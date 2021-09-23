Chill with Windhoek Express
23 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
Currently running
• Speak out - an exhibition by Trianus Nakale can be viewed at the Project Room in Windhoek (32 Jenner Street) until 25 September. Opening times are Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 to 13:00.
• Thriller film festival at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre every Wednesday at 18:00 until the 29th. Entrance: N$20. All movies in French with English subtitles.
Thursday 23 September
• 09:00 Second Edugate livestock (cattle, sheep, goats and game) catalogue / online auction at the Agra pens in Otjiwarongo. Info and listings: Henno at 081 257 7020; Ferdie at 081 243 7928; or Reinhardt at 081 146 4969.
• 19:00 The Scientific Society in Windhoek hosts its Annual General Meeting.
Friday 24 September
• 09:00 University of Namibia Chancellor's charity golf day in support of the Students' Hardship Fund, at the Windhoek Golf Club. Format: 4-ball alliance, 2 scores to count (scramble drive). Fee: N$4 000 per team. Info: [email protected]
• 11:00 The annual Windhoek Show opens at the show grounds in the capital and continues until 1 October. For info and bookings, contact [email protected], call 061 224 748 or visit www.windhoek.show
• 18:30 Spring fiesta secret sunset at the Village rooftop parking lot in Windhoek. Tickets: N$120 via webtickets.com.na
Saturday 25 September
• 02:00 The Mabaruli Solitaire MTB Challenge is a 1-day, 241 km fully supported Mountain Bike Gravel Road Challenge until the 26th. The journey starts at Arebbusch Lodge via the Kupferberg Pass to the “Borde” on the C26, turning left towards the Remhoogte Pass and finishing at Solitaire. Entries close on 10 September. Info: http://www.mabaruli.com/
• 07:00 Seawork Gravel Grinder at the Moonlight Resort on the outskirts of Swakopmund. Distances: Cycle – 80km/50km/25km; Run – 21km/10km/5km. N$20 of your entry fee will be donated to the Seawork Cares Trust. N$35 000 in cash prizes are up for grabs. Register by 24 September from 16:0 to 18:00 at Cycles4U.
08:00 Rehoboth flea market hosted by the local Round Tablers in front of Pic’nPrint, opposite Volkswinkel SPAR until 13:00.
• 08:00 Car boot sale (no clothes!) at Joe's Beerhouse, until 11:00.
• 08:00 WE Garage Market at Namibia Media Holdings until 14:00, with a variety of stalls and entertainment. Info and stall bookings at [email protected]
• 10:30 Ladies High Tea with Riaan Smit and Jessica Strydom on a 3-hour catamaran cruise, starting at the Walvis Bay Waterfront. Food by Wood 'n Spoon Bakery, a selection of beverages and a few surprises! Tickets: N$859. Info and bookings: 081 827 2435 or [email protected]
• 11:00 Give a new life to your clothes, shoes, furniture and toys at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre second hand market until 16:00. Book your stall at [email protected] or [email protected]
• 12:45 Paint and Prosecco at The Heartbeat in Swakopmund until 15:00. Cost: N$180, which includes paint brushes, a canvas, a light meal and 2 glasses of Prosecco, juice or ice tea.
• 18:00 Sunset Jazz with various local performers at Hotel Thule in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia's CHICA fund. Tickets: N$250, which includes a welcome drink and snacks, available at the CAN head office (90 John Meinert Street) or call 061 237 740.
Sunday 26 September
• 19:00 Spring celebration picnic at Droombos on the outskirts of Windhoek, with music by the Midlife band. A special picnic basket for two for N$500 can be pre-ordered to secure your space in our garden. Book and pay before Thursday, 23 September at 12:00 at [email protected] or at 061 224144 or 083 288 8352.
Wednesday 29 September
• 17:30 Film night discussion at The Village Opera House. This month's discussion revolves around brilliant storytelling and features a 2008 black comedy crime film. Entrance: N$30.
Thursday 30 September
• 18:00 In this month's edition of Future Females Windhoek at the Vintage Coffee Shop, the theme is using technology to build your business successfully. Tickets: N$85 via webtickets.com.na . Info: [email protected] .
• 18:00 The monthly Simonis Storm City Run (5 or 2.5km) resumes, starting at 4 Koch Street. Bring your friends along!
• 19:00 Drive-in cinema at the Auas Valley Shopping Mall rooftop, screening Fast & Furious 9. Tickets: N$275 per car. Screenings also take place on Friday (1 October) and Saturday (2 October).
Friday 1 October
• 18:00 Miss Okakarara beauty pageant at the community hall. Tickets: N$40 for standard, and N$150 for VIP. Info: 081 719 8926.
Saturday 2 October
• 07:00 A 5km walk in support of the Cancer Association starts at Lilly's Pub & Grill. Participation is N$50 for adults and N$20 for scholars and pensioners. Tickets: Lillian at 081 859 3826 or Pop at 067 221 250.
