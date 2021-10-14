Chill with Windhoek Express
14 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
Currently running
• Normal not Normal by Jo Rogge at The Project Room in Windhoek. View until 25 October from Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 to 13:00 or by appointment.
Thursday 14 October
• 17:30 Film night discussion at Definition: Art (The Village Opera House, Windhoek). This week's film is a 1997 Japanese animated horror. Entrance: N$30
• 19:00 Poetry Session #5 - The sun keeps rising - at the Goethe Institute. Entrance is free.
Friday 15 October
• 18:00 Die Windhoek-Schlengemann Voortrekkerkommando in samewerking met Netwerk en Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool vertoon die unieke aanlynkonsert van Adam Tas, Jak de Priester en Pieter Smith, ter viering van die 90ste verjaardag van die Voortrekkers. Kaartjies: N$30; kinders onder 9 gratis. Verversings te koop. Kaartjies by WAP en Treintjieskool, of by ingang. Die aanlynvertoning begin 19:00.
Saturday 16 October
• 08:30 Stone workshop by Alfeus Mvula at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre until 13:00. Participation: N$500 for adults and N$250 vir children 8-13. Info: 061 387 330.
• 11:00 Oktoberfest at the SKW Brauhaus, featuring a traditional menu and music. Entrance is free. Reservations are essential: 081 622 2627.
• 11:00 Altstadt Swakopmund hosts an Oktoberfest! Info 064 461 871 or [email protected]
Tuesday 19 October
• 17:00 Bike Week hosted by The Handle Bar in Windhoek, until the 24th. This 6-day event is a high-octane festival, with live music, motorcycle events, bike shows, rides, manufacturer showcases and more. Info: www.thehandlebar.com.na
• 19:00 Andrew Fordred hosts a talk at Namibians who are battling to find opportunities locally. This is not a sales pitch; this is an initiative to provide incentive and ambition for international work both in-person or as an online business. The opportunities, challenges, what is needed, where to start, and how much money you can make will be discussed. Join online at https://zoom.us/j/8023841980 or register at 061 225 372 or [email protected]
Wednesday 20 October
• 18:30 Beauty and the Beast - a high school musical at Windhoek High School until Saturday. Tickets: N$100 via webtickets.com.na .
Thursday 21 October
• 08:00 Three-day Namibian National Saddlebred Championships in collaboration with African Western Stock Horse Association (AWESHA) and Appaloosa Horse Society Namibia at the Rolé Equestrian Centre (Plot 37 Nubuamis Hills) on the outskirts of Windhoek.
Saturday 23 October
• 05:30 Namib Double Century MTB, Starting near Walvis Bay airport and finishing at Goanikontes (200km). Info: Guan's Packaging at 064 271 600/
• 08:00 & 09:30 Fancy dress fun walk (5km) and cycle (15km) by the Cancer Association Erongo Centre starting at the Atlantis Sports Club in Walvis Bay. Cost: N$80 for adults and N$40 for children. Info: Britt @ 081 252 1001 or Nikki @ 081 299 9433.
• 09:00 Indongo Toyota and SPCA Walvis Bay Fun Day at the Atlantis Sport Club until 13:00. On the menu: Water sport, mini soccer, Boeresport, tyre change, gym activities and a photo booth.
• 11:00 Oktoberfest at the Stellenbosch restaurants in Windhoek until 16:00, with music by Kaufee. Book your seat, since space is limited. Info: 061 258 746
Tuesday 26 October
• 19:00 The Namibia Scientific Society and Namibia Environment and Wildlife Society host a public talk by Ruben Portas about the InterMuc Leopard Project run by the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research of Berlin and the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia. The talk focuses on the leopards roaming in the Khomas mountains surrounding Windhoek and the Auas Oanob Conservancy crucial project partners. Join online https://zoom.us/j/8023841980
Wednesday 27 October
• 19:00 RMB Song night live at HEC studios (N$100) and online, featuring MOMO. Info: [email protected]
Thursday 28 October
• Local Tourism is Lekker Expo at the Atlantic Villa Boutique Guesthouse in Swakopmund takes place until the 30th. Reserve your space via [email protected]
• 18:00 Paint and Wine at Definition Art (The Village) in Windhoek. Theme: Couples Halloween.
• 18:00 Rap battle conversations at Desert Tavern in Swakopmund, with judges Mark Westcoast, Foroman Nga-I and Nomad the Poet. Entrance: N$40. Info: 081 409 0172.
Friday 29 October
• 18:00 Cake and gin tasting at A la wêreld bake house in Swakopmund. Bookings essential, since space is limited! Price: N$250. Info: 081 340 2375.
