Chill with Windhoek Express
21 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
Currently running
• Normal not Normal by Jo Rogge at The Project Room in Windhoek. View until 25 October from Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 to 13:00 or by appointment.
• Bike Week hosted by The Handle Bar in Windhoek, until the 24th. This 6-day event is a high-octane festival, with live music, motorcycle events, bike shows, rides, manufacturer showcases and more. Info: www.thehandlebar.com.na
• 18:30 Beauty and the Beast - a high school musical at Windhoek High School until Saturday. Tickets: N$100 via webtickets.com.na .
• A combined exhibition by Kabo Crafts, Fimbi Leather Design and Fabienne's Arts & Crafts takes place at the Windhoek Craft Centre until 31 October.
Thursday 21 October
• 08:00 Three-day Namibian National Saddlebred Championships in collaboration with African Western Stock Horse Association (AWESHA) and Appaloosa Horse Society Namibia at the Rolé Equestrian Centre (Plot 37 Nubuamis Hills) on the outskirts of Windhoek.
• 19:00 Prof Morgan Hauptfleisch from the University of Science and Technology hosts an illustrated presentation on plant interaction with large wild herbivors in Wester Etosha and neighbouring farms at the Scientific Society in Windhoek. Info [email protected]
Friday 22 October
• 17:00 Golden oldies at the Vintage Coffee Shop in Windhoek, with live music by George Longane and bottomless pizza. Tickets: N$220, includes 3 glasses of wine or draughts, or 2 double brandy and coke. Info [email protected] or 061 259 295.
Saturday 23 October
• 05:30 Namib Double Century MTB, Starting near Walvis Bay airport and finishing at Goanikontes (200km). Info: Guan's Packaging at 064 271 600/
• 08:00 & 09:30 Fancy dress fun walk (5km) and cycle (15km) by the Cancer Association Erongo Centre starting at the Atlantis Sports Club in Walvis Bay. Cost: N$80 for adults and N$40 for children. Info: Britt @ 081 252 1001 or Nikki @ 081 299 9433.
• 09:00 Indongo Toyota and SPCA Walvis Bay Fun Day at the Atlantis Sport Club until 13:00. On the menu: Water sport, mini soccer, Boeresport, tyre change, gym activities and a photo booth.
• 11:00 Oktoberfest at the Stellenbosch restaurants in Windhoek until 16:00, with music by Kaufee. Book your seat, since space is limited. Info: 061 258 746
• 12:00 Fork Fest at Cork & Fork in Windhoek, with Jacob & Taylor performing from 12:00 to 15:00, and Vaughn Ahrens van 17:00 to 20:00, along with numerous menu surprises and a jumping castle for the kids. Info: 081 707 2046
• 12:00 Oktoberfest at the La Familia restaurant in Windhoek.
Sunday 24 October
• 07:00 RMB off road triathlon at Lake Oanob resort: Enduro 1.1km/28km/9km; Sprint 600m/15km/4km; and Mini 330m/4km/2km. Entries and details visit www.otbsport.com
• 08:00 Racing the planet presents the 2021 edition of the Namib Race - a 7-day, 250km footrace that takes place in the Namib until 30 October. Info: www.racingtheplanet.com
Monday 25 October
• 19:00 Prof Dr Dietmar Quandt and Dr Julia Bechteler host a talk at the Scientific Society in Windhoek on “CRC1211: Earth-Evolution at the dry limit”.
Tuesday 26 October
• 19:00 The Namibia Scientific Society and Namibia Environment and Wildlife Society host a public talk by Ruben Portas about the InterMuc Leopard Project run by the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research of Berlin and the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia. The talk focuses on the leopards roaming in the Khomas mountains surrounding Windhoek and the Auas Oanob Conservancy crucial project partners. Join online https://zoom.us/j/8023841980
Wednesday 27 October
• 19:00 RMB Song night live at HEC studios (N$100) and online, featuring MOMO. Info: [email protected]
Thursday 28 October
• Local Tourism is Lekker Expo at the Atlantic Villa Boutique Guesthouse in Swakopmund takes place until the 30th. Reserve your space via [email protected]
• 18:00 Paint and Wine at Definition Art (The Village) in Windhoek. Theme: Couples Halloween.
• 18:00 Rap battle conversations at Desert Tavern in Swakopmund, with judges Mark Westcoast, Foroman Nga-I and Nomad the Poet. Entrance: N$40. Info: 081 409 0172.
• 18:00 In this month's edition of Future Females Windhoek, the theme is Mindset Shift - from employee to founder to leader. Tickets: N$85 via Webtickets.com.na . Info: [email protected]
• 18:00 Paint & Wine Couples Halloween hosted by Definition:Art at the Village in Windhoek. Tickets: N$300 per person of N$500 per couple. Bottomless wine, food, canvas and paint included.
