Chill with Windhoek Express
27 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 09:00 Shop for all things local at the Maerua Mall Pop-Up Market every Saturday until 15:00, opposite Food Lovers Market café.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 5 June, 3 July, 7 August, 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.
Currently running
• Artworks submitted for the Bank Windhoek Triennale can be viewed in the National Art Gallery of Namibia until 3 July.
Thursday 27 May
• 18:00 In this month's edition of Future Females Windhoek, the focus is on escaping debt and creating a financial freedom mindset. It takes place at the Vintage Coffee Shop. Tickets: N$85 via webtickets.com.na. Info 081 124 5310.
• 18:00 Baxu and the Giants screening at the Namibian Arts Association (122 Robert Mugabe Ave). Admission is free.
• 18:00 FireSide Chat at the Dololo DoBox in Windhoek, with Gys Joubert of Gondwana. Theme: The Future of Namibian Tourism. Limited seating available.
• 18:30 Comedy night at the Avani with Big Mitch & Co at the Stratos Ballroom. Info: [email protected] or 061 280 0991.
• 19:00 Stand-up comedy show at the Wolfshack in Windhoek. Tickets available at the doors.
Friday 28 May
• Dine 'n Vibe at the Nedbank Swakop food Festival until the 29th, featuring a jam session stage while indulging in a handpicked selection of pop-up restaurants and food trucks. Info: [email protected] or 081 244 4143.
• 08:00 Vintage Market at the NUST Hotel School in the capital until the 30th. Buy or sell any vintage items. Entrance: N$50, exhibition stands N$150. Info vintagemarketnam.com or 081 640 0769.
• 10:00 The Indonesian embassy in collaboration with the Omba Gallery in the Namibia Craft Centre hosts an Indonesian SME promotion exhibition until 10 June. Gallery opening times are Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 17:30, and on Saturday from 09:00 to 16:00.
• 15:00 Macadam Market and late night shopping at the Grüner Kranz Complex, with arts and crafts, and other goodies until 20:00. Entrance is free.
• 18:30 Hunter’s tjil Sessions with Kakia and Kevo Maro along with two-piece live band Star Keys and Ice at the Brewer’s Market in Windhoek. Tickets: N$50 in advance and N$100 at the doors. Info 085 637 0961 or 081 614 3121.
• 18:30 Power Pad Girls comedy night at Cafe Prestige in Windhoek. Theme: Stop cramping my style vol. 2. This event serves as a fundraiser for school learners' menstural products. Tickets: N$100 via webtickets.com.na
Saturday 29 May
• 08:00 Farmer's Market at the Windhoek show grounds until 13:00, with goodies for the whole family. Entrance: N$5 (children and pensioners free).
• 08:00 The Clausthaler Finkenstein Trail Run takes place from the estate's Bush Market. Prizes of over N$20 000 are up for grabs via a lucky draw. Participation: N$50 for early birds, and N$100 for late sleepers. Info [email protected]
• 08:00 Namibia Triathlon Federation social duathlon starting at Independence Stadium. Distances: 5km Sprint, 20km bike, 2.5km Super sprint, 2.5km run, 10km bike, 1.2km run. Participation: N$100 for members and N$150 for others. Registration and transition opens 07:00. Info and enter at ntf.go.na
• 09:00 The popular Finkenstein Bush Market takes place at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 16:00. Entrance is free.
• 17:00 "Sokkie" dance at the Vintage Coffee Shop in Windhoek, with music by JYED, with loads of specials. Tickets: N$30
Monday 31 May
• 08:00 Beekeeping - theory and practical hosted by Agra ProVision in Swakopmund until 1 June. Info: [email protected] or 061 290 9208.
Wednesday 2 June
• 19:00 In this month's edition of Cinemaverse at the Goethe Institute, Tim Huebschle's #LandOfTheBraveFilm is broadcast. Entrance is free. Info: 061 225 700 or [email protected]
Friday 4 June
• 06:00 Winter Knights will be at all corners throughout Swakopmund. Participate by donating something warm, or donate via PayToday, visit any Pep Store nationwide, or SMS Winter to 5005 to donate N$5.
