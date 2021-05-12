Chill with Windhoek Express

12 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.
• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features loads of goodies at the Old Power Station complex until 14:00.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 5 June, 3 July, 7 August, 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.

Currently running
• Artworks submitted for the Bank Windhoek Triennale can be viewed in the National Art Gallery of Namibia until 3 July.

Friday 14 May
• 17:30 Local singer Johnny performs live at Bar Zonder Naam in Swakopmund.

Saturday 15 May
• 09:00 Charity show for Freek Grobler at the Skubbe Pub & Grill in Henties Bay, with lots of music, a potjiekos competition, an auction and karaoke until 21:30. Info: Bella @ 081 354 8312 or Carel at 081 749 5927.
• 10:00 Join the Bus Party for a cruise and party in a bus in and around Windhoek! Tickets: N$350 which includes drinks, shooters, snacks, wifi, photos and lots of other activities. Info: 081 695 7772.
• 16:00 SA artist Ann Jangle performs at the SKW Brauhaus in Windhoek, with Namibia's Lin Mari Coetzee opening. Tickets: N$100 via webtickets.com.na
• 19:00 Wine tasting with Kokotel at La Marmite Royal (Zoo Park). Tickets: N$80 via webtickets.com.na and includes a complimentary glass of wine.

Monday 17 May
• 15th African Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT Championships at The Dome in Swakopmund until the 23rd.

Thursday 20 May
• 13:00 Recalling makalani, a solo exhibition by Fillipus Sheehama at the Village Opera House (16 Liliencron Street, Windhoek). View until 20:00. Other viewing days are Friday 21 and Saturday 22 May from 10:00 to 18:00. An Art Talk takes place at 11:00 on Saturday.

Saturday 22 May
• 07:00 West Coast Winter Archery Shoot (outdoor double 720 and eliminations) at the SFC Sport Club in Swakopmund until 14:00, with the indoor Double 300 and eliminations taking place on Sunday 23 May. Cost: N$250 per archer per day. Registration by 17 May. Info [email protected], 081 205 3715 or 081 258 8231.
• 09:00 Agricultural Day at Farm Zanja in the Omaruru district, with demonstrations and lectures on farming with quail, bees, rabbits, vegetables, animal handling and irrigation, along with an MTB cycle challenge, a farmer's market and a wine tasting, and music by Gert Meyer and Hellmut Kriess. Info: 081 148 7978, 081 211 5136 or 081 129 6040.
• 17:30 Doane performs live at Bar Zonder Naam in Swakopmund.

Friday 28 May
• 08:00 Vintage Market at the NUST Hotel School in the capital until the 30th. Buy or sell any vintage items. Entrance: N$50, exhibition stands N$150. Info vintagemarketnam.com or 081 640 0769.
• Dine 'n Vibe at the Nedbank Swakop food Festival until the 29th, featuring a jam session stage while indulging in a handpicked selection of pop-up restaurants and food trucks. Info: [email protected] or 081 244 4143.

Saturday 29 May
• 09:00 The popular Finkenstein Bush Market takes place at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 16:00. Entrance is free.

Wednesday 2 June
• 07:00 The annual Biomass Fair takes place at Otjiwa Safari Lodge outside Otjiwarongo until the 6th. Info: 061 242 949.

Saturday 5 June
• Mokuti hosts a food and wine festival in the lodge's lush gardens filled with a wide range of wine (Hoopenberg, Peter Falke, Wildekrans, Babylonstoren and more), great food, music by Riaan Smit & Friends, Momo, Lin Mari, Johan Louw and Jessica Strydom, and entertainment by Evolve Fire Dancer. Entrance: N$350. There is also a special on accommodation. Info: 067 229084.
• 08:00 Standard Bank Khomas Hochland Xtrail hosted by OTB Sport at Farm Godeis, presents the Extreme Trail Running Team Challenge. Participation costs N$230 per person for 7km Team Challenge and N$250 per person for the 16km Team Challenge. You must compete in a team of 2 or 3 people.
• 10:00 Future Females Swakopmund present the Ultimate Side-Hustler's Toolbox with Saron Mbundu, Panduleni Shiimi and Lucia van der Walt at the Swakopmund Plaza Hotel. Tickets: Early Bird N$65, Standard N$85 and Late Bird N$100 via PayToday.
• 19:00: The Beggar from Saudi Arabia is performed in Ondangwa, venue to be confirmed. Tickets: From N$80 via Webtickets.

Similar News

 

Tala festival off to a roaring start

1 day - 11 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] TALA Film Festival starts on Wednesday (12 May) and continues to 19 May, giving viewers more than 200 films and documentaries to...

Africa celebrated!

1 day - 11 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

FNB Namibia hosts an Africa Day concert on 25 May, celebrating African unity, diversity and talent and that brings artists from Namibia, Ghana, Eswatini, Lesotho...

Artists with disabilities to showcase their talent

1 day - 11 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in partnership with the Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) has called on artists with disabilities to showcase...

Let the hunt begin!

3 days ago - 10 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

It’s official: The long-awaited new EES album Game Changer, which the artist has been working on for over two years, will be released on 17...

Facelift for Klein Windhoek transformer

6 days ago - 07 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The artists Kat and Lens have given the wall of the transformer station in Conrad Rust Street in Klein Windhoek a new coat of paint....

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 05 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Art brought to life with masterpieces

1 week ago - 29 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

There are many ways of telling stories, one of which is through visual arts. On Thursday last week, the National Art Gallery of Namibia...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 29 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Blossom celebrates Africa

2 weeks ago - 28 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Namibia’s Blossom (real name Ruusa Munalye) has made it into the Top 20 Africa Music Challenge (AMC)This comes after the AMC team held a virtual...

Indian arts, crafts at Crafts Centre

2 weeks ago - 22 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Incredible India Fair launched at the Omba Gallery at the Namibia Craft Centre in celebration of India's 75th birthday, opened in the capital earlier...

Latest News

Chill with Windhoek Express

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Government in catch 22 on...

22 hours ago | Local News

While acknowledging that the majority of Namibians rely on the national broadcaster for information, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila conceded that government cannot meet its employees’...

Murorua takes over BAN reigns

1 day - 12 May 2021 | Banking

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) announced that Nedbank chief executive Martha Murorua has taken over the reigns as chair from Ester Kali, CEO of...

Bowling on a roll

1 day - 12 May 2021 | Sports

Namibia Bowling Association (NBA) president Michael Wells has expressed his pleasure at the improved performance of players at the recently held Namibia National Bowling Championships.The...

Virtual international training for local...

1 day - 12 May 2021 | Sports

Eight Namibian soccer coaches will take part in an international instructor’s course organised by the German Football Federation and Botswana Football Association to help improve...

Old Mutual under ‘10 strongest...

1 day - 12 May 2021 | Business

The 2021 Brand Finance report has ranked Old Mutual in the top 10 strongest brands, as well as in the top 100 most valuable insurance...

Fire safety measures every homeowner...

1 day - 11 May 2021 | Disasters

The recent blaze that unfolded along the Cape’s iconic Table Mountain was a reminder of the very real threat fire poses to homeowners. It is...

Conservancy feeds their own children

1 day - 11 May 2021 | Society

For a second consecutive year, members of the N≠a Jaqna Conservancy are using part of their income to provide food to all registered schools and...

More support of Nam’s sustainable...

1 day - 11 May 2021 | Infrastructure

Namibia’s finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi and German ambassador Herbert Beck signed an agreement on financial cooperation for loans between the two countries earlier this week.The...

Load More