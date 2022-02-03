Chill with Windhoek Express

03 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.

Currently running
• The Phoenix Project - a collaboration between Unam and the Cardiff University, host the exhibition Covid-19 community perspectives in stitch in the foyer of the library at the main campus until 28 February.

Friday 4 February
Afrikaans show Trou is nie perdekoop nie, kicks off its countrywide tour, with shows as follows:
4 & 5 February at 19:30 – Windhoek; venue TBC
Monday 7 February at 19:00 – Omateko lodge, Gobabis
Tuesday 8 February at 19:00 – Aranos, Rooiduin Senior Secondary School
Thursday 10 February at 19:00 – Mariental Golf Club
Friday 11 February at 19:30 – Goedehoop Private School, Otjiwarongo
Saturday 12 February at 19:30 – Tsumeb Gymnasium
Monday 14 February at 19:00 – Privaatskool Moria, Outjo
Wednesday 16 February at 19:00 – Walvis Bay Primary School
Friday 18 February at 19:30 – Namib Primary School, Swakopmund
Tickets cost N$150 and are available via Quicket.co.za

Friday 4 February
• 19:00 Namibian vocalist Ama performs in this month's edition of Night Under the Stars at the Goethe Institute. Tickets: N$20.
• 19:00 Drag Night Namibia presents Heartbreak Hotel at Cafe Prestige at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre. A second show takes place on the 5th. Tickets: N$75

Saturday 5 February
• 06:00 The Windhoek Harriers host a social run and walk (10 & 5km) starting at the Stellenbosch Winebar parking area. Participation is free. Info 081 144 0577.
• 10:00 Kids' French crêpe workshop at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre until 11:30. Tickets: N$100 per child. Info: 061 387 330.
• 16:00 Forever Dance Academy hosts a Kizomba workshop at the Westline Lifestyle Centre in Pionierspark. Info: 081 321 6385.
• 18:00 Secret Sunrise (Feminine Flow 2) at the Village Opera House in Windhoek. For ladies only, this mini market showcases more than 20 Namibian women-owned businesses. Tickets: N$250 via webtickets.com.na

Tuesday 8 February
• 18:30 Definition Art hosts a philosophy and poetry evening, with “What is beauty” as theme at the Village Opera House. Tickets: N$20 at the door.

Wednesday 9 February
• 19:30 Moonlight Cinema at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre, featuring On a Magical Night, in French with English subtitles, directed by Christophe Honoré and starring Chiara Mastrianna. Entrance is free.

Thursday 10 February
• 19:00 The smile in our tears is the theme of the Goethe Institute's bi-monthly poetry session. For this session, Munukayumbwa (Mimi) Mwiya is featured, which coincide with the launch of her book, Mad Woman. Entrance is free.

Friday 11 February
• 18:00 The Barn in Windhoek plays host to a dinner theatre, with live entertainment by The Ells and FJ Mensah in her one-woman show, A Single Woman. Tickets cost N$350 for a 3-course Moroccan inspired meal. Bookings are essential. Info: [email protected] or 081 427 5045.

Saturday 12 February
• 07:45 Join the first guided walk of the year at the Botanic Garden in Windhoek. Entrance is N$20 (free of charge for members of the Botanic Society and children under 16). Refreshments will be on sale. Info [email protected]
• 08:00 Enjoy live music, food and drinks, arts and crafts at the Strand Market in Swakopmund.
• 19:00 Celebrating a legend - a tribute concert to Oliver Mtukudzi, hosted by Slick Artie and supporting acts Savannah Afros and the Golden Age Jazz Band at the Brewer's Market Theatre. Limited seating! Tickets: N$150 at the gate.

Sunday 13 February
• 06:00 The Nedbank Cycle Challenge starts at the Nedbank Campus in Fidel Castro Street, and ends at the Zoo Park. Distances start at 20km up to 100km, with prices starting at N$140 to N$220. Register via today.com.na

Monday 14 February
• 20:00 Valentine celebration at the Henties Bay Golf & Lifestyle Estate. Tickets: N$270, which includes a 3-course dinner, bubbly, gift and dance. Info 085 759 9972.

Thursday 17 February
• 13:00 Registration for the Tour de Windhoek, hosted by Pupkewitz Megabuild, kicks off the 4 day, 6 stage team as well as the Light division, comprising 3 days and 3 stages takes place until 15:00. The Dordabis road race team time trial takes place on the 18th, the Matchless Road Race on the 19th, and the Von Bach road race on the 20th, followed by the prize giving.

