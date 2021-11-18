Chill with Windhoek Express
18 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
Currently running
• My Family Affair, a collection of paintings, jewellery, ceramics and blacksmithing by Tamsin Bowra and her husband Michael, can be viewed at the Omba Gallery in Windhoek until 30 November.
• In the meantime, a group exhibition by Stephnie Mans, Ina Maria Shikongo, Lynette Musukubili, Tuli Mekondjo, Barbara Böhlke, Dörte Berner, Mitchell M Gatsi, Francois de Necker and Rudolf Seibeb to name a few, at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street, Windhoek).
• The Zambians are coming, a fine art exhibition of contemporary visual art from Zambia in the National Art Gallery. View until 19 December.
Friday 19 November
• 10:00 Christmas Market at the Goethe Institute in Windhoek until 23:00. Enjoy homemade refreshments along with locally crafted goodies like bead and wire crafts, lamps, clocks and sculptures, wooden toys and crafts, kartoffelpuffer, glühwein slush and fun activities for the children.
• 18:00 World Music Day concert at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre, featuring Rian Smit and the Viva Kalahari Live Band at 20:00. Entrance is free.
• 18:00 Salsa workshop with Nadine and Keanu at the Z-Life Studio (Hugel Street / NG Church Whk East). Participation: N$80 for singles, or N$150 per couple. Info 081 744 4574 or 085 237 3033.
• 18:30 IJG Moonlight Run (8 & 15km) at the Farm Windhoek urban trails. Info: 081 261 0551.
Saturday 20 November
• 09:00 Market & Fun Day at the Urban Village at Elisenheim until 15:00, with market tables, an ice cream truck, pony rides, face painting and more, and live music by Wouter de Bruyn at Slice Above as from 16:00.
• 10:00 Christmas cookie decoration workshop at Fachwerk in Swakopmund, hosted by Edith. Kids of all ages welcome! N$130 per child, which includes free juice and cookies for kids. Bookings: 081 385 0535.
• 10:00 Movember in support of cancer awareness for men, with CJ Jacobs at the Goanikontes Oasis on the outskirts of Swakopmund. Info: 064 405 979/6 or [email protected]
• 08:00 Coastal clean-up and fundraiser for Have a Heart at Swakopmund until 14:00. A fun day of teambuilding for companies, or a great day out with friends. $2000 sponsored by Seawork is up for grabs. Info [email protected] or [email protected], or 081 214 7474.
Monday 22 November
• 19:00 As part of the International Science Film Festival, the documentary Time of the Giants is screened at the Scientific Society.
Tuesday 23 November
• 09:00 NG Church Eros Christmas market until 2 December. Opening times: Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 19:00, Saturday from 09:00 to 17:00. Info: [email protected]s.org or 085 594 1147.
Thursday 25 November
• 18:00 The Scientific Society Swakopmund hosts the launch of Journey with Namibian architect Erhard Roxin, taking readers on a trip of prize-winning architecture of Swakopmund. Entrance is free.
• 19:00 Rap Battle conversations at Pitstop / The Dome in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$40 in advance via webtickets.com.na or N$50 thereafter. Info: Scarlet Gray at 081 409 0172.
Friday 26 November
• 07:30 Nambob Mo Masters Golf Day in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia, at the Windhoek Golf Club.
• 08:00 Nambob Mo Masters golf day in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia. For info and how to get involved, contact Pieter Michel de Klerk at 081 278 3688 or 061 217 497.
• Summer Fiesta V3 at the Mokati stadium in Otjiwarongo until the 28th. If you're an SME or entrepreneur looking to showcase innovative and creative products or services, this is the ideal platform. Enjoy drinks and good vibes with other business-minded folks. Book your ticket today, via Computicket at https://bit.ly/3DTAbtO.
• 17:00 Omuntu Studios (35 Nelson Mandela Ave in Windhoek) open market by artists and creators until 22:00, continues on Saturday from 09:00 to 14:00.
• 17:30 The Singing & The Silent, an exhibition by Ingrid and Leon Fouche at the Fine Art Gallery in Swakopmund. View until 24 December.
• 20:00 Beethoven Mass in C, op 86 by the Namibia National Symphony Orchestra and the Cantare Audire, conducted by Christian Ludwig and featuring Emily Dangwa (soprano), Alida van der Walt (alto), Jacques du Preez (tenor) and Bernaby Coetzee (bass), in the National Theatre. Tickets cost N$250 (via webtickets.com.na). A second performance takes place on the 27th at 11:00 (tickets N$100 for adults and N$50 for students/pensioners).
Saturday 27 November
• 09:00 Christmas market at Jenny's Place and Take Note Garden until 14:00, featuring crafts, gifts, jewellery, Christmas decor, clothing, food and more. Info: 061 269 152. • 09:00 Buy local or bye-bye local market day at the Auas Valley shopping mall, with fun for the whole family.
• 09:30 In this month's edition of Future Females Windhoek at the Vintage Coffee Shop, the theme is Strategy setting and decision making for 2022. Tickets: N$234 via webtickets.com.na . Info: 081 124 5301.
• 10:00 Skydiving championships at the Swakopmund aerodrome, with entertainment and food for young and old.
• 10:00 Overcome anxiety mental health training with Monika Walter at the Scientific Society Swakopmund. Entrance is donation-based.
• 11:00 Karstveld Academy Grootfontein Christmas Market. Make a turn for Christmas gifts, cookies and more, along with fun for the family and braai the evening.
• 14:00 SKW Summerfest in Windhoek, featuring live music throughout the day. Line-up:
15:00 Riaan Smit
16:00 Lin Mari (Voice of Namibia winner)
17:00 Sagarias Tsam
18:00 Jacob & Taylor
19:00 Crimson House
Tickets: N$80 via webtickets.com.na or N$100 at the doors.
• 16:00 Sundowners with Sherwin and friends Hannes Blom, Tresia Auala, Pule and Vivian Molauly at Wanderers in Windhoek. Tickets: N$180 via webtickets.com.na or for VIP and corporate seeting, contact 081 478 2844 or [email protected]
Monday 29 November
• 19:00 Public talk by Kenneth Uiseb about spatial ecology and population genetics of the zebra in Etosha National Park at the Scientific Society in Windhoek. Join in person or view online at https://zoom.us/j/96001474996.
Tuesday 30 November
• 19:00 As part of the International Science Film Festival, the movie Lost Edens is screened at the Scientific Society in Windhoek.
Wednesday 1 December
Registrations open for the 2022 edition of the Skeleton Coast Rally. Register at www.skeletoncoastrally.com for the even taking place from 5 to 8 May.