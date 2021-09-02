Chill with Windhoek Express
02 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
Thursday 2 September
• 18:00 Bingo Night at Fishy Corner Restaurant in Henties Bay. Specials on food and drinks. Tickets: N$5 each.
Friday 3 September
• 07:30 Pupkewitz Motors Pink Golf Day at the Windhoek Country Club, hosted by Cricket Namibia.
• 18:00 Join the premier of Namibia's first ever wedding reality show at Ster Kinekor Grove Mall. Tickets: N$200 (general) and N$500 (VVIP). Info: Bendeline at 081 319 0350.
• 18:00 Voice of Namibia show night with various artists performing at the XS Lounge & Restaurant. Tickets (limited) cost N$100 and are available at the door or WhatsApp 081 333 5647.
• 18:30 It’s disco divas with Drag Night Namibia at Café Prestige in Windhoek! Tickets: N$75 at the doors.
Saturday 4 September
• 06:00 The Christian Motorcyclists Association Namibia host a 1000km endurance run, starting at the Handle Bar in Windhoek. Make history for the longest Bike Run in a single day: 1 095km - Windhoek - Gobabis - Otjinene - Grootfontein - Otavi - Otjiwarongo - Okahandja - Windhoek. Participation costs N$200 per rider and N$200 per pillion, includes- metal pin, goodie bag and entry to lucky draw. Info: 081 340 2444 or Gerhard 081 427 5019.
• 07:30 The SPCA hosts a Mutt-Strutt at Eagles Restaurant at Avis Dam. Following registration, the first walk starts at 08:00, ahead of the second sign in at 08:30, followed by the second walk at 09:00. Entry fee: N$100. Due to Covid, pre-registration is required, which closes on 3 September at 17:30 at the SPCA in Windhoek. The first 100 entries receive a goody hamper from Hills and Bravecto.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates: 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.
• 08:30 Omeya market & (hobby) horse derby at the Omeya Private School. Contact Elmien at 081 155 4400 for market info, and Zaryda at 081 302 6541 for derby info..
• 09:00 Introduction to Hydroponics and Aquaponics at The Village in Windhoek, hosted by Supreme_MVF in conjunction with Urban Farming Namibia. Tea and coffee included and you will receive a certificate upon completion. Registration: https://forms.gle/TAgaJeNsJfgP8V1z9
• 10:00 In this month's edition of Future Females Swakopmund, the theme is Leading with Confidence, led by Agnes Yeboah, Kyllikkie Hamutumwa and Claudia Capelao, at the Swakopmund Plaza Hotel. Tickets: N$100.
• 11:00 MTC 081Every1 Hope Concert at the Safari Court Hotel. Tickets: N$2 000 via webtickets.com.na
• 16:00 Johnny & Adam perform at Goodfellas Pizza & Pub. Entrance N$50.
Tuesday 7 September
• 19:00 The Scientific Society hosts the launch (also available online) of Visions of Love and Sorrow - The Art of John Muafangejo by Orde Levinson, penned in English, Oshikwanyama and German.
Wednesday 8 September
• 18:00 Thriller film festival at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre every Wednesday until the 29th. Entrance: N$20. All movies in French with English subtitles.
Friday 10 September
• 11:00 A Fireside Chat with Gwen Lister, who unpacks effective, courageous and impactful leadership during times of crises, and shines a light on women leading. The event is hosted by Old Mutual online at https://bit.ly/OMWS2021. Participation is free. ] Friday 10 September
• 15:00 Local author Susann Kinghorn launches her German book, Locker vom Hocker 7, at Hotel Thule. The previous books in the series will also be available.
• 18:00 Stargazing with the Namibia Scientific Society (NSS) at the Cuno Hoffmeister Memorial Observatory on the outskirts of Windhoek. This guided excursion (in English) is ideal for those who would like to learn more about the wonders of the night sky in the southern hemisphere. Tickets: N$230 for NSS members and immediate family, N$290 for non-members and N$120 for children under 12. Details and booking forms on request: [email protected] or 061 22 53 72.