Saturday 30 October
• 07:00 Walk for Bibles 2021 takes place at the Wanderers Sports Grounds in Pionierspark. Info: https://www.facebook.com/biblesocietynamibia
• 08:00 Boeremark / Farmer’s Market at the Windhoek show grounds until 13:00, featuring a variety of home-made and fresh goodies along with delicious food. Entrance: N$5, children and pensioners free. Next dates: 27 November and 4 December (Christmas market).
• 09:00 Bake a Bible Story hosted by the Bible Society at Checkers Maerua Mall. Check out the society’s Facebook page for more info.
• 10:00 Children's (6-9) Halloween workshop at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre. Participation: N$100. Info: 061 387 330
• 10:00 All Day Market at Tiger Reef in Swakopmund until 20:00. Entrance: N$10, free for kids below 10.
• 10:00 Geraas op die Plaas presents All Hallow's Eve at Montechristo, featuring DJs Timelord, Psymax, Draadloos, Ludex, LX, Himba and guests. Tickets: N$400 in advance and N$500 at the gates. Info: [email protected]
• 10:00 The Windhoek Spring Fiesta takes place at Umti Lodge north of Windhoek. Tickets: N$250 via webtickets.com.na
• 10:00 Open day at the SFC sport club in Swakopmund. Info: 064 405 406
• 12:00 Reggae sound system festival with DJ Massive and Roots Crew ft. DJ Deadleaf at the Old Location restaurant in Purcell Street
• 12:00 Fire spinning, pole dancing, bingo and live music at Fachwerk in Swakopmund in aid of Feed a Paw, Have a Heart and the SPCA Swakopmund. Info: fachwerk-gastronomy.com
• 12:00 Celebrate Oktoberfest at Midgard with live music, German cuisine, beer and lots of fun. Click https://bit.ly/3EFi62M to make a booking. Note that this is for inhouse guests only!
• 12:30 Young professionals leadership summit at the Swakopmund Plaza Hotel, featuring deputy minister of ICT Emma Theofelus, HR consultant Lisa Matomola, CEO of Swakopmund Alfeus Benjamin, and business strategist Jerry Muadinohamba. Tickets: N$350 via today.com.na
• 13:00 Oktoberfest Cruise with Laramon Tours. The trip starts at the Walvis Bay Waterfront, and features traditional German snacks accompanied by Oktoberfest tunes. Tickets: N$850 via [email protected] or call 081 128 0635. ell Street, Windhoek. Tickets: N$30 via webtickets.com.na
• 14:00 Book launch of Good Life Problems by Morna and Mario Ikosa – a couple passionate about empowering people to become better visions of themselves. Venue: Arebbusch Travel Lodge
• 14:00 Wolfshack Okterfest Market with food, drinks crafts and more, with live music throughout the day until 20:00. Info and to book a stall, contact [email protected]
• 19:00 Drive-in at Action Arena, for the screening of Godzilla vs Kong. Info: 081 238 6000.
Sunday 31 October
• 19:00 The Drakensberg Boys Choir kick off their Namibian tour with a performance at Droombos (Windhoek). On 1 November they perform at the Kalahari Anib Lodge, on the 2nd at The Namib Desert Lodge, on the 3rd at The Dome in Swakopmund, on the 5th at the Etosha Safai Camp, and on the 6th, at the NG Church in Eros / Windhoek. Tickets cost N$200 (excluding the Droombos performance, which is N$300) and are available via webtickets.com.na
1 November
• 08:00 Windhoek Christmas Village at Wanderers in Pionierspark until the 6th.
Wednesday 3 November
• 18:00 Join the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre's Sci-Fi festival every Wednesday until 24 November. Entry: N$20
Thursday 4 November
• 18:00 Cricket Namibia hosts a Pink Ball honouring all cancer patients and survirot at the Windhoek Country Club. Tickets cost N$5000 for a table of eight or N$1250 per couple. This includes a fashion show, a four-course meal, entertainment and an auction. Info and tickets: [email protected]
• 19:00 The second round in Be the king/queen of comedy takes place at the Brewer's Market. Entrance: N$30. Enter via their Facebook page and DM your jokes to stand the chance of winning an entry as well as cash. The finale takes place on 2 December.
Friday 5 November
• 17:30 As part of the Miss Plus Size beauty pageant, a talent show takes place at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre, followed by the grande finale on the 6th at 17:30. Tickets for the talent show cost N$500, and between N$150 and N$300 for the grand finale; available via webtickets.com.na
• 18:00 Animals by Night - an SPCA Windhoek fundraiser - takes place at the Safari Court Hotel's outdoor garden venue. A cash bar and food will be on sale, with entertainment by Savannah Collins, belly dancing by Sasha Olivier, an art slam as well as a silent auction. Early bird tickets cost N$150 (until 31 October) and N$200 thereafter. Info: 061 238 654 or [email protected]