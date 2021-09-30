Chill with Windhoek Express
30 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
Thursday 30 September
• 18:00 In this month's edition of Future Females Windhoek at the Vintage Coffee Shop, the theme is using technology to build your business successfully. Tickets: N$85 via webtickets.com.na . Info: [email protected] .
• 18:00 The monthly Simonis Storm City Run (5 or 2.5km) resumes, starting at 4 Koch Street. Bring your friends along!
• 19:00 Drive-in cinema at the Auas Valley Shopping Mall rooftop, screening Fast & Furious 9. Tickets: N$275 per car. Screenings also take place on Friday (1 October) and Saturday (2 October).
Friday 1 October
• 18:00 Miss Okakarara beauty pageant at the community hall. Tickets: N$40 for standard, and N$150 for VIP. Info: 081 719 8926.
• 18:30 Drag Night at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre, hosted by Cafe Prestige and Drag Night Namibia. Theme: Totally 90s. Tickets: N$75. A second event takes place on the 2nd of October.
Saturday 2 October
• 07:00 A 5km walk in support of the Cancer Association starts at Lilly's Pub & Grill. Participation is N$50 for adults and N$20 for scholars and pensioners. Tickets: Lillian at 081 859 3826 or Pop at 067 221 250.
• 08:00 Droombos farmer's fresh produce and local crafts market. Entrance: N$10 for adults, and pensioners and kids free.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates: 5 November and 4 December.
• 08:30 Sanlam Masks & Roses ladies event in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia at the Windhoek Country Club. Tickets: N$500 per person, or N$3600 per table of 8. Info and tickets: [email protected]
• 11:00 What do you get when you mix wine, exercise and good-spirited competition? A Wobbly Wine Warrior, that’s what! Join the fun at the Midgard Country Estate, also featuring food, gin and entertainment by Vaughn Ahrens and his band. No day visitors allowed; only entries from guests staying at the lodge for a night/weekend. Info: https://www.midgardcountryestate.com/wobbly-wine-warrior
• 11:00 Opening of Normal not Normal by Jo Rogge at The Project Room in Windhoek. View until 25 October from Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 to 13:00 or by appointment.
• 13:00 Oktoberfest Cruise with Laramon Tours. The trip starts at the Walvis Bay Waterfront, and features traditional German snacks accompanied by Oktoberfest tunes. Tickets: N$850 via [email protected] or call 081 128 0635.
• 17:30 Paint & Wine hosted by Definition: Art at The Village in Windhoek. This month's theme is Science Fiction. Tickets: N$300, which includes snacks, bottomless wine, canvas and paint. Info: 081 833 5009.
Sunday 3 October
• 17:00 NamibRe Windhoek City Run starting at the DTS grounds in Olympia.
Wednesday 6 October
• 17:00 Windhoek 2021 Digilympics at The Dololo Dobox. Take part as a guest or digital athlete and show off your digital skills and stand the chance of winning awesome prizes. Info: [email protected]
• 18:00 Crafts 'n Wine at Fachwerk in Swakopmund until 21:00. Tickets: N$150, which includes free bubbly welcome drink and bottomless wine. A second edition takes place on the 7th. Info: Edith at 081 385 0535.
Friday 8 October
• 18:00 Third annual Afro Zumbathon at CFC Windhoek in support of the SPCA. Participation: N$120 for adults and N$70 for kids u/12. Info: Nadine at 081 744 4574. No dance experience is needed!
• 19:00 Southern Star Party hosted by amateur astronomers for amateur astronomers at Gross Barmen Hot Springs. Register with Alex at [email protected]; accommodation bookings directly with NWR.
Saturday 9 October
• 07:30 The MTB race of the Namibia Cycle Classic along with the Kiddies Classic (08:00 to 11:00) kicks off in the capital, followed by the Road Race and the Classic Run on Sunday at 07:30. Tickets available via webtickets.com.na . Info: Pierre du Plooy at 081 316 2345.