• 08:00 Droombos farmer's fresh produce and local crafts market. Entrance: N$10 for adults, and pensioners and kids free.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates: 5 November and 4 December.
• 08:30 Sanlam Masks & Roses ladies event in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia at the Windhoek Country Club. Tickets: N$500 per person, or N$3600 per table of 8. Info and tickets: [email protected]
• 11:00 What do you get when you mix wine, exercise and good-spirited competition? A Wobbly Wine Warrior, that’s what! Join the fun at the Midgard Country Estate, also featuring food, gin and entertainment by Vaughn Ahrens and his band. No day visitors allowed; only entries from guests staying at the lodge for a night/weekend. Info: https://www.midgardcountryestate.com/wobbly-wine-warrior
• 13:00 Oktoberfest Cruise with Laramon Tours. The trip starts at the Walvis Bay Waterfront, and features traditional German snacks accompanied by Oktoberfest tunes. Tickets: N$850 via [email protected] or call 081 128 0635.
• 17:30 Paint & Wine hosted by Definition: Art at The Village in Windhoek. This month's theme is Science Fiction. Tickets: N$300, which includes snacks, bottomless wine, canvas and paint. Info: 081 833 5009.
Wednesday 6 October
• 18:00 Crafts 'n Wine at Fachwerk in Swakopmund until 21:00. Tickets: N$150, which includes free bubbly welcome drink and bottomless wine. A second edition takes place on the 7th. Info: Edith at 081 385 0535.
Friday 8 October
• 18:00 Third annual Afro Zumbathon at CFC Windhoek in support of the SPCA. Participation: N$120 for adults and N$70 for kids u/12. Info: Nadine at 081 744 4574. No dance experience is needed!
Saturday 9 October
• 07:30 The MTB race of the Namibia Cycle Classic along with the Kiddies Classic (08:00 to 11:00) kicks off in the capital, followed by the Road Race and the Classic Run on Sunday at 07:30. Tickets available via webtickets.com.na . Info: Pierre du Plooy at 081 316 2345.
• 17:30 Voice of Namibia finale at the Windhoek Country Club, featuring guest artists, dancers and amazing talent. Tickets: N$200. Cash bar and food on sale. Book at 081 333 5647.
Saturday 16 October
• Altstadt Swakopmund hosts an Oktoberfest! Info 064 461 871 or [email protected]
Wednesday 20 October
• 18:30 Beauty and the Beast - a high school musical at Windhoek High School until Saturday. Tickets: N$100 via webtickets.com.na .
Thursday 21 October
• 08:00 Three-day Namibian National Saddlebred Championships in collaboration with African Western Stock Horse Association (AWESHA) and Appaloosa Horse Society Namibia at the Rolé Equestrian Centre (Plot 37 Nubuamis Hills) on the outskirts of Windhoek.
Thursday 28 October
• Local Tourism is Lekker Expo at the Atlantic Villa Boutique Guesthouse in Swakopmund takes place until the 30th. Reserve your space via [email protected]
Saturday 30 October
• 07:00 Walk for Bibles 2021 takes place at the Wanderers Sports Grounds in Pionierspark. Info: https://www.facebook.com/biblesocietynamibia
• 08:00 Boeremark / Farmer’s Market at the Windhoek show grounds until 13:00, featuring a variety of home-made and fresh goodies along with delicious food. Entrance: N$5, children and pensioners free. Next dates: 27 November and 4 December (Christmas market).
• 12:00 Reggae sound system festival with DJ Massive and Roots Crew ft. DJ Deadleaf at the Old Location restaurant in Purc Saturday 2 October
• 12:00 Fire spinning, pole dancing, bingo and live music at Fachwerk in Swakopmund in aid of Feed a Paw, Have a Heart and the SPCA Swakopmund. Info: fachwerk-gastronomy.com
• 12:00 Celebrate Oktoberfest at Midgard with live music, German cuisine, beer and lots of fun. Click https://bit.ly/3EFi62M to make a booking. Note that this is for inhouse guests only!
• 13:00 Oktoberfest Cruise with Laramon Tours. The trip starts at the Walvis Bay Waterfront, and features traditional German snacks accompanied by Oktoberfest tunes. Tickets: N$850 via [email protected] or call 081 128 0635. ell Street, Windhoek. Tickets: N$30 via webtickets.com.na
• 14:00 Book launch of Good Life Problems by Morna and Mario Ikosa – a couple passionate about empowering people to become better visions of themselves. Venue: Arebbusch Travel Lodge
• 14:00 Wolfshack Okterfest Market with food, drinks crafts and more, with live music throughout the day until 20:00. Info and to book a stall, contact [email protected]
• Local merchant market day volume 3 in Windhoek (venue TBA). Rent a food stand for N$600 of a product stand for N$300. Info 081 771 1582.