Friday 29 October
• 14:00 The Lions Club Rehoboth host a flea market in front of Pic 'n Print until 17:00, that continues on the 30th from 08:00 to 13:00. Book your stand at 081 226 1739 or 081 695 8911, or support local SMSs.
• 18:00 Cake and gin tasting at A la wêreld bake house in Swakopmund. Bookings essential, since space is limited! Price: N$250. Info: 081 340 2375.
• 18:00 Goanikontes Adventure Bike Fun Run until the 30th at 22:00. On Friday the 80km sundowner ride starts at 18:00, followed by a bonfire at the bar. On Saturday, the 300km gravel ride starts shortly after 09:00. Info: 064 405 979 or [email protected]
• 18:00 Opening of the Shebeen Queens photographic exhibition at Die Muschel in Swakopmund. View until 15 November.
Saturday 30 October
• 07:00 Walk for Bibles 2021 takes place at the Wanderers Sports Grounds in Pionierspark. Info: https://www.facebook.com/biblesocietynamibia
• 08:00 Boeremark / Farmer’s Market at the Windhoek show grounds until 13:00, featuring a variety of home-made and fresh goodies along with delicious food. Entrance: N$5, children and pensioners free. Next dates: 27 November and 4 December (Christmas market).
• 09:00 Bake a Bible Story hosted by the Bible Society at Checkers Maerua Mall. Check out the society’s Facebook page for more info.
• 09:00 Clear the shelter day at the SPCA in Windhoek, with 50% off adoption fees for one day only at N$650 for dogs and N$450 for cats. Opening hours until 13:00 and then from 15:00 to 17:00.
• 10:00 Children's (6-9) Halloween workshop at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre. Participation: N$100. Info: 061 387 330
• 10:00 All Day Market at Tiger Reef in Swakopmund until 20:00. Entrance: N$10, free for kids below 10.
• 10:00 Geraas op die Plaas presents All Hallow's Eve at Montechristo, featuring DJs Timelord, Psymax, Draadloos, Ludex, LX, Himba and guests. Tickets: N$400 in advance and N$500 at the gates. Info: [email protected]
• 10:00 The Windhoek Spring Fiesta takes place at Umti Lodge north of Windhoek. Tickets: N$250 via webtickets.com.na
• 10:00 Open day at the SFC sport club in Swakopmund. Info: 064 405 406
• 12:00 Reggae sound system festival with DJ Massive and Roots Crew ft. DJ Deadleaf at the Old Location restaurant in Purcell Street
• 12:00 Fire spinning, pole dancing, bingo and live music at Fachwerk in Swakopmund in aid of Feed a Paw, Have a Heart and the SPCA Swakopmund. Info: fachwerk-gastronomy.com
• 12:00 Celebrate Oktoberfest at Midgard with live music, German cuisine, beer and lots of fun. Click https://bit.ly/3EFi62M to make a booking. Note that this is for inhouse guests only!
• 12:30 Young professionals leadership summit at the Swakopmund Plaza Hotel, featuring deputy minister of ICT Emma Theofelus, HR consultant Lisa Matomola, CEO of Swakopmund Alfeus Benjamin, and business strategist Jerry Muadinohamba. Tickets: N$350 via today.com.na
• 13:00 Oktoberfest Cruise with Laramon Tours. The trip starts at the Walvis Bay Waterfront, and features traditional German snacks accompanied by Oktoberfest tunes. Tickets: N$850 via [email protected] or call 081 128 0635. ell Street, Windhoek. Tickets: N$30 via webtickets.com.na
• 14:00 Book launch of Good Life Problems by Morna and Mario Ikosa – a couple passionate about empowering people to become better visions of themselves. Venue: Arebbusch Travel Lodge
• 14:00 Wolfshack Okterfest Market with food, drinks crafts and more, with live music throughout the day until 20:00. Info and to book a stall, contact [email protected]
• 19:00 Drive-in at Action Arena, for the screening of Godzilla vs Kong. Info: 081 238 6000.
Sunday 31 October
• 19:00 The Drakensberg Boys Choir kick off their Namibian tour with a performance at Droombos (Windhoek). On 1 November they perform at the Kalahari Anib Lodge, on the 2nd at The Namib Desert Lodge, on the 3rd at The Dome in Swakopmund, on the 5th at the Etosha Safai Camp, and on the 6th, at the NG Church in Eros / Windhoek. Tickets cost N$200 (excluding the Droombos performance, which is N$300) and are available via webtickets.com.na