Chill with Windhoek Express
19 August 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 09:00 Shop for all things local at the Maerua Mall Pop-Up Market every Saturday until 15:00, opposite Food Lovers Market café.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.
Currently running
• There is No Planet B at the Omba Gallery of the Namibia Craft Centre until 31 August.
• Exhibition by Nage Nsheotwalwa at Droombos until the end of the month. Viewing times: 09:00 to 19:00. Info: reservation[email protected] or 061 224 144.
Thursday 19 August
• 18:00 Future Females Windhoek hosts “Rethinking Failure & Overcoming Fear” at the Vintage Coffee Shop. Overcoming fear in business is one of the most underrated yet important skills to master in any entrepreneur’s journey. Info: 081 124 5301 or [email protected] Tickets: N$85 via webtickets.com.na
Friday 20 August
• The Namibian Desert Challenge, hosted by the Windhoek Endurance Club under the auspices of the Namibian Equestrian Federation, is hosted by LukZet stables in Henties Bay until the 21st. Distances are from 20km to 120km. Contact: Franzi at 081 127 0900 or Penny at 081 585 1453. More info to follow in due course.
• A tournament for stance enthusiasts, created to cater for a park-off system. The competition kicks off on 20 August 2021 where the first participants face one another. The tournament is a daily customs competition only, giving everyone with daily customs to battle on a fair ground. Tickets: N$200 via webtickets.com.na. Venue TBC. Info: https://area.com.na/
Saturday 21 August
• Birds ConTour host a trip to the Omandumba Bush Camp, which includes 2x dinner, bed & breakfast, 1 lunch, coffee/cake, 2 guided walks and a farm drive with game viewing, rock paintings and a sundowner until the 23rd. Cost: N$3300 per person. Reservations: Stefan @ 081 129 8415 or Omandumba at 081 245 3713.
Friday 27 August
• Mini Henties Bay Fish Festival, featuring biking, angling and music until 28 August.
Saturday 28 August
• 08:00 Car boot sale (clothing only) at Joe’s Beerhouse until 11:00. Register at [email protected] Clothes can also be donated to the Lions Club.
• 08:00 Hunters Henties MTB Cycle (30 or 60km), startingat Spar. Entry: N$50 via Cycles 4 U or on the morning of the race.
Saturday 4 September
• 06:00 The Christian Motorcyclists Association Namibia host a 1000km endurance run, starting at the Handle Bar in Windhoek. Make history for the longest Bike Run in a single day: 1 095km - Windhoek - Gobabis - Otjinene - Grootfontein - Otavi - Otjiwarongo - Okahandja - Windhoek. Participation costs N$200 per rider and N$200 per pillion, includes- metal pin, goodie bag and entry to lucky draw. Info: 081 340 2444 or Gerhard 081 427 5019.
• 07:30 The SPCA hosts a Mutt-Strutt at Eagles Restaurant at Avis Dam. Following registration, the first walk starts at 08:00, ahead of the second sign in at 08:30, followed by the second walk at 09:00. Entry fee: N$100. Due to Covid, pre-registration is required, which closes on 3 September at 17:30 at the SPCA in Windhoek. The first 100 entries receive a goody hamper from Hills and Bravecto.
• 09:00 Four-a-side Street Ball in Lüderitz. Only 16 teams allowed. Book now at 081 289 2384.
• 09:00 Introduction to Hydroponics and Aquaponics at The Village in Windhoek, hosted by Supreme_MVF in conjunction with Urban Farming Namibia. Tea and coffee included and you will receive a certificate upon completion. Registration: https://forms.gle/TAgaJeNsJfgP8V1z9
• 11:00 MTC 081Every1 Hope Concert at the Safari Court Hotel. Tickets: N$2 000 via webtickets.com.na
Friday 3 September
• 18:00 Join the premier of Namibia's first ever wedding reality show at Ster Kinekor Grove Mall. Tickets: N$200 (general) and N$500 (VVIP). Info: Bendeline at 081 319 0350
Friday 10 September
• 11:00 A Fireside Chat with Gwen Lister, who unpacks effective, courageous and impactful leadership during times of crises, and shines a light on women leading. The event is hosted by Old Mutual online at https://bit.ly/OMWS2021. Participation is free.