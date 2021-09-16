Chill with Windhoek Express

16 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.

Currently running
• Speak out - an exhibition by Trianus Nakale can be viewed at the Project Room in Windhoek (32 Jenner Street) until 25 September. Opening times are Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 to 13:00.
• Thriller film festival at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre every Wednesday at 18:00 until the 29th. Entrance: N$20. All movies in French with English subtitles.

Thursday
• 18:30 The National Theatre presents a free acoustic sunset performance by Alvara at the Khomasal playground in Visarend Street. Just bring along your camping chair for this family friendly event!

Friday 17 September
• 17:00 Drive-thru hamburger evening in support of Mariana Grobler at the Reformed Church Windhoek (Luther Street), at N$50 each. Order before 14 September with Marina at 061 227744 or Alta at 081 129 0963.
• 17:30 In this month's edition of Definition Art's film night discussion at the Village Opera House (18 Liliencron Street), an anime is screened. All aspiring film directors, actors, producers, cinematographers and lovers of good film are invited to attend. Tickets: N$20 at the doors; seating limited to 100.
• 19:00 The Namibian National Symphony Orchestra hosts its annual Concerto Festival conducted by Christian Ludwig with guest soloist Gerhard Joubert at the DHPS school hall. A second show takes place on the 18th. Tickets: N$200, or online on the 18th for a donation of N$50 via webtickets.com.na.

Saturday 18 September
• Legacy of Love MTB (30 or 60km), trial run (5 or 10km) and duathlon (10km run, 60km cycle, 5km run OR 5km run, 30km cycle, 5km run) at Farm Otjiveruke (165km north of Windhoek). Entries: MTB / Run N$250; Duathlon N$350. Rough camping available @ N$100 per night. Closing date for entries: 10 September. Bookings: [email protected] or 081 366 6456.
• 07:00 CrossFit Damascus hosts a charity throwdown in partnership with Old Mutual Wealth Namibia. Entry fee: N$200 (individuals) and N$400 (teams), which includes some food and drinks after and a competition buff for the first 100 paid entries. Info: crossfitdamascus.com or 081 277 2676.
• 07:00 Standard Bank Avis Xtrail #2 starting at Eagles Nest and hosted by OTB around Avis dam. Participation: 7km Trail – N$250, 16km Trail – N$280. Online entries www.otbsport.com
• 19:00 The Namibian/German pianist Anke Helfrich performs jazz with Australian trombonist, composer and didgeridoo player Adrian Mears at the Haus der Jugend in Swakopmund. Seats are limited to 100 on a first come, first served basis.

Monday 20 September
• 10:00 The Namibian Heritage Week takes place in Swakopmund until the 26th, with a variety of items - both in person and online - take place at the Swakopmund Museum and the Cosdef Arts & Crafts Centre.

Tuesday 21 September
• 19:00 The Namibian/German pianist Anke Helfrich performs jazz with Australian trombonist, composer and didgeridoo player Adrian Mears at the DHPS in the capital. Seats are limited to 100 on a first come, first served basis.

Wednesday 22 September
• 18:30 The NTN presents storytelling evenings with local storyteller Meriam Kamberipa at the Okuryangava Women Centre (in Oshiwambo tonight and in Otjiherero on the 23rd). Entrance is free.

Thursday 23 September
• 09:00 Second Edugate livestock (cattle, sheep, goats and game) catalogue / online auction at the Agra pens in Otjiwarongo. Info and listings: Henno at 081 257 7020; Ferdie at 081 243 7928; or Reinhardt at 081 146 4969.
• 19:00 The Scientific Society in Windhoek hosts its Annual General Meeting.

Friday 24 September
• 09:00 University of Namibia Chancellor's charity golf day in support of the Students' Hardship Fund, at the Windhoek Golf Club. Format: 4-ball alliance, 2 scores to count (scramble drive). Fee: N$4 000 per team. Info: [email protected]
• 18:30 Spring fiesta secret sunset at the Village rooftop parking lot in Windhoek. Tickets: N$120 via webtickets.com.na