• 17:30 Voice of Namibia finale at the Windhoek Country Club, featuring guest artists, dancers and amazing talent. Tickets: N$200. Cash bar and food on sale. Book at 081 333 5647.
Saturday 16 October
• 11:00 Oktoberfest at the SKW Brauhaus, featuring a traditional menu and music. Entrance is free. Reservations are essential: 081 622 2627.
• 11:00 Altstadt Swakopmund hosts an Oktoberfest! Info 064 461 871 or [email protected]
Tuesday 19 October
• 17:00 Bike Week hosted by The Handle Bar in Windhoek, until the 24th. This 6-day event is a high-octane festival, with live music, motorcycle events, bike shows, rides, manufacturer showcases and more. Info: www.thehandlebar.com.na
Wednesday 20 October
• 18:30 Beauty and the Beast - a high school musical at Windhoek High School until Saturday. Tickets: N$100 via webtickets.com.na .
Thursday 21 October
• 08:00 Three-day Namibian National Saddlebred Championships in collaboration with African Western Stock Horse Association (AWESHA) and Appaloosa Horse Society Namibia at the Rolé Equestrian Centre (Plot 37 Nubuamis Hills) on the outskirts of Windhoek.
Thursday 28 October
• Local Tourism is Lekker Expo at the Atlantic Villa Boutique Guesthouse in Swakopmund takes place until the 30th. Reserve your space via [email protected]
Saturday 30 October
• 07:00 Walk for Bibles 2021 takes place at the Wanderers Sports Grounds in Pionierspark. Info: https://www.facebook.com/biblesocietynamibia
• 08:00 Boeremark / Farmer’s Market at the Windhoek show grounds until 13:00, featuring a variety of home-made and fresh goodies along with delicious food. Entrance: N$5, children and pensioners free. Next dates: 27 November and 4 December (Christmas market).
• 09:00 Bake a Bible Story hosted by the Bible Society at Checkers Maerua Mall. Check out the society’s Facebook page for more info.
• 10:00 All Day Market at Tiger Reef in Swakopmund until 20:00. Entrance: N$10, free for kids below 10.
• 12:00 Reggae sound system festival with DJ Massive and Roots Crew ft. DJ Deadleaf at the Old Location restaurant in Purcell Street
• 12:00 Fire spinning, pole dancing, bingo and live music at Fachwerk in Swakopmund in aid of Feed a Paw, Have a Heart and the SPCA Swakopmund. Info: fachwerk-gastronomy.com
• 12:00 Celebrate Oktoberfest at Midgard with live music, German cuisine, beer and lots of fun. Click https://bit.ly/3EFi62M to make a booking. Note that this is for inhouse guests only!
• 13:00 Oktoberfest Cruise with Laramon Tours. The trip starts at the Walvis Bay Waterfront, and features traditional German snacks accompanied by Oktoberfest tunes. Tickets: N$850 via [email protected] or call 081 128 0635. ell Street, Windhoek. Tickets: N$30 via webtickets.com.na
• 14:00 Book launch of Good Life Problems by Morna and Mario Ikosa – a couple passionate about empowering people to become better visions of themselves. Venue: Arebbusch Travel Lodge
• 14:00 Wolfshack Okterfest Market with food, drinks crafts and more, with live music throughout the day until 20:00. Info and to book a stall, contact [email protected]
Sunday 31 October
• 19:00 The Drakensberg Boys Choir kick off their Namibian tour with a performance at Droombos (Windhoek). On 1 November they perform at the Kalahari Anib Lodge, on the 2nd at The Namib Desert Lodge, on the 3rd at The dome in Swakopmund, on the 5th at the Etosha Safai Camp, and on the 6th, at the NG Church in Eros / Windhoek. Tickets cost N$200 (excluding the Droombos performance, which is N$300) and are available via webtickets.com.na