Chill with Windhoek Express
02 December 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
Currently running
• NG Church Eros Christmas market until today (2 December) from 09:00 to 19:00. Info: [email protected] or 085 594 1147.
• The Zambians are coming, a fine art exhibition of contemporary visual art from Zambia in the National Art Gallery. View until 19 December.
• The Singing & The Silent, an exhibition by Ingrid and Leon Fouche at the Fine Art Gallery in Swakopmund. View until 24 December.
• The Phoenix Project - a collaboration between Unam and the Cardiff University, host the exhibition Covid-19 community perspectives in stitch in the foyer of the library at the main campus until 28 February.
Thursday 2 December
• 18:00 #LoveIsLove exhibition in memory of Bewise Tjonga can be viewed at Cafe Prestige at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) until 21:00.
• 19:00 Le Comedy Club with Big Mitch, Loyd the Comedian and Mark Kariahuua at the FNCC in Windhoek. Tickets: N$50 in advance, and N$70 at the doors.
• 19:00 The Scientific Society in Windhoek hosts a public talk by Kenneth Uiseb, Colin Craig and Debbie Gibson on Namibia's Elephants - Population, Distribution and Trends. Join online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/8023841980.
• 20:00: Namibians Be Like - comics sharing their journey of navigating their way around the political and economic challenges, at the National Theatre. Tickets: N$200 via webtickets.com.na
Friday 3 December
• 12:00 Christmas market at the NG Moedergemeente in Walvis Bay. On sale is delicious food, beautiful crafts and more.
• 16:00 Afrika-Boom digital equinox at Kamp Vrede (90km from Windhoek). Tickets: 2-day pass N$495, 1-day pays N$350 via today.com.na
• 17:00 Dance Factory Swakopmund Dance Week until 10 December. Opening at Woermannhaus, followed by a workshop at the Dance Factory until the 9th, and the closing show on the 10th.
Saturday 4 December
• 07:45 Join the Botanical Society for a guided walk of Windhoek's botanic garden with Luise Hoffmann and Leon Lubbe. The walk starts earlier than usual due to the heat. Info: Ellen at 081 248 7362
• 08:00 5-a-side action netball at the Coastal Action Sport Arena, with lots of prizes up for grabs. Info: Daphne at 081 275 4683.
• 09:00 Christmas market and student exhibition at the Cosdef arts and crafts centre in Swakopmund until 14:00
• 10:00 Children's Christmas workshop at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre in Windhoek. Have fun with finger painting a short movie. Price: N$100 per child.
• 10:00 Neurology of trauma mental health training with Monika Walter at the Scientific Society Swakopmund. Entrance is donation-based.
• 10:30 Sparta annual Christmas Tree fun day at the club's premises in Walvis Bay.
• 11:00 Bonnets Up at the Old Wheelers Club in Windhoek. Entry is free and everyone is welcome to bring & brag about their beautiful Oldie.
• 12:00 American Rick performs live at the Stellenbosch Tasting Room until 15:00.
• 14:00 Kasie Party at Mzani Lounge in Tsumeb, featuring Chester Houseprince, Prolific TG and more. Tickets: N$30 via webtickets.com.na
• 14:30 Omeya Christmas Market. Info Elmien at 081 155 4400
• 15:00 Christmas market and ox spit at the SKW Brauhaus, followed by music with kaufee & Brandon. Reservations: 081 622 2627.
• 17:00 MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing and Fitness presents Together as one V, at the Kuisebmond stadium in Walvis Bay. Tickets: N$20 and up via webtickets.com.na
Sunday 5 December
• 07:00 FNB Sandman Triathlon in Swakopmund: Ultra: 1.9km/90km/21km; Standard: 1km/40km/10km; Sprint: 400m/20km/3km; Mini: 150m/6km/3km. All entries online www.otbsport.com
Monday 6 December
• 07:00 Inaugural NamGym Games at The Dome in Swakopmund until the 11th.
Wednesday 8 December
• 18:00 Panel discussion on the rights of women and girls in a bid to eradicate GBV in Namibia, at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre.
• 19:00 Launch of Scientific Society in Windhoek’s 2021 Scientific Journal. Dr Goodman Gwasira and Dr Martha Akawa present their article on Cultural Villages as Drivers of Rural Poverty Alleviation in Namibia: The Uukwaludhi Royal Homestead, and Prof David Senn comments on the article about the use of signature whistles to investigate population dynamics of locally threatened bottlenose dolphins in Namibia.
Thursday 9 December
• 11:00 Kabeljou Festival at the Seafood Shack in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$100. Info: [email protected]
• 18:00 Opening of the photographic exhibition on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and a poster exhibition titled Gender Equality Now!, along with a piano Concert by Harry Rheeder at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre. Entrance is free. Info: [email protected]
Friday 10 December
• 15:00 The Nedbank Desert Dash kicks off at the Grove Mall in Windhoek, and ends 24 hours later at Platz Am Meer in Swakopmund. Info: desertdashnamibia.com
• 16:00 Secret Sunrise Feminine Flow Session II at the Village Opera House and surrounds. Tickets: N$200 and up via webtickets.com.na
Saturday 11 December
• 10:00 It's all about her hat - at Chic Creative Cottage in Vrede Rede, Swakopmund. Tickets: N$400 (includes materials included for your hat project as well as a drink and light snack). Info: [email protected] or 081 147 2636.
• 18:00 VM6 Christmas a capella concert at the Walvis Bay Community Church. Tickets: N$100 via webtickets.com.na . Dress: Christmas attire.
Tuesday 16 December
• 09:00 Swakopmund Food Festival at the Amphitheatre until the 18th.
Friday 17 December
• The annual Swakopmund Fair that creates a summer Christmas market spirit for residents and holidaymakers, takes place until the 18th. Request application forms electronically at [email protected]
• Buy-a-brick glow in the dark 5 or 10km run or fun walk in Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Oshakti. Come dressed to glow for a worhty cause and run with your heart, not your legs! Entrance is N$100 for adults, N$50 for kids (5-12 years) and free for kids younger than 5 free. Registration closes on 13 December at otbsport.com
18 December
Mathys Roets & Theunis Nel Namibian tour
• 18 December: Windhoek. Info 081 418 4843
• 1 & 2 January: Henties Bay, Sundown Wedding & Conference Centre. Info Theresa at 081 486 1060
• 3 & 4 January: Swakopmund, Paintball Centre. Info Peter at 081 124 8191
• 7 January: Mariental, River Chalets. Info Birgit at 081 128 2601
• 8 January: Keetmanshoop, Schutzenhaus. Info Ingo at 081 124 5063
Wednesday 22 December
• 10:00 All day Night Market at Tiger Reef in Swakopmund, with Christmas goodies on sale, a beach festival and an Evolve fire show. Info: Danien at 081 129 0029.
• 11:00 Crayfish Festival at the Seafood Shack in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$100. Info: [email protected]
Thursday 23 December
• 12:00 Miss Palm Beach beauty pageant launches in Swakopmund at the Mole.
Saturday 8 January
• 12:00 Haxnfest at Fachwerk in Swakopmund, featuring giraffe and ostrich (serving 8), along with lots of beer. Info and bookings 064 460 444.