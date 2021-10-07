Chill with Windhoek Express
07 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
Currently running
• Normal not Normal by Jo Rogge at The Project Room in Windhoek. View until 25 October from Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 to 13:00 or by appointment.
Thursday 7 October
• 18:30 Sjordé with Lize Ehlers at De Kayak in Windhoek. Tickets: N$100, including snacks. Bring your own drinks. Info and bookings [email protected]
Friday 8 October
• 18:30 Kizomba social night at the Independence museum restaurant. Entrance: N$50. Info: 081 321 6385.
• 18:00 Third annual Afro Zumbathon at CFC Windhoek in support of the SPCA. Participation: N$120 for adults and N$70 for kids u/12. Info: Nadine at 081 744 4574. No dance experience is needed!
• 19:00 Southern Star Party hosted by amateur astronomers for amateur astronomers at Gross Barmen Hot Springs. Register with Alex at [email protected]; accommodation bookings directly with NWR.
• 19:00 Concert of Hope - a collaboration between Unam's choir and The Collective Singers at The Black Barn at Droombos. Tickets: N$100 in advance or N$130 at the doors (if available). Info: [email protected] or 061 250 238.
• 19:00 The Road House Blues Band performs at the Wolfshack. Tickets: N$50 at the doors
Saturday 9 October
• 07:30 The MTB race of the Namibia Cycle Classic along with the Kiddies Classic (08:00 to 11:00) kicks off in the capital, followed by the Road Race and the Classic Run on Sunday at 07:30. Tickets available via webtickets.com.na . Info: Pierre du Plooy at 081 316 2345.
• 08:00 The Botanic Society hosts a guided walk in Windhoek's Botanic Gardens until 10:45. Entrance for visitors is N$20 and no charge for members and children under 6. Info: 081 248 7362 or [email protected]
• 09:00 "Gesinswees kan 'n fees wees" - a talk by Nantie van Aswegen at the Deo Gloria Centre in Pionierspark. Tickets: N$150. Info: 081 781 3086 or 081 122 1050.
• 11:00 O'tee - a live performance by Tuli Mekondjo takes place at The Project Room in Windhoek, as an introduction to the exhibtion In the meantime on 13 November.
• 17:30 Voice of Namibia finale at the Windhoek Country Club, featuring guest artists, dancers and amazing talent. Tickets: N$200. Cash bar and food on sale. Book at 081 333 5647.
Wednesday 13 October
• 17:00 Unity in separation - a dance and art event with three different "programmes" each lasting about 20 minutes at the Woermannhaus in Swakopmund, is showcased until 20:00. Info: [email protected] or 064 403 367.
• 17:00 Big Ben live in concert, featuring Ethnix and Slick Artie at Palm Tree Park. Tickets: N$250 at the gates. Info 081 283 7649.
• 19:00 The Namibia Scientific Society and National Heritage Council host a screening of the world heritage site documentaries Twyfelfontein and Namib Sand Sea. Prior registration required! Info: 061 225 372 or [email protected]
Saturday 16 October
• 11:00 Oktoberfest at the SKW Brauhaus, featuring a traditional menu and music. Entrance is free. Reservations are essential: 081 622 2627.
• 11:00 Altstadt Swakopmund hosts an Oktoberfest! Info 064 461 871 or [email protected]
Tuesday 19 October
• 17:00 Bike Week hosted by The Handle Bar in Windhoek, until the 24th. This 6-day event is a high-octane festival, with live music, motorcycle events, bike shows, rides, manufacturer showcases and more. Info: www.thehandlebar.com.na
• 19:00 Andrew Fordred hosts a talk at Namibians who are battling to find opportunities locally. This is not a sales pitch; this is an initiative to provide incentive and ambition for international work both in-person or as an online business. The opportunities, challenges, what is needed, where to start, and how much money you can make will be discussed. Join online at https://zoom.us/j/8023841980 or register at 061 225 372 or [email protected]
Wednesday 20 October
• 18:30 Beauty and the Beast - a high school musical at Windhoek High School until Saturday. Tickets: N$100 via webtickets.com.na .
