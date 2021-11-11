Chill with Windhoek Express
11 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
Currently running
• From a distance - an exhibition by Luréle Wilcocks - at the Village Opera House can be viewed until 18 November. Entrance is free.
• My Family Affair, a collection of paintings, jewellery, ceramics and blacksmithing by Tamsin Bowra and her husband Michael, can be viewed at the Omba Gallery in Windhoek until 30 November.
Thursday 11 November
• 14:00 As part of the Otjomuise Live Arts Festival (OLAF), the inauguration of a public mural takes place at the Eldorado Secondary School. Entrance is free.
• 17:30 As part of OLAF, Rodelio Lewis presents Hidden Bi Gender, a free performance that starts at the Hilton parking area and leads to Cramer's Cafe.
• 19:00 As part of OLAF, the Damafusion Quartet performs for free at the Otjomuise shopping centre parking area. Expect both upbeat and soulful percussion music paired with great vocal harmonies.
• 19:00 Talk on mental health wellness, depression and grief at The Village Opera House, with key note speaker Steven Harageib, youth speaker Armando van Wyk and mental health activist Sarafia Gawas, and a special performance by Failed Trip. Info: Elizabeth at [email protected] . Tickets: N$300 via Webtickets.com.na
Friday 12 November
• 15:00 As part of OLAF, Veruschka Garises inaugurates a mural that promotes and portrays the essence of happiness at the Tobias Hainyeko Primary School. Entrance is free.
• 16:00 As part of OLAF, the Equipped Dance Academy presents live dancing at the Hakahana open market. Entrance is free.
• 19:00 As part of OLAF, Kate Matzopoulos and Angeline Akawa present a verbatim site-specific theatre production in the Telecom / Ministry of Justice courtyard, bringing homeless youths' stories to life. Entrance is free.
Saturday 13 November
• 08:00 Step into Christmas at the Finkenstein Bush Market until 13:00. Join 80+ vendors, exhibitors, and participants offering fun activities for young and old at their pre-festive season FREE outdoor market.
• 08:00 Guided walk by Barb Curtis of the Botanic Society in Windhoek's botanic gardens (8 Orban Street). Entrance: N$20 for adults, free of charge for members and children under 16. Info: 081 248 7362 or [email protected]
• 10:00 Getting out of Depression - mental health training with Monika Walter at the Scientific Society Swakopmund. Entrance is donation-based.
• 10:00 The WE garage market takes place at the NMH premises in Eros until 16:00.
• 11:00 In the meantime, a group exhibition by Stephnie Mans, Ina Maria Shikongo, Lynette Musukubili, Tuli Mekondjo, Barbara Böhlke, Dörte Berner, Mitchell M Gatsi, Francois de Necker and Rudolf Seibeb to name a few, opens at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street, Windhoek).
• 19:00 Vox Vitae Musica presents God so loved the world at the College of the Arts, featuring performances by Amy Afrikaner, Elson Hindundu, Natasha Ndjiharine, Retha-Louise Hofmeyr, and Vernon Sawyers. Tickets: N$80 via webtickets.com.na
Tuesday 16 November
• 19:00 Oil in the Kavango? What Namibia risks by blessing ReconAfrica's drill bit - a backyard talk by Matt Totten Jnr at the Scientific Society in Windhoek. Join in person or via https://zoom.us/j/8023841980
Thursday 18 November
• 18:00 The Zambians are coming - a collection of work by Zambian artists, can be viewed in the main gallery of the National Art Gallery until 18 December.
Friday 19 November
• 18:00 World Music Day concert at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre, featuring Rian Smit and the Viva Kalahari Live Band at 20:00. Entrance is free.
• 18:00 Salsa workshop with Nadine and Keanu at the Z-Life Studio (Hugel Street / NG Church Whk East). Participation: N$80 for singles, or N$150 per couple. Info 081 744 4574 or 085 237 3033.
• 18:30 IJG Moonlight Run (8 & 15km) at the Farm Windhoek urban trails. Info: 081 261 0551.
Saturday 20 November
• 10:00 Christmas cookie decoration workshop at Fachwerk in Swakopmund, hosted by Edith. Kids of all ages welcome! N$130 per child, which includes free juic and cookies for kids. Bookings: 081 385 0535.
• 10:00 Movember in support of cancer awareness for men, with CJ Jacobs at the Goanikontes Oasis on the outskirts of Swakopmund. Info: 064 405 979/6 or [email protected]
• 08:00 Coastal clean-up and fundraiser for Have a Heart at Swakopmund until 14:00. A fun day of teambuilding for companies, or a great day out with friends. $2000 sponsored by Seawork is up for grabs. Info [email protected] or [email protected], or 081 214 7474.
Monday 22 November
• 19:00 As part of the International Science Film Festival, the documentary Time of the Giants is screened at the Scientific Society.
Tuesday 23 November
• 09:00 NG Church Eros Christmas market until 2 December. Opening times: Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 19:00, Saturday from 09:00 to 17:00. Info: [email protected] or 085 594 1147.
Friday 26 November
• 08:00 Nambob Mo Masters golf day in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia. For info and how to get involved, contact Pieter Michel de Klerk at 081 278 3688 or 061 217 497.
• Summer Fiesta V3 at the Mokati stadium in Otjiwarongo until the 28th. If you're an SME or entrepreneur looking to showcase innovative and creative products or services, this is the ideal platform. Enjoy drinks and good vibes with other business-minded folks. Book your ticket today, via Computicket at https://bit.ly/3DTAbtO.
• 17:30 The Singing & The Silent, an exhibition by Ingrid and Leon Fouche at the Fine Art Gallery in Swakopmund. View until 24 December.
• 20:00 Beethoven Mass in C, op 86 by the Namibia National Symphony Orchestra and the Cantare Audire, conducted by Christian Ludwig and featuring Emily Dangwa (soprano), Alida van der Walt (alto), Jacques du Preez (tenor) and Bernaby Coetzee (bass), in the National Theatre. Tickets cost N$250 (via webtickets.com.na). A second performance takes place on the 27th at 11:00 (tickets N$100 for adults and N$50 for students/pensioners).
Saturday 27 November
• 09:00 Christmas market at Jenny's Place in Windhoek, with handmade crafts, decor, clothing, jewellery and more on sale until 14:00.
• 09:00 Buy local or bye-bye local market day at the Auas Valley shopping mall, with fun for the whole family.
• 10:00 Overcome anxiety mental health training with Monika Walter at the Scientific Society Swakopmund. Entrance is donation-based.
• 14:00 SKW Summerfest in Windhoek, featuring live music throughout the day. Line-up:
15:00 Riaan Smit
16:00 Lin Mari (Voice of Namibia winner)
17:00 Sagarias Tsam
18:00 Jacob & Taylor
19:00 Crimson House
Tickets: N$80 via webtickets.com.na or N$100 at the doors.
• 16:00 Sundowners with Sherwin and friends Hannes Blom, Tresia Auala, Pule and Vivian Molauly at Wanderers in Windhoek. Tickets: N$180 via webtickets.com.na or for VIP and corporate seeting, contact 081 478 2844 or [email protected]
Monday 29 November
• 19:00 Public talk by Kenneth Uiseb about spatial ecology and population genetics of the zebra in Etosha National Park at the Scientific Society in Windhoek. Join in person or view online at https://zoom.us/j/96001474996.
Tuesday 30 November
• 19:00 As part of the International Science Film Festival, the movie Lost Edens is screened at the Scientific Society in Windhoek.