Chill with Windhoek Express
12 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.
• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features loads of goodies at the Old Power Station complex until 14:00.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 5 June, 3 July, 7 August, 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.
Currently running
• Artworks submitted for the Bank Windhoek Triennale can be viewed in the National Art Gallery of Namibia until 3 July.
Friday 14 May
• 17:30 Local singer Johnny performs live at Bar Zonder Naam in Swakopmund.
Saturday 15 May
• 09:00 Charity show for Freek Grobler at the Skubbe Pub & Grill in Henties Bay, with lots of music, a potjiekos competition, an auction and karaoke until 21:30. Info: Bella @ 081 354 8312 or Carel at 081 749 5927.
• 10:00 Join the Bus Party for a cruise and party in a bus in and around Windhoek! Tickets: N$350 which includes drinks, shooters, snacks, wifi, photos and lots of other activities. Info: 081 695 7772.
• 16:00 SA artist Ann Jangle performs at the SKW Brauhaus in Windhoek, with Namibia's Lin Mari Coetzee opening. Tickets: N$100 via webtickets.com.na
• 19:00 Wine tasting with Kokotel at La Marmite Royal (Zoo Park). Tickets: N$80 via webtickets.com.na and includes a complimentary glass of wine.
Monday 17 May
• 15th African Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT Championships at The Dome in Swakopmund until the 23rd.
Thursday 20 May
• 13:00 Recalling makalani, a solo exhibition by Fillipus Sheehama at the Village Opera House (16 Liliencron Street, Windhoek). View until 20:00. Other viewing days are Friday 21 and Saturday 22 May from 10:00 to 18:00. An Art Talk takes place at 11:00 on Saturday.
Saturday 22 May
• 07:00 West Coast Winter Archery Shoot (outdoor double 720 and eliminations) at the SFC Sport Club in Swakopmund until 14:00, with the indoor Double 300 and eliminations taking place on Sunday 23 May. Cost: N$250 per archer per day. Registration by 17 May. Info [email protected], 081 205 3715 or 081 258 8231.
• 09:00 Agricultural Day at Farm Zanja in the Omaruru district, with demonstrations and lectures on farming with quail, bees, rabbits, vegetables, animal handling and irrigation, along with an MTB cycle challenge, a farmer's market and a wine tasting, and music by Gert Meyer and Hellmut Kriess. Info: 081 148 7978, 081 211 5136 or 081 129 6040.
• 17:30 Doane performs live at Bar Zonder Naam in Swakopmund.
Friday 28 May
• 08:00 Vintage Market at the NUST Hotel School in the capital until the 30th. Buy or sell any vintage items. Entrance: N$50, exhibition stands N$150. Info vintagemarketnam.com or 081 640 0769.
• Dine 'n Vibe at the Nedbank Swakop food Festival until the 29th, featuring a jam session stage while indulging in a handpicked selection of pop-up restaurants and food trucks. Info: [email protected] or 081 244 4143.
Saturday 29 May
• 09:00 The popular Finkenstein Bush Market takes place at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 16:00. Entrance is free.
Wednesday 2 June
• 07:00 The annual Biomass Fair takes place at Otjiwa Safari Lodge outside Otjiwarongo until the 6th. Info: 061 242 949.
Saturday 5 June
• Mokuti hosts a food and wine festival in the lodge's lush gardens filled with a wide range of wine (Hoopenberg, Peter Falke, Wildekrans, Babylonstoren and more), great food, music by Riaan Smit & Friends, Momo, Lin Mari, Johan Louw and Jessica Strydom, and entertainment by Evolve Fire Dancer. Entrance: N$350. There is also a special on accommodation. Info: 067 229084.
• 08:00 Standard Bank Khomas Hochland Xtrail hosted by OTB Sport at Farm Godeis, presents the Extreme Trail Running Team Challenge. Participation costs N$230 per person for 7km Team Challenge and N$250 per person for the 16km Team Challenge. You must compete in a team of 2 or 3 people.
• 10:00 Future Females Swakopmund present the Ultimate Side-Hustler's Toolbox with Saron Mbundu, Panduleni Shiimi and Lucia van der Walt at the Swakopmund Plaza Hotel. Tickets: Early Bird N$65, Standard N$85 and Late Bird N$100 via PayToday.
• 19:00: The Beggar from Saudi Arabia is performed in Ondangwa, venue to be confirmed. Tickets: From N$80 via Webtickets.