Saturday 25 September
• 02:00 The Mabaruli Solitaire MTB Challenge is a 1-day, 241 km fully supported Mountain Bike Gravel Road Challenge until the 26th. The journey starts at Arebbusch Lodge via the Kupferberg Pass to the “Borde” on the C26, turning left towards the Remhoogte Pass and finishing at Solitaire. Entries close on 10 September. Info: http://www.mabaruli.com/
• 07:00 The annual Adventure Bike (15, 35 & 70km), Hike & Run (5, 12 & 23km) takes place at Namibgrens Guestfarm, with fun for the whole family. Info 061 304 051 or 081 263 2221.
• 07:00 Seawork Gravel Grinder at the Moonlight Resort on the outskirts of Swakopmund. Distances: Cycle – 80km/50km/25km; Run – 21km/10km/5km. N$20 of your entry fee will be donated to the Seawork Cares Trust. N$35 000 in cash prizes are up for grabs. Register by 24 September from 16:0 to 18:00 at Cycles4U.
• 08:00 Car boot sale (no clothes!) at Joe's Beerhouse, until 11:00.
• 08:00 WE Garage Market at Namibia Media Holdings until 14:00, with a variety of stalls and entertainment. Info and stall bookings at [email protected]
• 10:30 Ladies High Tea with Riaan Smit and Jessica Strydom on a 3-hour catamaran cruise, starting at the Walvis Bay Waterfront. Food by Wood 'n Spoon Bakery, a selection of beverages and a few surprises! Tickets: N$859. Info and bookings: 081 827 2435 or [email protected]
• 11:00 Give a new life to your clothes, shoes, furniture and toys at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre second hand market until 16:00. Book your stall at [email protected] or [email protected]
• 18:00 Sunset Jazz with various local performers at Hotel Thule in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia's CHICA fund. Tickets: N$250, which includes a welcome drink and snacks, available at the CAN head office (90 John Meinert Street) or call 061 237 740.

Sunday 26 September
• 19:00 Spring celebration picnic at Droombos on the outskirts of Windhoek, with music by the Midlife band. A special picnic basket for two for N$500 can be pre-ordered to secure your space in our garden. Book and pay before Thursday, 23 September at 12:00 at [email protected] or at 061 224144 or 083 288 8352.

Thursday 30 September
• 18:00 In this month's edition of Future Females Windhoek at the Vintage Coffee Shop, the theme is using technology to build your business successfully. Tickets: N$85 via webtickets.com.na . Info: [email protected] .
• 19:00 Drive-in cinema at the Auas Valley Shopping Mall rooftop, screening Fast & Furious 9. Tickets: N$275 per car. Screenings also take place on Friday (1 October) and Saturday (2 October).

Friday 1 October
• 18:00 Miss Okakarara beauty pageant at the community hall. Tickets: N$40 for standard, and N$150 for VIP. Info: 081 719 8926.

Saturday 2 October
• 07:00 A 5km walk in support of the Cancer Association starts at Lilly's Pub & Grill. Participation is N$50 for adults and N$20 for scholars and pensioners. Tickets: Lillian at 081 859 3826 or Pop at 067 221 250.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates: 5 November and 4 December.
• 08:30 Sanlam Masks & Roses ladies event in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia at the Windhoek Country Club. Tickets: N$500 per person, or N$3600 per table of 8. Info and tickets: [email protected]
• 11:00 What do you get when you mix wine, exercise and good-spirited competition? A Wobbly Wine Warrior, that’s what! Join the fun at the Midgard Country Estate, also featuring food, gin and entertainment by Vaughn Ahrens and his band. No day visitors allowed; only entries from guests staying at the lodge for a night/weekend. Info: https://www.midgardcountryestate.com/wobbly-wine-warrior

Friday 8 October
• 18:00 Third annual Afro Zumbathon at CFC Windhoek in support of the SPCA. Participation: N$120 for adults and N$70 for kids u/12. Info: Nadine at 081 744 4574. No dance experience is needed!

Saturday 9 October
• 07:30 The MTB race of the Namibia Cycle Classic along with the Kiddies Classic (08:00 to 11:00) kicks off in the capital, followed by the Road Race and the Classic Run on Sunday at 07:30. Tickets available via webtickets.com.na . Info: Pierre du Plooy at 081 316 2345.
• 17:30 Voice of Namibia finale at the Windhoek Country Club, featuring guest artists, dancers and amazing talent. Tickets: N$200. Cash bar and food on sale. Book at 081 333 5647.

Saturday 16 October
• Altstadt Swakopmund hosts an Oktoberfest! Info 064 461 871 or [email protected]

