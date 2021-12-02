Chill with Windhoek Express

02 December 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.

Currently running
• NG Church Eros Christmas market until today (2 December) from 09:00 to 19:00. Info: [email protected] or 085 594 1147.
• The Zambians are coming, a fine art exhibition of contemporary visual art from Zambia in the National Art Gallery. View until 19 December.
• The Singing & The Silent, an exhibition by Ingrid and Leon Fouche at the Fine Art Gallery in Swakopmund. View until 24 December.
• The Phoenix Project - a collaboration between Unam and the Cardiff University, host the exhibition Covid-19 community perspectives in stitch in the foyer of the library at the main campus until 28 February.

Thursday 2 December
• 18:00 #LoveIsLove exhibition in memory of Bewise Tjonga can be viewed at Cafe Prestige at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) until 21:00.
• 19:00 Le Comedy Club with Big Mitch, Loyd the Comedian and Mark Kariahuua at the FNCC in Windhoek. Tickets: N$50 in advance, and N$70 at the doors.
• 19:00 The Scientific Society in Windhoek hosts a public talk by Kenneth Uiseb, Colin Craig and Debbie Gibson on Namibia's Elephants - Population, Distribution and Trends. Join online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/8023841980.
• 20:00: Namibians Be Like - comics sharing their journey of navigating their way around the political and economic challenges, at the National Theatre. Tickets: N$200 via webtickets.com.na

Friday 3 December
• 12:00 Christmas market at the NG Moedergemeente in Walvis Bay. On sale is delicious food, beautiful crafts and more.
• 16:00 Afrika-Boom digital equinox at Kamp Vrede (90km from Windhoek). Tickets: 2-day pass N$495, 1-day pays N$350 via today.com.na
• 17:00 Dance Factory Swakopmund Dance Week until 10 December. Opening at Woermannhaus, followed by a workshop at the Dance Factory until the 9th, and the closing show on the 10th.

Saturday 4 December
• 07:45 Join the Botanical Society for a guided walk of Windhoek's botanic garden with Luise Hoffmann and Leon Lubbe. The walk starts earlier than usual due to the heat. Info: Ellen at 081 248 7362
• 08:00 5-a-side action netball at the Coastal Action Sport Arena, with lots of prizes up for grabs. Info: Daphne at 081 275 4683.
• 09:00 Christmas market and student exhibition at the Cosdef arts and crafts centre in Swakopmund until 14:00
• 10:00 Children's Christmas workshop at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre in Windhoek. Have fun with finger painting a short movie. Price: N$100 per child.
• 10:00 Neurology of trauma mental health training with Monika Walter at the Scientific Society Swakopmund. Entrance is donation-based.
• 10:30 Sparta annual Christmas Tree fun day at the club's premises in Walvis Bay.
• 11:00 Bonnets Up at the Old Wheelers Club in Windhoek. Entry is free and everyone is welcome to bring & brag about their beautiful Oldie.
• 12:00 American Rick performs live at the Stellenbosch Tasting Room until 15:00.
• 14:00 Kasie Party at Mzani Lounge in Tsumeb, featuring Chester Houseprince, Prolific TG and more. Tickets: N$30 via webtickets.com.na
• 14:30 Omeya Christmas Market. Info Elmien at 081 155 4400
• 15:00 Christmas market and ox spit at the SKW Brauhaus, followed by music with kaufee & Brandon. Reservations: 081 622 2627.
• 17:00 MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing and Fitness presents Together as one V, at the Kuisebmond stadium in Walvis Bay. Tickets: N$20 and up via webtickets.com.na

Sunday 5 December
• 07:00 FNB Sandman Triathlon in Swakopmund: Ultra: 1.9km/90km/21km; Standard: 1km/40km/10km; Sprint: 400m/20km/3km; Mini: 150m/6km/3km. All entries online www.otbsport.com

Monday 6 December
• 07:00 Inaugural NamGym Games at The Dome in Swakopmund until the 11th.

Wednesday 8 December
• 18:00 Panel discussion on the rights of women and girls in a bid to eradicate GBV in Namibia, at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre.
• 19:00 Launch of Scientific Society in Windhoek’s 2021 Scientific Journal. Dr Goodman Gwasira and Dr Martha Akawa present their article on Cultural Villages as Drivers of Rural Poverty Alleviation in Namibia: The Uukwaludhi Royal Homestead, and Prof David Senn comments on the article about the use of signature whistles to investigate population dynamics of locally threatened bottlenose dolphins in Namibia.

Thursday 9 December
• 11:00 Kabeljou Festival at the Seafood Shack in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$100. Info: [email protected]
• 18:00 Opening of the photographic exhibition on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and a poster exhibition titled Gender Equality Now!, along with a piano Concert by Harry Rheeder at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre. Entrance is free. Info: [email protected]

Friday 10 December
• 15:00 The Nedbank Desert Dash kicks off at the Grove Mall in Windhoek, and ends 24 hours later at Platz Am Meer in Swakopmund. Info: desertdashnamibia.com
• 16:00 Secret Sunrise Feminine Flow Session II at the Village Opera House and surrounds. Tickets: N$200 and up via webtickets.com.na

Saturday 11 December
• 10:00 It's all about her hat - at Chic Creative Cottage in Vrede Rede, Swakopmund. Tickets: N$400 (includes materials included for your hat project as well as a drink and light snack). Info: [email protected] or 081 147 2636.
• 18:00 VM6 Christmas a capella concert at the Walvis Bay Community Church. Tickets: N$100 via webtickets.com.na . Dress: Christmas attire.

