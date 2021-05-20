Chill with Windhoek Express
20 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.
• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features loads of goodies at the Old Power Station complex until 14:00.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 5 June, 3 July, 7 August, 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.
Currently running
• 15th African Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT Championships at The Dome in Swakopmund until the 23rd.
• Artworks submitted for the Bank Windhoek Triennale can be viewed in the National Art Gallery of Namibia until 3 July.
Thursday 20 May
• 18:00 Recalling makalani, a solo exhibition by Fillipus Sheehama at the Village Opera House (16 Liliencron Street, Windhoek). View until 20:00. Other viewing days are Friday 21 and Saturday 22 May from 10:00 to 18:00. An Art Talk takes place at 11:00 on Saturday.
• 18:30 Rap Battles at Fachwerk in Swakopmund until 20:30. Tonight's theme: Speak Life with the power of the tongue. Entrance: N$10, participation fee N$20. Three judges, three rules and three prizes up for grabs!
Saturday 22 May
• 07:00 West Coast Winter Archery Shoot (outdoor double 720 and eliminations) at the SFC Sport Club in Swakopmund until 14:00, with the indoor Double 300 and eliminations taking place on Sunday 23 May. Cost: N$250 per archer per day. Registration by 17 May. Info [email protected], 081 205 3715 or 081 258 8231.
• 09:00 Agricultural Day at Farm Zanja in the Omaruru district, with demonstrations and lectures on farming with quail, bees, rabbits, vegetables, animal handling and irrigation, along with an MTB cycle challenge, a farmer's market and a wine tasting, and music by Gert Meyer and Hellmut Kriess. Info: 081 148 7978, 081 211 5136 or 081 129 6040.
• 17:30 Doane performs live at Bar Zonder Naam in Swakopmund.
Wednesday 26 May
• 18:00 Full moon and streetlight photography in Windhoek's CBD hosted by Photomagica. Cost: N$650. Info: 081 206 2703.
Thursday 27 May
• 18:00 In this month's edition of Future Females Windhoek, the focus is on escaping debt and creating a financial freedom mindset. It takes place at the Vintage Coffee Shop. Tickets: N$85 via webtickets.com.na. Info 081 124 5310.
• 18:30 Comedy night at the Avani with Big Mitch & Co at the Stratos Ballroom. Info: [email protected] or 061 280 0991.
Friday 28 May
• 08:00 Vintage Market at the NUST Hotel School in the capital until the 30th. Buy or sell any vintage items. Entrance: N$50, exhibition stands N$150. Info vintagemarketnam.com or 081 640 0769.
• Dine 'n Vibe at the Nedbank Swakop food Festival until the 29th, featuring a jam session stage while indulging in a handpicked selection of pop-up restaurants and food trucks. Info: [email protected] or 081 244 4143.
• 18:30 Hunter’s tjil Sessions with Kakia and Kevo Maro along with two-piece live band Star Keys and Ice at the Brewer’s Market in Windhoek. Tickets: N$50 in advance and N$100 at the doors. Info 085 637 0961 or 081 614 3121.
Saturday 29 May
• 08:00 Farmer's Market at the Windhoek show grounds until 13:00, with goodies for the whole family. Entrance: N$5 (children and pensioners free).
• 08:00 The Clausthaler Finksenstein Trail Run takes place from the estate's Bush Market. Prizes of over N$20 000 are up for grabs via a lucky draw. Participation: N$50 for early birds, and N$100 for late sleepers. Info [email protected]
• 09:00 The popular Finkenstein Bush Market takes place at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 16:00. Entrance is free.
Wednesday 2 June
• 07:00 The annual Biomass Fair takes place at Otjiwa Safari Lodge outside Otjiwarongo until the 6th. Info: 061 242 949.
Friday 4 June
• 06:00 Winter Knights will be at all corners throughout Swakopmund. Participate by donating something warm, or donate via PayToday, visit any Pep Store nationwide, or SMS Winter to 5005 to donate N$5.
• 14:00 Guitar workshop for beginners with the Meerdorfer Musikschule in Swakopmund, and continues on the 5th, from 09:00 to 14:00. Registration: N$480 per person. Info: 081 252 6723 or [email protected]
• 18:00 Drag Night Namibia at Cafe Prestige in Windhoek. This month's theme: Ghetto Fabulous! Entrance: N$50 via webtickets.com.na Info: [email protected]
Saturday 5 June
• Mokuti hosts a food and wine festival in the lodge's lush gardens filled with a wide range of wine (Hoopenberg, Peter Falke, Wildekrans, Babylonstoren and more), great food, music by Riaan Smit & Friends, Momo, Lin Mari, Johan Louw and Jessica Strydom, and entertainment by Evolve Fire Dancer. Entrance: N$350. There is also a special on accommodation. Info: 067 229084.
• 08:00 Standard Bank Khomas Hochland Xtrail hosted by OTB Sport at Farm Godeis, presents the Extreme Trail Running Team Challenge. Participation costs N$230 per person for 7km Team Challenge and N$250 per person for the 16km Team Challenge. You must compete in a team of 2 or 3 people.
• 10:00 Future Females Swakopmund present the Ultimate Side-Hustler's Toolbox with Saron Mbundu, Panduleni Shiimi and Lucia van der Walt at the Swakopmund Plaza Hotel. Tickets: Early Bird N$65, Standard N$85 and Late Bird N$100 via PayToday.
• 19:00: The Beggar from Saudi Arabia is performed in Ondangwa, venue to be confirmed. Tickets: From N$80 via Webtickets.
Wednesday 9 June
• 12:00 Emtee Logan album tour, with a concert at Element in Ongwediva. Tickets start at N$100 via webtickets.com.na
Thursday 10 June
• 19:00 At Poetry Sessions 3 at the Goethe Institute, Leana Emily Hengari leads under the theme A Dedication to Thee. Info [email protected] Entrance: Free
Friday 11 June
• 14:00 FNB schools mountain bike league continues at the IJG Trails at Farm Windhoek.
• 18:00 The Purple Fig Cooking School hosts a food and wine extravaganza with a 4-course meal paired with delightful wines. Tickets are limited to 30, so book ASAP with Chef Roelien at 081 234 5657 or [email protected]
Saturday 12 June
• 12:00 Emtee Logan album tour, with a concert at the Experience Lounge in Windhoek. Tickets start at N$100 via webtickets.com.na
• 15:00 Explore contemporary African literature with Zukiswa Wanner in this month's edition of Virtually Yours at the Goethe Institute with guest author is Ondjaki (Good Morning Comrades). Register for this online session, by sending your name and mobile number to [email protected] with "virtually" as the subject.
• 16:00 Riaan Smit and various guest artists perform at the SKW Brauhaus in Windhoek. Tickets: N$100 via webtickets.com.na
Saturday 19 June
• The annual Rössing Marathon (42km, 21km or 10km) takes place virtually this year. Registration from 26 April to 17 May. Info: Frank at 081 240 3383 or Kaino at 081 316 2885. Register via EventsToday.
Saturday 26 June
• 19:00: The Beggar from Saudi Arabia is performed in Keetmanshoop, venue to be confirmed. Tickets: From N$80 via Webtickets.