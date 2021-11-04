Chill with Windhoek Express
04 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
Currently running
• Recollections in colour - a collection of work by Francois de Necker, can be viewed at the Project Room until 6 November. Opening times from Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 to 13:00.
Thursday 4 November
• 18:00 What fish ears have to say, a presentation about fisheries science by Dr Margit Wilhelm at the Swakopmund museum. Entrance is free.
• 18:00 Cricket Namibia hosts a Pink Ball honouring all cancer patients and survirot at the Windhoek Country Club. Tickets cost N$5000 for a table of eight or N$1250 per couple. This includes a fashion show, a four-course meal, entertainment and an auction. Info and tickets: [email protected]
• 18:00 From a distance - an exhibition by Luréle Wilcocks - opens at the Village Opera House and can be viewed until 18 November. Entrance is free.
• 18:30 Sjorde / open mic with Network Namibia at De Kayak. Tickets: N$100, which includes snacks. Bring your own drinks. Info and bookings: [email protected] or 081 756 1160.
• 18:30 Zula Boyz comedy film premiere at the National Theatre. Tickets: N$110 via webtickets.com.na
• 19:00 The second round in Be the king/queen of comedy takes place at the Brewer's Market. Entrance: N$30. Enter via their Facebook page and DM your jokes to stand the chance of winning an entry as well as cash. The finale takes place on 2 December.
• 19:00 Prevention of in situ leach mining in the Stampriet artesian basin by Dr Roy Miller at the Namibia Scientific Society in Windhoek. Join in person or online at https://zoom.us/j/8023841980
Friday 5 November
• 17:30 As part of the Miss Plus Size beauty pageant, a talent show takes place at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre, followed by the grande finale on the 6th at 17:30. Tickets for the talent show cost N$500, and between N$150 and N$300 for the grand finale; available via webtickets.com.na
• 18:00 Animals by Night - an SPCA Windhoek fundraiser - takes place at the Safari Court Hotel's outdoor garden venue. A cash bar and food will be on sale, with entertainment by Savannah Collins, belly dancing by Sasha Olivier, an art slam as well as a silent auction. Early bird tickets cost N$150 (until 31 October) and N$200 thereafter. Info: 061 238 654 or [email protected]
• 19:00 The Ells perform at the Desert Tavern. Tickets: N$50 at the doors.
Saturday 6 November
• 06:00 Osona Fun Run & Walk (5 or 10km routes). Free boerierol and cooldrink for everyone that enters. Info 081 376 0684 or 081 279 8885. Participation: N$70. Get your ticket via webtickets.com.na
• 06:30 Cycle for Bibles at Farm Windhoek. Entry fees: N$110 for 10km, and N$180 for N$30km. Food and drinks stalls available, as well as lucky draws. Info: 083 333 7778
• 07:00 Windhoek Gymnasium Christmas Market until 14:00, with drinks, arts & crafts, a fun run, carnival games, food stalls, talent show and much more. Info: Nicole at 061 381 450 or [email protected]
• 08:00 Droombos Vineyard celebration market until 14:00. Book your stall at Katrienka at 081 144 0488.
• 10:00 Brakwater market & family day to raise funds for fire fighting in the area.
• 12:00 Live music with Johnny Louw at the Stellenbosch Tasting Room until 15:00. Info: 061 258 746
• 13:00 Rocking the bay - a 3-hour boat cruise with Laramon Tours, featuring Vaughn Ahrens. Tickets: N$895 via Webtickets.com.na, which includes drinks, oysters, snacks, dessert platter and hot beverages.
• 15:00 Midgard Summer Bash – get ready for an epic celebration with Shen FM and Sketchy Bongo. More info to follow.
• 18:30 Drive-in at the Strand Hotel, Swakopmund, for the screening of The Greatest Showman. Info: 081 294 5081, [email protected] or [email protected]
• The Otjomuise Live Arts Festival (OLAF) is set to take place in the capital until 13 November, brought to you by the Goethe Institute and the National Theatre.