• 14:00 Guitar workshop for beginners with the Meerdorfer Musikschule in Swakopmund, and continues on the 5th, from 09:00 to 14:00. Registration: N$480 per person. Info: 081 252 6723 or [email protected]
• 18:00 Drag Night Namibia at Cafe Prestige in Windhoek. This month's theme: Ghetto Fabulous! Entrance: N$50 via webtickets.com.na Info: [email protected]
Saturday 5 June
• Mokuti hosts a food and wine festival in the lodge's lush gardens filled with a wide range of wine (Hoopenberg, Peter Falke, Wildekrans, Babylonstoren and more), great food, music by Riaan Smit & Friends, Momo, Lin Mari, Johan Louw and Jessica Strydom, and entertainment by Evolve Fire Dancer. Entrance: N$350. There is also a special on accommodation. Info: 067 229084.
• 08:00 Standard Bank Khomas Hochland Xtrail hosted by OTB Sport at Farm Godeis, presents the Extreme Trail Running Team Challenge. Participation costs N$230 per person for 7km Team Challenge and N$250 per person for the 16km Team Challenge. You must compete in a team of 2 or 3 people.
• 08:30 Winter Warmer Market at Springbok Street, Omeya Golf Estate. To book a stall, call Elmien at 081 155 4400.
• 09:00 Pop-up car boot sale in front of the Prinzessin-Rupprecht-Heim in Swakopmund until 14:00, with a variety of homemade arts, crafts, foods and second-hand items.
• 10:00 Future Females Swakopmund present the Ultimate Side-Hustler's Toolbox with Saron Mbundu, Panduleni Shiimi and Lucia van der Walt at the Swakopmund Plaza Hotel. Tickets: Early Bird N$65, Standard N$85 and Late Bird N$100 via PayToday.
• 17:00 The Ithemba Charity Group presents a fundraising concert for their Winter Donation Drive at the Goethe Institute. Performing artists include Zay Zay, Bonganisoul, Bradley Anthony and others.
Tuesday 8 June
• 10:00 Opening of the Wild art exhibition by Anne Lacheiner-Kuhn and art by the Ikhoba Project at the Woermannhaus Gallery in Swakopmund. View until 11 July.
Wednesday 9 June
• 12:00 Emtee Logan album tour, with a concert at Element in Ongwediva. Tickets start at N$100 via webtickets.com.na
Thursday 10 June
• 19:00 At Poetry Sessions 3 at the Goethe Institute, Leana Emily Hengari leads under the theme A Dedication to Thee. Info [email protected] Entrance: Free
Friday 11 June
• 14:00 FNB schools mountain bike league continues at the IJG Trails at Farm Windhoek.
• 18:00 The Purple Fig Cooking School hosts a food and wine extravaganza with a 4-course meal paired with delightful wines. Tickets are limited to 30, so book ASAP with Chef Roelien at 081 234 5657 or [email protected]
Saturday 12 June
• 10:00 Pink Empowerment hosts the ReInvent ME brunch at the Wine Bar in Windhoek. Speakers include Melani Meiring, Sybil Somaes, Lisa Matomola, Rosa Immanuel and others. Tickets: N$250, which includes a light breakfast and lunch, gifts and a lucky draw. Info and bookings: www.pinkempowerment.org/events
• 12:00 Emtee Logan album tour, with a concert at the Experience Lounge in Windhoek. Tickets start at N$100 via webtickets.com.na
• 15:00 Explore contemporary African literature with Zukiswa Wanner in this month's edition of Virtually Yours at the Goethe Institute with guest author is Ondjaki (Good Morning Comrades). Register for this online session, by sending your name and mobile number to [email protected] with "virtually" as the subject.
• 16:00 Riaan Smit and various guest artists perform at the SKW Brauhaus in Windhoek. Tickets: N$100 via webtickets.com.na
Tuesday 15 June
• 11:00 Dubbed the “World’s Largest Bike Week in Namibia”, the Handle Bar in Windhoek’s Bike Week is a 6-day event filled with high-octane festival, live music, motorcycle events, bike shows, rides, manufacturer showcases and much more. It continues until the 20th. Entrance is free.
Saturday 19 June
• The annual Rössing Marathon (42km, 21km or 10km) takes place virtually this year. Registration from 26 April to 17 May. Info: Frank at 081 240 3383 or Kaino at 081 316 2885. Register via EventsToday.
• 17:00 Voice of Namibia finals at the Windhoek Country Club. Book your tickets at N$200 via whatsapp at 081 333 5647. Drinks and light meals will be available for sale.
Saturday 26 June
• 12:00 Wolfshack Winter Market with food, drinks, arts and crafts and more until 20:00. Entrance Free. If you would like to be a vendor, email [email protected] for all the information.