Saturday 11 September
• 08:00 Namib Trees (Ramblers Sport Club, c/o Tunschel & Aschenborn Street). Join in for a colourful garden fair, filled with flowers and fun.
• 09:00 Finkenstein Bush Market at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 14:00, featuring a variety of products on sale.
• 15:00 In this month’s edition of Virtually Yours with Zukiswa Wanner, the online discussion focuses on Rwandan author, co-founder and editor-in-chief Remy Ngamije who’s first novel, The Eternal Audience of One, tells the story of young man discovering himself as he navigates circumstances of a privileged life in Kigali to refugee status in Namibia. Register here: https://bit.ly/3BySbaT
Tuesday 14 September
• 19:00 The Scientific Society in Windhoek hosts a public talk (also available via Zoom) by N. Kandali Iiyambo on Issues in conservation – a Namibian perspective. It focuses on reptile smuggling in Namibia - challenges, issues concerning species, what has been achieved and the way forward.
Friday 17 September
• 17:00 Drive-thru hamburger evening in support of Mariana Grobler at the Reformed Church Windhoek (Luther Street), at N$50 each. Order before 14 September with Marina at 061 227744 or Alta at 081 129 0963.
Saturday 18 September
• 07:00 CrossFit Damascus hosts a charity throwdown in partnership with Old Mutual Wealth Namibia. Entry fee: N$200 (individuals) and N$400 (teams), which includes some food and drinks after and a competition buff for the first 100 paid entries. Info: crossfitdamascus.com or 081 277 2676.
• Legacy of Love MTB (30 or 60km), trial run (5 or 10km) and duathlon (10km run, 60km cycle, 5km run OR 5km run, 30km cycle, 5km run) at Farm Otjiveruke (165km north of Windhoek). Entries: MTB / Run N$250; Duathlon N$350. Rough camping available @ N$100 per night. Closing date for entries: 10 September. Bookings: [email protected] or 081 366 6456.
Thursday 23 September
• 09:00 Second Edugate livestock (cattle, sheep, goats and game) catalogue / online auction at the Agra pens in Otjiwarongo. Info and listings: Henno at 081 257 7020; Ferdie at 081 243 7928; or Reinhardt at 081 146 4969.
• 19:00 The Scientific Society in Windhoek hosts its Annual General meeting.
Saturday 25 September
• 02:00 The Mabaruli Solitaire MTB Challenge is a 1-day, 241 km fully supported Mountain Bike Gravel Road Challenge until the 26th. The journey starts at Arebbusch Lodge via the Kupferberg Pass to the “Borde” on the C26, turning left towards the Remhoogte Pass and finishing at Solitaire. Entries close on 10 September. Info: http://www.mabaruli.com/
• 07:00 The annual Adventure Bike (15, 35 & 70km), Hike & Run (5, 12 & 23km) takes place at Namibgrens Guestfarm, with fun for the whole family. Info 061 304 051 or 081 263 2221.
• 08:00 Car boot sale (no clothes!) at Joe's Beerhouse, until 11:00.
• 08:00 WE Garage Market at Namibia Media Holdings until 18:00, with a variety of stalls and entertainment. Info and stall bookings at [email protected]
• 10:30 Ladies High Tea with Riaan Smit and Jessica Strydom on a 3-hour catamaran cruise, starting at the Walvis Bay Waterfront. Food by Wood 'n Spoon Bakery, a selection of beverages and a few surprises! Tickets: N$859. Info and bookings: 081 827 2435 or [email protected]
Sunday 26 September
• 19:00 Spring celebration picnic at Droombos on the outskirts of Windhoek, with music by the Midlife band. A special picnic basket for two for N$500can be pre-ordered to secure your space in our garden. Book and pay before Thursday, 23 September at 12:00 at [email protected] or at 061 224144 or 083 288 8352.
Thursday 30 September
• 19:00 Drive-in cinema at the Auas Valley Shopping Mall rooftop, screening Fast & Furious 9. Tickets: N$275 per car. Screenings also take place on Friday (1 October) and Saturday (2 October).