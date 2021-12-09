Chill with Windhoek Express
09 December 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
Currently running
• The Zambians are coming, a fine art exhibition of contemporary visual art from Zambia in the National Art Gallery. View until 19 December.
• The Singing & The Silent, an exhibition by Ingrid and Leon Fouche at the Fine Art Gallery in Swakopmund. View until 24 December.
• The Phoenix Project - a collaboration between Unam and the Cardiff University, host the exhibition Covid-19 community perspectives in stitch in the foyer of the library at the main campus until 28 February.
Thursday 9 December
• 18:00 Opening of the photographic exhibition on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and a poster exhibition titled Gender Equality Now!, along with a piano concert by Harry Rheeder at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre. Entrance is free. Info: [email protected]
Friday 10 December
• 15:00 The Nedbank Desert Dash kicks off at the Grove Mall in Windhoek, and ends 24 hours later at Platz am Meer in Swakopmund. Info: desertdashnamibia.com
• 16:00 Secret Sunrise Feminine Flow Session II at the Village Opera House and surrounds. Tickets: N$200 and up via webtickets.com.na
• 19:00 Savannah Collins and Adam Brandon-Kirby perform at the Sound Garden in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$50 / free if you enter before 18:00.
Saturday 11 December
• Market Day at the Strand Hotel Swakopmund, with live music, delicious food and activities for the whole family.
• 10:00 It's all about her hat - at Chic Creative Cottage in Vrede Rede, Swakopmund. Tickets: N$400 (includes materials included for your hat project as well as a drink and light snack). Info: [email protected] or 081 147 2636.
• 18:00 VM6 Christmas a capella concert at the Walvis Bay Community Church. Tickets: N$100 via webtickets.com.na . Dress: Christmas attire.
• 19:00 Jurgens and Wayne from Blikweg perform at Sound Garden in Swakopmund. Entrance: N$50 / free if you enter before 18:00.
Wednesday 15 December
• 15:00 Great wine, tantalizing food and quality conversation at the Old Laundry Courtyard in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$200, which includes 6 wine tastings and a N$50 wine voucher.
• 19:00 South African comedian Kevin Fraser performs at Mynt Nightclub in Windhoek. Tickets: N$350, via Quicket or PayToday. A second show takes place on the 16th.
Tuesday 16 December
• 08:00 Dress to impress fun walk and run starting and ending at The MTC Dome in Swakopmund. Entrance is free - just dress up funny! Donations are welcome and go towards support local athletes. Info 081 211 2793.
• 09:00 Swakopmund Food Festival at the Amphitheatre until the 18th.
• 09:00 & 11:00 Make your own pizza at the Kids Bake Off at The Dome Kinder Zone, or at 13:00 & 15:00, decorate your own Christmas cookies. Cost: N$250, which includes a kids apron. Info 064 400 301.
Friday 17 December
• The annual Swakopmund Fair that creates a summer Christmas market spirit for residents and holidaymakers, takes place until the 18th. Request application forms electronically at [email protected]
• Buy-a-brick glow in the dark 5 or 10km run or fun walk in Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Oshakti. Come dressed to glow for a worhty cause and run with your heart, not your legs! Entrance is N$100 for adults, N$50 for kids (5-12 years) and free for kids younger than 5 free. Registration closes on 13 December at otbsport.com
• 18:00 Knobel competition at SFC in Swakopmund, with awesome prizes up for grabs. Entry is N$50 per player.
• 18:00 South African singer Biggy performs live in Swakopmund at Club Naps. Tickets, available via Webtickets.com.na, start at N$130.
• 19:00 South African comedian Kevin Fraser performs at Sound Garden in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$350 via Quicket.co.za. A second show takes place on the 18th.
18 December
• 18:00 South African singer Loufi performs live at Club Naps in Swakopmund. Wear white shoes! Tickets: Starting from N$130 via Webtickets.com.na
• Mathys Roets & Theunis Nel Namibian tour
• 18 December: Windhoek. Info 081 418 4843
• 1 & 2 January: Henties Bay, Sundown Wedding & Conference Centre. Info Theresa at 081 486 1060
• 3 & 4 January: Swakopmund, Paintball Centre. Info Peter at 081 124 8191
• 7 January: Mariental, River Chalets. Info Birgit at 081 128 2601
• 8 January: Keetmanshoop, Schutzenhaus. Info Ingo at 081 124 5063
Monday 20 December
• 18:00 Crimson House performs live at Sound Garden in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$80 via Webtickets.com.na
Wednesday 22 December
• 10:00 All day Night Market at Tiger Reef in Swakopmund, with Christmas goodies on sale, a beach festival and an Evolve fire show. Info: Danien at 081 129 0029.
• 18:00 Jack Parrow performs live at Club Naps in Swakopmund. Tickets: Starting from N$150 via Webtickets.com.na
Thursday 23 December
• 12:00 Miss Palm Beach beauty pageant launches in Swakopmund at the Mole.
Sunday 26 December
• 08:00 Christmas Cup and Night Market at the SFC grounds in Swakopmund until the 29th. Food stalls, entertainment for the kids, live music and much more. Entrance: N$20
Tuesday 28 December
• 18:00 Synth Peter hosts a “doef doef party” live at Club Naps in Swakopmund. Tickets: Starting at N$150 via Webtickets.com.na
Friday 31 December
• 20:00 New Year's Eve dance at the Henties Bay Golf & Lifestyle Estate. Tickets: N$150, which includes a glass of wine and meat platter. Available at the clubhouse.
Saturday 8 January
• 12:00 Haxnfest at Fachwerk in Swakopmund, featuring giraffe and ostrich (serving 8), along with lots of beer. Info and bookings 064 460 444.
Leon Fouche’s Wild Dog Puppies at the Fine Art Gallery in Swakopmund.