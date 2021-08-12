Chill with Windhoek Express
12 August 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 09:00 Shop for all things local at the Maerua Mall Pop-Up Market every Saturday until 15:00, opposite Food Lovers Market café.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.
Currently running
• There is No Planet B at the Omba Gallery of the Namibia Craft Centre until 31 August.
Thursday 12 August
• 19:00 Poetry Sessions 4 at the Goethe Institute until 20:30, themed ‘The pain is deep, deep inside’. Established and upcoming poets in Namibia are invited to console themselves and others through their works that instil hope, strength and positivity in the new normal.
Friday 13 August
• 18:00 Goanikontes Adventure Fun Bike Run (80km sundowner) starting at the Goanikontes-Oasis followed by a bonfire at the bar. The fun continues on Saturday, with a meet and greet at 09:30 (riders briefing at 10:00) over 300km, followed by lunch and live music by CeeJay Jacobs that evening. Tickets: N$400. Info: 064 405 979, 081 295 3807 or [email protected]
Saturday 14 August
• 08:30 The Botanical Society hosts a guided walk in Windhoek’s Botanic Garden (8 Orban Street) until 10:45. Entrance is N$20 for visitors, while members and children under 6 can enter for free. Info: 081 248 7362 or 081 222 8686.
• 12:00 Godenfang Courtyard Sessions with Vaughn and Adam. Bookings essential! Entrance: N$50 - goes straight to the band.
• 15:00 Virtually Yours with Siphiwe Ndlovu – an online discussion at the Goethe Institute on The History of Man until 16:00.
Thursday 19 August
• 18:00 Future Females Windhoek hosts “Rethinking Failure & Overcoming Fear” at the Vintage Coffee Shop. Overcoming fear in business is one of the most underrated yet important skills to master in any entrepreneur’s journey. Info: 081 124 5301 or [email protected] Tickets: N$85 via webtickets.com.na
Friday 20 August
• The Namibian Desert Challenge, hosted by the Windhoek Endurance Club under the auspices of the Namibian Equestrian Federation, is hosted by LukZet stables in Henties Bay until the 21st. Distances are from 20km to 120km. Contact: Franzi at 081 127 0900 or Penny at 081 585 1453. More info to follow in due course.
• A tournament for stance enthusiasts, created to cater for a park-off system. The competition kicks off on 20 August 2021 where the first participants face one another. The tournament is a daily customs competition only, giving everyone with daily customs to battle on a fair ground. Tickets: N$200 via webtickets.com.na. Venue TBC. Info: https://area.com.na/
Saturday 28 August
• 08:00 Car boot sale (clothing only) at Joe’s Beerhouse until 11:00. Register at [email protected] Clothes can also be donated to the Lions Club.
Saturday 4 September
• 06:00 The Christian Motorcyclists Association Namibia host a 1000km endurance run, starting at the Handle Bar in Windhoek. Make history for the longest Bike Run in a single day: 1 095km - Windhoek - Gobabis - Otjinene - Grootfontein - Otavi - Otjiwarongo - Okahandja - Windhoek. Participation costs N$200 per rider and N$200 per pillion, includes- metal pin, goodie bag and entry to lucky draw. Info: 081 340 2444 or Gerhard 081 427 5019.
• 09:00 Four-a-side Street Ball in Lüderitz. Only 16 teams allowed. Book now at 081 289 2384.
• 09:00 Introduction to Hydroponics and Aquaponics at The Village in Windhoek, hosted by Supreme_MVF in conjunction with Urban Farming Namibia. Tea and coffee included and you will receive a certificate upon completion. Registration: https://forms.gle/TAgaJeNsJfgP8V1z9
• 11:00 MTC 081Every1 Hope Concert at the Safari Court Hotel. Tickets: N$2 000 via webtickets.com.na
Saturday 25 September
• 02:00 The Mabaruli Solitaire MTB Challenge is a 1-day, 241 km fully supported Mountain Bike Gravel Road Challenge until the 26th. The journey starts at Arebbusch Lodge via the Kupferberg Pass to the “Borde” on the C26, turning left towards the Remhoogte Pass and finishing at Solitaire. Entries close on 10 September. Info: http://www.mabaruli.com/