Tuesday 9 November
• 08:00 A sale of books covering various topics and genres (old and new) for adults and children as well as magazines are on sale at the Scientific Society in Windhoek until 12 November at 16:30.
• 18:00 In this month's edition of DoConnect at the Dololo Do Box, meet MTC's Managing Director Dr Licky Erastus, who is preparing Namibia's biggest Public Offering.
• 18:00 Dag Henrichsen of the Centre for African Studies of the university of Basel, hosts a talk on African seaside histories and colonial resistance in the 19th century at the Swakopmun museum. Entrance is free.
Thursday 11 November
• 19:00 Talk on mental health wellness, depression and grief at The Village Opera House, with key note speaker Steven Harageib, youth speaker Armando van Wyk and mental health activist Sarafia Gawas, and a special performance by Failed Trip. Info: Elizabeth at [email protected] . Tickets: N$300 via Webtickets.com.na
Saturday 13 November
• 08:00 Step into Christmas at the Finkenstein Bush Market until 13:00. Join 80+ vendors, exhibitors, and participants offering fun activities for young and old at their pre-festive season FREE outdoor market.
Tuesday 16 November
• 19:00 Oil in the Kavango? What Namibia risks by blessing ReconAfrica's drill bit - a backyard talk by Matt Totten Jnr at the Scientific Society in Windhoek. Join in person or via https://zoom.us/j/8023841980
Friday 19 November
• 18:00 World Music Day concert at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre, featuring Rian Smit and the Viva Kalahari Live Band at 20:00. Entrance is free.
• 18:30 IJG Moonlight Run (8 & 15km) at the Farm Windhoek urban trails. Info: 081 261 0551.
Saturday 20 November
• 10:00 Christmas cookie decoration workshop at Fachwerk in Swakopmund, hosted by Edith. Kids of all ages welcome! N$130 per child, which includes free juic and cookies for kids. Bookings: 081 385 0535.
• 10:00 Movember in support of cancer awareness for men, with CJ Jacobs at the Goanikontes Oasis on the outskirts of Swakopmund. Info: 064 405 979/6 or [email protected]
Monday 22 November
• 19:00 As part of the International Science Film Festival, the documentary Time of the Giants is screened at the Scientific Society.
Tuesday 23 November
• 09:00 NG Church Eros Christmas market until 2 December. Opening times: Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 19:00, Saturday from 09:00 to 17:00. Info: [email protected] or 085 594 1147.
Friday 26 November
• 07:30 Nambob Mo Masters Golf Day in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia, at the Windhoek Golf Club.
• 08:00 Nambob Mo Masters golf day in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia. For info and how to get involved, contact Pieter Michel de Klerk at 081 278 3688 or 061 217 497.
• Summer Fiesta V3 at the Mokati stadium in Otjiwarongo until the 28th. If you're an SME or entrepreneur looking to showcase innovative and creative products or services, this is the ideal platform. Enjoy drinks and good vibes with other business-minded folks. Book your ticket today, via Computicket at https://bit.ly/3DTAbtO.
• 19:00 The Cantare Audire Camerata and the Namibian National Symphony Orchestra perform works by Beethoven in the National Theatre. A second performance takes place on the 27th. Info [email protected] or visit www.nnso.info
Saturday 27 November
• 09:00 Christmas market at Jenny's Place in Windhoek, with handmade crafts, decor, clothing, jewellery and more on sale until 14:00.
Monday 29 November
• 19:00 Public talk by Kenneth Uiseb about spatial ecology and population genetics of the zebra in Etosha National Park at the Scientific Society in Windhoek. Join in person or view online at https://zoom.us/j/96001474996.
Tuesday 30 November
• 19:00 As part of the International Science Film Festival, the movie Lost Edens is screened at the Scientific Society in Windhoek.