Tuesday 16 December
• 09:00 Swakopmund Food Festival at the Amphitheatre until the 18th.

Friday 17 December
• The annual Swakopmund Fair that creates a summer Christmas market spirit for residents and holidaymakers, takes place until the 18th. Request application forms electronically at [email protected]
• Buy-a-brick glow in the dark 5 or 10km run or fun walk in Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Oshakti. Come dressed to glow for a worhty cause and run with your heart, not your legs! Entrance is N$100 for adults, N$50 for kids (5-12 years) and free for kids younger than 5 free. Registration closes on 13 December at otbsport.com

18 December
Mathys Roets & Theunis Nel Namibian tour
• 18 December: Windhoek. Info 081 418 4843
• 1 & 2 January: Henties Bay, Sundown Wedding & Conference Centre. Info Theresa at 081 486 1060
• 3 & 4 January: Swakopmund, Paintball Centre. Info Peter at 081 124 8191
• 7 January: Mariental, River Chalets. Info Birgit at 081 128 2601
• 8 January: Keetmanshoop, Schutzenhaus. Info Ingo at 081 124 5063

Wednesday 22 December
• 10:00 All day Night Market at Tiger Reef in Swakopmund, with Christmas goodies on sale, a beach festival and an Evolve fire show. Info: Danien at 081 129 0029.
• 11:00 Crayfish Festival at the Seafood Shack in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$100. Info: [email protected]

Thursday 23 December
• 12:00 Miss Palm Beach beauty pageant launches in Swakopmund at the Mole.

Saturday 8 January
• 12:00 Haxnfest at Fachwerk in Swakopmund, featuring giraffe and ostrich (serving 8), along with lots of beer. Info and bookings 064 460 444.

Similar News

 

Chelsi a Child of the Salt and Soil

12 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Walvis Bay • [email protected] Miss Namibia national costume for the Miss Universe competition wasrevealed on Wednesday on the local pageant’s social media platforms.Chelsi Shikongo who...

Vat jou woef vir ‘n stap

1 week ago - 25 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda NelIn ‘n poging om broodnodige fondse vir die veeartspraktyk op Okahandja in te samel, word daar Saterdag ‘n heerlike pret stap aangebied.Volgens organiseerder Martie...

And the ‘Doek’ goes to…

1 week ago - 23 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Ndawedwa Hanghuwo, Natasha Uys, Pauline Ndhlovu, and Namafu Amutse were last week announced as the 2021 Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards winners at a ceremony...

Best of Beethoven

1 week ago - 22 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

A concert dedicated to the work of Beethoven is to be performed by the Namibian National Symphony Orchestra (NNSO) and Cantare Audire in Windhoek on...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 18 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Skryf jou kind nou in vir dramaklasse

2 weeks ago - 15 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Behalwe vir die feit dat drama baie pret is, help dit ook talle kinders met hul selfbeeld en as dit iets is wat jy vir...

The Zambians are coming!

2 weeks ago - 15 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

This exhibition opening at the National Art Gallery on 18 November, is an initiative that was developed by Zambian artists Mulenga Mulenga, Aubrey Chali, Danny...

NAGN allows art to go mouldy

2 weeks ago - 14 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • Katharina MoserIt goes without saying that valuable art with national significance are to be treated with a certain basic degree of appreciation and...

Rolprente laat die geld inrol

2 weeks ago - 14 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] vreeslike bohaai oor ’n banier in Walvisbaai met die woorde “Welcome to Saudi Arabia” vir ’n internasionale rolprentreeks wat plaaslik geskiet word,...

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 weeks ago - 11 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Latest News

Municipality plays musical chairs

10 hours ago | Local News

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) and Affirmative Repositioning’s (AR) 11th-hour announcement yesterday that they will abstain from council election means a majority group of eight...

Ride the Ridges launched

12 hours ago | Sports

PSG and Capricorn Group announced the launch of the 2022 PSG Ride the Ridges, a new uniquethree-day stage race that is scheduled for 25 to...

Chelsi a Child of the...

12 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Walvis Bay • [email protected] Miss Namibia national costume for the Miss Universe competition wasrevealed on Wednesday on the local pageant’s social media platforms.Chelsi Shikongo who...

Muteka joins OM as Human...

12 hours ago | Business

Old Mutual announced the appointment of Toini Muteka as the new Human Capital Executive,effective 1 December 2021.In her new role Toini will direct and manage...

Savvy retirement

16 hours ago | Opinion

An unknown author once said, “retirement is wonderful if you have two essentials; much to live on and much to live for”.“With the Government Institutions...

Chill with Windhoek Express

16 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Security company owner, supervisor settle...

1 day - 01 December 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Otjiwarongo security company owner and supervisor charged with the murder of a Zimbabwean woodcarver in 2020, agreed settle with the man’s widow...

Green for go

1 day - 01 December 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda yesterday switched on new traffic lights installed at three intersections along the Otjomuise road.The traffic lights were erected at the intersections...

Drikus versus Konny … or...

1 day - 01 December 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] to 1 100 cyclists are expected to participate in the Nedbank Desert Dash ultra-mountain bike marathon over 393km from Windhoek to Swakopmund...

Load More