Chill with Windhoek Express
27 January 2022 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
Currently running
• The Phoenix Project - a collaboration between Unam and the Cardiff University, host the exhibition Covid-19 community perspectives in stitch in the foyer of the library at the main campus until 28 February.
Thursday 27 January
• 18:00 Simonis Storm city run (2.5 & 5km) starting and ending at 4 Koch Street in Windhoek
• 19:00 Prof Anicia Peters presents a talk on Namibia and Green Energy at the Scientific Society in Windhoek. Also join online via https://zoom.us/j/8023841980
Saturday 29 January
• 10:00 Open day at the Benguella Club House in Windhoek, featuring entertainment by Janelle Botha. There will be exhibitions, stalls, seafood meals, information sharing and presentations.
Tuesday 1 February
• 19:00 A public talk headed by Flip Brink about child protection, Preventative Parenting - Restorative Parenting, takes place at the Scientific Society in Windhoek. Join online via https://zoom.us/j/8023841980
Wednesday 2 February
• 18:30 Film Night discussion at Definition Art / Village Opera house. This month's film is Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind. Tickets: N$30 in advance and N$50 at the doors.
Friday 4 February
Afrikaans show Trou is nie perdekoop nie, kicks off its countrywide tour, with shows as follows:
4 & 5 February at 19:30 – Windhoek; venue TBC
Monday 7 February at 19:00 – Omateko lodge, Gobabis
Tuesday 8 February at 19:00 – Aranos, Rooiduin Senior Secondary School
Thursday 10 February at 19:00 – Mariental Golf Club
Friday 11 February at 19:30 – Goedehoop Private School, Otjiwarongo
Saturday 12 February at 19:30 – Tsumeb Gymnasium
Monday 14 February at 19:00 – Privaatskool Moria, Outjo
Wednesday 16 February at 19:00 – Walvis Bay Primary School
Friday 18 February at 19:30 – Namib Primary School, Swakopmund
Tickets cost N$150 and are available via Quicket.co.za
Friday 4 February
• 19:00 Drag Night Namibia presents Heartbreak Hotel at Cafe Prestige at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre. A second show takes place on the 5th. Tickets: N$75
Saturday 5 February
• 06:00 The Windhoek Harriers host a social run and walk (10 & 5km) starting at the Stellenbosch Winebar parking area. Participation is free. Info 081 144 0577.
• 10:00 Kids' French crêpe workshop at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre until 11:30. Tickets: N$100 per child. Info: 061 387 330.
• 18:00 Secret Sunrise (Feminine Flow 2) at the Village Opera House in Windhoek. For ladies only, this mini market showcases more than 20 Namibian women-owned businesses. Tickets: N$250 via webtickets.com.na
Tuesday 8 February
• 18:30 Definition Art hosts a philosophy and poetry evening, with “What is beauty” as theme at the Village Opera House. Tickets: N$20 at the door.
Saturday 12 February
• 19:00 Celebrating a legend - a tribute concert to Oliver Mtukudzi, hosted by Slick Artie and supporting acts Savannah Afros and the Golden Age Jazz Band at the Brewer's Market Theatre. Limited seating! Tickets: N$150 at the gate.
Monday 14 February
• 20:00 Valentine celebration at the Henties Bay Golf & Lifestyle Estate. Tickets: N$270, which includes a 3-course dinner, bubbly, gift and dance. Info 085 759 9972.
Thursday 17 February
• 13:00 Registration for the Tour de Windhoek, hosted by Pupkewitz Megabuild, kicks off the 4 day, 6 stage team as well as the Light division, comprising 3 days and 3 stages takes place until 15:00. The Dordabis road race team time trial takes place on the 18th, the Matchless Road Race on the 19th, and the Von Bach road race on the 20th, followed by the prize giving.
Saturday 19 February
• 07:00 World Pangolin Day is celebrated at Eagles (Avis Dam), starting with a fun run (tickets priced from N$50 to N$100), or join the event only for between N$30 and N$50. The market and music continues until 17:00. Tickets available via webtickets.com.na
Saturday 26 February
• 08:00 Car boot sale at Joe's Beerhouse (clothing only) until 11:00. Info and registration: [email protected]
• 09:30 Future Females Windhoek gathers at the Wine Bar to discuss strategy setting and decision-making with two purpose-led entrepreneurs, while celebrating their third birthday. The theme is Dressed for success. Tickets: N$230, available via Webtickets.com.na and Pick n Pay stores.
Thursday 3 March
• KasiVibe returns! Namibia's biggest SME business festival showcase entrepreneurship, innovation, and brand building while connecting people. Venue TBC. Continues until the 6th.
Saturday 5 March
• 06:00 The open water challenge at Oanob ams takes place until the 6th. Info: [email protected] or 081 142 9966.
Friday 18 March
• 18:30 [email protected] snaaks, a comedy show with SA's Schalk Bezuidenhout and Namibia's Neville Basson at the Armae venue outside Okahandja. Tickets: N$250. Bookings: 081 150 2626 or 081 315 7197.