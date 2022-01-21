Chill with Windhoek Express

Recurring events

• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.

• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.



Currently running

• The Phoenix Project - a collaboration between Unam and the Cardiff University, host the exhibition Covid-19 community perspectives in stitch in the foyer of the library at the main campus until 28 February.



Saturday 22 January

• 19:00 A piano recital by Johann van der Merwe playing the works of Beethoven, takes place at the College of the Arts in support of the Cancer Association. Tickets cost N$100 for adults and N$50 for kids, and are available at the door.



Thursday 27 January

• 18:00 Simonis Storm city run (2.5 & 5km) starting and ending at 4 Koch Street in Windhoek



Saturday 29 January

• 10:00 Open day at the Benguella Club House in Windhoek, featuring entertainment by Janelle Botha. There will be exhibitions, stalls, seafood meals, information sharing and presentations.



Friday 4 February

Afrikaans show Trou is nie perdekoop nie, kicks off its countrywide tour, with shows as follows:

4 & 5 February at 19:30 – Windhoek; venue TBC

Monday 7 February at 19:00 – Omateko lodge, Gobabis

Tuesday 8 February at 19:00 – Aranos, Rooiduin Senior Secondary School

Thursday 10 February at 19:00 – Mariental Golf Club

Friday 11 February at 19:30 – Goedehoop Private School, Otjiwarongo

Saturday 12 February at 19:30 – Tsumeb Gymnasium

Monday 14 February at 19:00 – Privaatskool Moria, Outjo

Wednesday 16 February at 19:00 – Walvis Bay Primary School

Friday 18 February at 19:30 – Namib Primary School, Swakopmund

Tickets cost N$150 and are available via Quicket.co.za



Saturday 5 February

• 18:00 Secret Sunrise (Feminine Flow 2) at the Village Opera House in Windhoek. For ladies only, this mini market showcases more than 20 Namibian women-owned businesses. Tickets: N$250 via webtickets.com.na



Monday 14 February

• 20:00 Valentine celebration at the Henties Bay Golf & LIfestyle Estate. Tickets: N$270, which includes a 3-course dinner, bubbly, gift and dance. Info 085 759 9972.



Thursday 17 February

• 13:00 Registration for the Tour de Windhoek, hosted by Pupkewitz Megabuild, kicks off the 4 day, 6 stage team as well as the Light division, comprising 3 days and 3 stages takes place until 15:00. The Dordabis road race team time trial takes place on the 18th, the Matchless Road Race on the 19th, and the Von Bach road race on the 20th, followed by the prize giving.



Saturday 26 February

• 09:30 Future Females Windhoek gathers at the Wine Bar to discuss strategy setting and decision-making with two purpose-led entrepreneurs, while celebrating their third birthday. The theme is Dressed for success. Tickets: N$230, available via Webtickets.com.na and Pick n Pay stores.

