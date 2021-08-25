Chill with Windhoek Express
25 August 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.
Currently running
• There is No Planet B at the Omba Gallery of the Namibia Craft Centre until 31 August.
• Exhibition by Nage Nsheotwalwa at Droombos until the end of the month. Viewing times: 09:00 to 19:00. Info: [email protected] or 061 224 144.
Friday 27 August
• Mini Henties Bay Fish Festival, featuring biking, angling and music until 28 August.
Saturday 28 August
• 08:00 Car boot sale (clothing only) at Joe’s Beerhouse until 11:00. Register at [email protected] Clothes can also be donated to the Lions Club.
• 08:00 Hunters Henties MTB Cycle (30 or 60km), starting at Spar. Entry: N$50 via Cycles 4 U or on the morning of the race.
• 08:00 Boeremark / Farmer's market at the Windhoek show grounds until 13:00. Entrance N$5 for adults and free for children and pensioners.
• 14:00 Corks & Colours at the Truth Café and Restaurant, hosted by the Canvas Club Swakopmund. No painting skills required! Tickets: N$330, which includes a fizzy drink or hot beverage, all art materials (acrylic paints, apron, brushes) and loads of fun! Bookings: 081 147 2636 or 081 856 3124 or [email protected]
• 18:00 Clarinet concert at Farm Krumhuk outside Windhoek, with Dominik Keller (Germany) playing clarinet and Elisabeth Becker (Namibia) on the piano, featuring pieces from Mozart, Gade, Kreisler and traditional Cletzmer music. Entrance is free, but donations are welcome.
Saturday 4 September
• 06:00 The Christian Motorcyclists Association Namibia host a 1000km endurance run, starting at the Handle Bar in Windhoek. Make history for the longest Bike Run in a single day: 1 095km - Windhoek - Gobabis - Otjinene - Grootfontein - Otavi - Otjiwarongo - Okahandja - Windhoek. Participation costs N$200 per rider and N$200 per pillion, includes- metal pin, goodie bag and entry to lucky draw. Info: 081 340 2444 or Gerhard 081 427 5019.
• 07:30 The SPCA hosts a Mutt-Strutt at Eagles Restaurant at Avis Dam. Following registration, the first walk starts at 08:00, ahead of the second sign in at 08:30, followed by the second walk at 09:00. Entry fee: N$100. Due to Covid, pre-registration is required, which closes on 3 September at 17:30 at the SPCA in Windhoek. The first 100 entries receive a goody hamper from Hills and Bravecto.
• 09:00 Introduction to Hydroponics and Aquaponics at The Village in Windhoek, hosted by Supreme_MVF in conjunction with Urban Farming Namibia. Tea and coffee included and you will receive a certificate upon completion. Registration: https://forms.gle/TAgaJeNsJfgP8V1z9
• 11:00 MTC 081Every1 Hope Concert at the Safari Court Hotel. Tickets: N$2 000 via webtickets.com.na
Wednesday 1 September
• 19:00 In this month’s edition of Cinemaverse, This is not a burial, it’s a resurrection (in Sotho with English subtitles) is screened at the Goethe Institute in Windhoek. This movie was Lesotho’s official submission to the 93rd Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film (2021) and won the 2020 Sundance Film Festival Special Jury Award as well as 20 other international film festival awards. Entrance is free.
Friday 3 September
• 18:00 Join the premier of Namibia's first ever wedding reality show at Ster Kinekor Grove Mall. Tickets: N$200 (general) and N$500 (VVIP). Info: Bendeline at 081 319 0350.
• 18:30 It’s disco divas with Drag Night Namibia at Café Prestige in Windhoek! Tickets: N$75 at the doors.
Tuesday 7 September
• 19:00 The Scientific Society hosts the launch (also available online) of Visions of Love and Sorrow - The Art of John Muafangejo by Orde Levinson, penned in English, Oshikwanyama and German.
Wednesday 8 September
• 18:00 Thriller film festival at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre every Wednesday until the 29th. Entrance: N$20. All movies in French with English subtitles.
Friday 10 September
• 11:00 A Fireside Chat with Gwen Lister, who unpacks effective, courageous and impactful leadership during times of crises, and shines a light on women leading. The event is hosted by Old Mutual online at https://bit.ly/OMWS2021. Participation is free.
• 15:00 Local author Susann Kinghorn launches her German book, Locker vom Hocker 7, at Hotel Thule. The previous books in the series will also be available.
• 18:00 Stargazing with the Namibia Scientific Society (NSS) at the Cuno Hoffmeister Memorial Observatory on the outskirts of Windhoek. This guided excursion (in English) is ideal for those who would like to learn more about the wonders of the night sky in the southern hemisphere. Tickets: N$230 for NSS members and immediate family, N$290 for non-members and N$120 for children under 12. Details and booking forms on request: [email protected] or 061 22 53 72.
Saturday 11 September
• 08:00 Namib Trees (Ramblers Sport Club, c/o Tunschel & Aschenborn Street). Join in for a colourful garden fair, filled with flowers and fun.
Tuesday 14 September
• 19:00 The Scientific Society in Windhoek hosts a public talk (also available via Zoom) by N. Kandali Iiyambo on Issues in conservation – a Namibian perspective. It focuses on reptile smuggling in Namibia - challenges, issues concerning species, what has been achieved and the way forward.
Thursday 23 September
• 19:00 The Scientific Society in Windhoek hosts its Annual General meeting.
Saturday 25 September
• 02:00 The Mabaruli Solitaire MTB Challenge is a 1-day, 241 km fully supported Mountain Bike Gravel Road Challenge until the 26th. The journey starts at Arebbusch Lodge via the Kupferberg Pass to the “Borde” on the C26, turning left towards the Remhoogte Pass and finishing at Solitaire. Entries close on 10 September. Info: http://www.mabaruli.com/
• 07:00 The annual Adventure Bike (15, 35 & 70km), Hike & Run (5, 12 & 23km) takes place at Namibgrens Guestfarm, with fun for the whole family. Info 061 304 051 or 081 263 2221.