Thursday 21 October
• 08:00 Three-day Namibian National Saddlebred Championships in collaboration with African Western Stock Horse Association (AWESHA) and Appaloosa Horse Society Namibia at the Rolé Equestrian Centre (Plot 37 Nubuamis Hills) on the outskirts of Windhoek.
Saturday 23 October
• 08:00 & 09:30 Fancy dress fun walk (5km) and cycle (15km) by the Cancer Association Erongo Centre starting at the Atlantis Sports Club in Walvis Bay. Cost: N$80 for adults and N$40 for children. Info: Britt @ 081 252 1001 or Nikki @ 081 299 9433.
Tuesday 26 October
• 19:00 The Namibia Scientific Society and Namibia Environment and Wildlife Society host a public talk by Ruben Portas about the InterMuc Leopard Project run by the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research of Berlin and the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia. The talk focuses on the leopards roaming in the Khomas mountains surrounding Windhoek and the Auas Oanob Conservancy crucial project partners. Join online https://zoom.us/j/8023841980
Thursday 28 October
• Local Tourism is Lekker Expo at the Atlantic Villa Boutique Guesthouse in Swakopmund takes place until the 30th. Reserve your space via [email protected]
Saturday 30 October
• 07:00 Walk for Bibles 2021 takes place at the Wanderers Sports Grounds in Pionierspark. Info: https://www.facebook.com/biblesocietynamibia
• 08:00 Boeremark / Farmer’s Market at the Windhoek show grounds until 13:00, featuring a variety of home-made and fresh goodies along with delicious food. Entrance: N$5, children and pensioners free. Next dates: 27 November and 4 December (Christmas market).
• 09:00 Bake a Bible Story hosted by the Bible Society at Checkers Maerua Mall. Check out the society’s Facebook page for more info.
• 10:00 All Day Market at Tiger Reef in Swakopmund until 20:00. Entrance: N$10, free for kids below 10.
• 10:00 Geraas op die Plaas presents All Hallow's Eve at Montechristo, featuring DJs Timelord, Psymax, Draadloos, Ludex, LX, Himba and guests. Tickets: N$400 in advance and N$500 at the gates. Info: [email protected]
• 10:00 The Windhoek Spring Fiesta takes place at Umti Lodge north of Windhoek. Tickets: N$250 via webtickets.com.na
• 10:00 Open day at the SFC sport club in Swakopmund. Info: 064 405 406
• 12:00 Reggae sound system festival with DJ Massive and Roots Crew ft. DJ Deadleaf at the Old Location restaurant in Purcell Street
• 12:00 Fire spinning, pole dancing, bingo and live music at Fachwerk in Swakopmund in aid of Feed a Paw, Have a Heart and the SPCA Swakopmund. Info: fachwerk-gastronomy.com
• 12:00 Celebrate Oktoberfest at Midgard with live music, German cuisine, beer and lots of fun. Click https://bit.ly/3EFi62M to make a booking. Note that this is for inhouse guests only!
• 13:00 Oktoberfest Cruise with Laramon Tours. The trip starts at the Walvis Bay Waterfront, and features traditional German snacks accompanied by Oktoberfest tunes. Tickets: N$850 via [email protected] or call 081 128 0635. ell Street, Windhoek. Tickets: N$30 via webtickets.com.na
• 14:00 Book launch of Good Life Problems by Morna and Mario Ikosa – a couple passionate about empowering people to become better visions of themselves. Venue: Arebbusch Travel Lodge
• 14:00 Wolfshack Okterfest Market with food, drinks crafts and more, with live music throughout the day until 20:00. Info and to book a stall, contact [email protected]
Sunday 31 October
• 19:00 The Drakensberg Boys Choir kick off their Namibian tour with a performance at Droombos (Windhoek). On 1 November they perform at the Kalahari Anib Lodge, on the 2nd at The Namib Desert Lodge, on the 3rd at The dome in Swakopmund, on the 5th at the Etosha Safai Camp, and on the 6th, at the NG Church in Eros / Windhoek. Tickets cost N$200 (excluding the Droombos performance, which is N$300) and are available via webtickets.com.na