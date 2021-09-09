Chill with Windhoek Express
09 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
Friday 10 September
• 11:00 A Fireside Chat with Gwen Lister, who unpacks effective, courageous and impactful leadership during times of crises, and shines a light on women leading. The event is hosted by Old Mutual online at https://bit.ly/OMWS2021. Listen in for free.
• 15:00 Local author Susann Kinghorn launches her German book, Locker vom Hocker 7, at Hotel Thule. The previous books in the series will also be available.
• 18:00 Stargazing with the Namibia Scientific Society at the Cuno Hoffmeister Memorial Observatory on the outskirts of Windhoek. This guided excursion (in English) is ideal for those who would like to learn more about the wonders of the night sky in the southern hemisphere. Tickets: N$230 for members and immediate family, N$290 for non-members and N$120 for children under 12. Details and booking forms on request: [email protected] or 061 225 372.
Saturday 11 September
• 08:00 Namib Trees (Ramblers Sport Club, c/o Tunschel & Aschenborn Street). Join in for a colourful garden fair, filled with flowers and fun.
• 08:00 The Botanic Society hosts a guided walk through Windhoek’s botanic gardens (8 Orban Street) until 10:45. Entrance: Visitors: N$20; members and children u/16 free. Info: 081 248 7362 or 081 222 8686.
• 09:00 Finkenstein Bush Market at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 14:00, featuring a variety of products on sale.
• 11:00 Speak out - an exhibition by Trianus Nakale opens at the Project Room in Windhoek (32 Jenner Street) and can be viewed until 25 September. Opening times are Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 to 13:00.
• 15:00 In this month’s edition of Virtually Yours with Zukiswa Wanner, the online discussion focuses on Rwandan author, co-founder and editor-in-chief Remy Ngamije who’s first novel, The Eternal Audience of One, tells the story of young man discovering himself as he navigates circumstances of a privileged life in Kigali to refugee status in Namibia. Register here: https://bit.ly/3BySbaT
Tuesday 14 September
• 19:00 The Scientific Society in Windhoek hosts a public talk (also available via Zoom) by N. Kandali Iiyambo on Issues in conservation – a Namibian perspective. It focuses on reptile smuggling in Namibia - challenges, issues concerning species, what has been achieved and the way forward.
Wednesday 15 September
• 18:00 Thriller film festival at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre every Wednesday until the 29th. Entrance: N$20. All movies in French with English subtitles.
Friday 17 September
• 17:00 Drive-thru hamburger evening in support of Mariana Grobler at the Reformed Church Windhoek (Luther Street), at N$50 each. Order before 14 September with Marina at 061 227744 or Alta at 081 129 0963.
• 17:30 In this month's edition of Definition Art's film night discussion at the Village Opera House (18 Liliencron Street), an anime is screened. All aspiring film directors, actors, producers, cinematographers and lovers of good film are invited to attend. Tickets: N$20 at the doors; seating limited to 100.
• 19:00 The Namibian National Symphony Orchestra hosts its annual Concerto Festival conducted by Christian Ludwig with guest soloist Gerhard Joubert at the DHPS school hall. A second show takes place on the 18th. Tickets: N$200, or online on the 18th for a donation of N$50 via webtickets.com.na.
Saturday 18 September
• 07:00 CrossFit Damascus hosts a charity throwdown in partnership with Old Mutual Wealth Namibia. Entry fee: N$200 (individuals) and N$400 (teams), which includes some food and drinks after and a competition buff for the first 100 paid entries. Info: crossfitdamascus.com or 081 277 2676.
• 19:00 The Namibian/German pianist Anke Helfrich performs jazz with Australian trombonist, composer and didgeridoo player Adrian Mears at the Haus der Jugend in Swakopmund. Seats are limited to 100 on a first come, first served basis.
• Legacy of Love MTB (30 or 60km), trial run (5 or 10km) and duathlon (10km run, 60km cycle, 5km run OR 5km run, 30km cycle, 5km run) at Farm Otjiveruke (165km north of Windhoek). Entries: MTB / Run N$250; Duathlon N$350. Rough camping available @ N$100 per night. Closing date for entries: 10 September. Bookings: [email protected] or 081 366 6456.
Tuesday 21 September
• 19:00 The Namibian/German pianist Anke Helfrich performs jazz with Australian trombonist, composer and didgeridoo player Adrian Mears at the DHPS in the capital. Seats are limited to 100 on a first come, first served basis.
Thursday 23 September
• 09:00 Second Edugate livestock (cattle, sheep, goats and game) catalogue / online auction at the Agra pens in Otjiwarongo. Info and listings: Henno at 081 257 7020; Ferdie at 081 243 7928; or Reinhardt at 081 146 4969.
• 19:00 The Scientific Society in Windhoek hosts its Annual General Meeting.
Friday 24 September
• 09:00 University of Namibia Chancellor's charity golf day in support of the Students' Hardship Fund, at the Windhoek Golf Club. Format: 4-ball alliance, 2 scores to count (scramble drive). Fee: N$4 000 per team. Info: [email protected]
• 18:30 Spring fiesta secret sunset at the Village rooftop parking lot in Windhoek. Tickets: N$120 via webtickets.com.na
Saturday 25 September
• 02:00 The Mabaruli Solitaire MTB Challenge is a 1-day, 241 km fully supported Mountain Bike Gravel Road Challenge until the 26th. The journey starts at Arebbusch Lodge via the Kupferberg Pass to the “Borde” on the C26, turning left towards the Remhoogte Pass and finishing at Solitaire. Entries close on 10 September. Info: http://www.mabaruli.com/
• 07:00 The annual Adventure Bike (15, 35 & 70km), Hike & Run (5, 12 & 23km) takes place at Namibgrens Guestfarm, with fun for the whole family. Info 061 304 051 or 081 263 2221.
• 08:00 Car boot sale (no clothes!) at Joe's Beerhouse, until 11:00.
• 08:00 WE Garage Market at Namibia Media Holdings until 14:00, with a variety of stalls and entertainment. Info and stall bookings at [email protected]
• 10:30 Ladies High Tea with Riaan Smit and Jessica Strydom on a 3-hour catamaran cruise, starting at the Walvis Bay Waterfront. Food by Wood 'n Spoon Bakery, a selection of beverages and a few surprises! Tickets: N$859. Info and bookings: 081 827 2435 or [email protected]
• 18:00 Sunset Jazz with various local performers at Hotel Thule in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia's CHICA fund. Tickets: N$250, which includes a welcome drink and snacks, available at the CAN head office (90 John Meinert Street) or call 061 237 740.
Sunday 26 September
• 19:00 Spring celebration picnic at Droombos on the outskirts of Windhoek, with music by the Midlife band. A special picnic basket for two for N$500 can be pre-ordered to secure your space in our garden. Book and pay before Thursday, 23 September at 12:00 at [email protected] or at 061 224144 or 083 288 8352.
Thursday 30 September
• 19:00 Drive-in cinema at the Auas Valley Shopping Mall rooftop, screening Fast & Furious 9. Tickets: N$275 per car. Screenings also take place on Friday (1 October) and Saturday (2 October).