08:30 A guided walk is hosted in Windhoek's botanic garden (Orban Street) until 10:45. Entrance for members is free, and N$20 for visitors. Books, t-shirts and cards will be on sale.
• 10:00 Maibaumfest / Grand opening of the Biergaften & Rojos at the Atlantis Restaurant / Atlantis Sport Club.
Friday 14 May
• 17:30 Local singer Johnny performs live at Bar Zonder Naam in Swakopmund.
Saturday 15 May
• 16:00 SA artist Ann Jangle performs at the SKW Brauhaus in Windhoek, with Namibia's Lin Mari Coetzee opening. Tickets: N$100 via webtickets.com.na
Monday 17 May
• 15th African Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT Championships at The Dome in Swakopmund until the 23rd.
Saturday 22 May
• 08:00 Anti-poaching Omaruru charity race, hosted by Cycles 4U. Starting at the Central Hotel, you can also join the cycle online. By entering, you not only help those who can’t help themselves, you'll also be cycling in a beautiful game farm with the chance of spotting some animals during the race. Info: Omaruru Spar
• 17:30 Doane performs live at Bar Zonder Naam in Swakopmund.
Friday 28 May
• 08:00 Vintage Market at the NUST Hotel School in the capital until the 30th. Buy or sell any vintage items. Entrance: N$50, exhibition stands N$150. Info vintagemarketnam.com or 081 640 0769.
• Dine 'n Vibe at the Nedbank Swakop food Festival until the 29th, featuring a jam session stage while indulging in a handpicked selection of pop-up restaurants and food trucks. Info: [email protected] or 081 244 4143.
Saturday 29 May
• 09:00 The popular Finkenstein Bush Market takes place at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 16:00. Entrance is free.
Wednesday 2 June
• 07:00 The annual Biomass Fair takes place at Otjiwa Safari Lodge outside Otjiwarongo until the 6th. Info: 061 242 949.
Saturday 5 June
• 08:00 Standard Bank Khomas Hochland Xtrail hosted by OTB Sport at Farm Godeis, presents the Extreme Trail Running Team Challenge. Participation costs N$230 per person for 7km Team Challenge and N$250 per person for the 16km Team Challenge. You must compete in a team of 2 or 3 people.
• 10:00 Future Females Swakopmund present the Ultimate Side-Hustler's Toolbox with Saron Mbundu, Panduleni Shiimi and Lucia van der Walt at the Swakopmund Plaza Hotel. Tickets: Early Bird N$65, Standard N$85 and Late Bird N$100 via PayToday.
• 19:00: The Beggar from Saudi Arabia is performed in Ondangwa, venue to be confirmed. Tickets: From N$80 via Webtickets.