Saturday 19 February
• 07:00 World Pangolin Day is celebrated at Eagles (Avis Dam), starting with a fun run (tickets priced from N$50 to N$100), or join the event only for between N$30 and N$50. The market and music continues until 17:00. Tickets available via webtickets.com.na

Saturday 26 February
• 08:00 Car boot sale at Joe's Beerhouse (clothing only) until 11:00. Info and registration: [email protected]
• 09:30 Future Females Windhoek gathers at the Wine Bar to discuss strategy setting and decision-making with two purpose-led entrepreneurs, while celebrating their third birthday. The theme is Dressed for success. Tickets: N$230, available via Webtickets.com.na and Pick n Pay stores.

Thursday 3 March
• KasiVibe returns! Namibia's biggest SME business festival showcase entrepreneurship, innovation, and brand building while connecting people. Venue TBC. Continues until the 6th.

Saturday 5 March
• 06:00 The open water challenge at Oanob dam takes place until the 6th. Info: [email protected] or 081 142 9966.

Saturday 12 March
• 04:00 The Rössing Virtual Marathon takes place throughout the day until 19:00. The closing date for entries is 18 February. Participants must complete the event distances within the borders of Namibia. Info: Swakop Striders at 081 240 3383 or [email protected]

Friday 18 March
• 18:30 [email protected] snaaks, a comedy show with SA's Schalk Bezuidenhout and Namibia's Neville Basson at the Armae venue outside Okahandja. Tickets: N$250. Bookings: 081 150 2626 or 081 315 7197.

Monday 28 March
• WorldSkills Africa takes place at The Dome in Swakopmund until 2 April, where serval African countries compete with their skills. A conference and career exhibition is also on the programme. Visit https://wsas2022.com.na for more information.

Similar News

 

Namibia’s Stone Men creating opportunities

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia’s first participation at the “La Biennale di Venezia” creates huge opportunities for the country and for the world.That is the opinion...

Michelle Mountjoy hét wat dit vat

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Na byna vier maande se harde werk om die drie Wat Dit Vat-deelnemers in Suid-Afrika se nuutste sterre te verander, is daar eindelik ’n amptelike...

Musical magic under the stars

1 week ago - 28 January 2022 | Art and Entertainment

The Goethe-Institut's Night under the Stars (NUTS) concerts kick off again next week, with local artist Ama performing on Friday, 4 February. Ama is described...

Chani's Sijwa dress makes a splash

1 week ago - 28 January 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Namibia’s own Miss Supranational, Chanique (Chani) Rabe’s junior sewing school and African Monarch Lodges joined hands to introduce the Sijwa dress.The dress, available in red,...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 27 January 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 21 January 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Festival of classics at COTA

2 weeks ago - 21 January 2022 | Art and Entertainment

One of Namibia’s most gifted pianists, Johann van der Merwe, hosts a performance tomorrow (22 January) to raise money to support the Cancer Association of...

Trou is nie perdekoop nie!

3 weeks ago - 12 January 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Die akteurspaar Christel van den Bergh en David Louw, wat bekend is vir hul rolle as die TV-egpaar Simon en Renate Greeff op kykNET se...

No NFC Oscars submissions

3 weeks ago - 09 January 2022 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Oscars selection committee did not submit a film to the 94th Academy Awards for the International Feature Film category.This comes after the four...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 month - 09 December 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Latest News

Rape convicted fails in appeal...

23 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] man convicted to nearly three decades in prison for the 2019 kidnapping and rape of a woman in Windhoek, has failed in...

4Sight broadens African network

23 hours ago | Technology

A new chapter has begun for JSE-listed South African technology company 4Sight, after extending its presence and making available all the group’s technology offerings to...

Cycling: Time trials this weekend

1 day - 03 February 2022 | Sports

All is set for the Nedbank National Time Trial Championships in Windhoek on Friday (4 February) and the Nedbank National Road Race Championships on Sunday...

Keeping the cardiac unit pumping

1 day - 03 February 2022 | Health

The Windhoek Central Hospital’s cardiac unit received medical equipment values at N$219 000 from FNB.The Ministry of Health has used the funds for catheters and...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Nampol warn against scammers -...

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Crime

The Namibian Police (Nampol) say they have been inundated with more and more complaints by members of the public that have fallen victim to scamsters...

New classes, library for St...

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Education

A grant valued at N$955 072 to benefit the St Barnabas Primary School in Windhoek was signed in the capital recently by Japanese ambassador to...

ReconAfrica remains in firing line

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] an open letter to the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Natural Resources, Tjekero Tweya, he is reminded of past failings...

Michelle Mountjoy hét wat dit...

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Na byna vier maande se harde werk om die drie Wat Dit Vat-deelnemers in Suid-Afrika se nuutste sterre te verander, is daar eindelik ’n amptelike...

Load More