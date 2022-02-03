Chill with Windhoek Express
03 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
Currently running
• The Phoenix Project - a collaboration between Unam and the Cardiff University, host the exhibition Covid-19 community perspectives in stitch in the foyer of the library at the main campus until 28 February.
Friday 4 February
Afrikaans show Trou is nie perdekoop nie, kicks off its countrywide tour, with shows as follows:
4 & 5 February at 19:30 – Windhoek; venue TBC
Monday 7 February at 19:00 – Omateko lodge, Gobabis
Tuesday 8 February at 19:00 – Aranos, Rooiduin Senior Secondary School
Thursday 10 February at 19:00 – Mariental Golf Club
Friday 11 February at 19:30 – Goedehoop Private School, Otjiwarongo
Saturday 12 February at 19:30 – Tsumeb Gymnasium
Monday 14 February at 19:00 – Privaatskool Moria, Outjo
Wednesday 16 February at 19:00 – Walvis Bay Primary School
Friday 18 February at 19:30 – Namib Primary School, Swakopmund
Tickets cost N$150 and are available via Quicket.co.za
Friday 4 February
• 19:00 Namibian vocalist Ama performs in this month's edition of Night Under the Stars at the Goethe Institute. Tickets: N$20.
• 19:00 Drag Night Namibia presents Heartbreak Hotel at Cafe Prestige at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre. A second show takes place on the 5th. Tickets: N$75
Saturday 5 February
• 06:00 The Windhoek Harriers host a social run and walk (10 & 5km) starting at the Stellenbosch Winebar parking area. Participation is free. Info 081 144 0577.
• 10:00 Kids' French crêpe workshop at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre until 11:30. Tickets: N$100 per child. Info: 061 387 330.
• 16:00 Forever Dance Academy hosts a Kizomba workshop at the Westline Lifestyle Centre in Pionierspark. Info: 081 321 6385.
• 18:00 Secret Sunrise (Feminine Flow 2) at the Village Opera House in Windhoek. For ladies only, this mini market showcases more than 20 Namibian women-owned businesses. Tickets: N$250 via webtickets.com.na
Tuesday 8 February
• 18:30 Definition Art hosts a philosophy and poetry evening, with “What is beauty” as theme at the Village Opera House. Tickets: N$20 at the door.
Wednesday 9 February
• 19:30 Moonlight Cinema at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre, featuring On a Magical Night, in French with English subtitles, directed by Christophe Honoré and starring Chiara Mastrianna. Entrance is free.
Thursday 10 February
• 19:00 The smile in our tears is the theme of the Goethe Institute's bi-monthly poetry session. For this session, Munukayumbwa (Mimi) Mwiya is featured, which coincide with the launch of her book, Mad Woman. Entrance is free.
Friday 11 February
• 18:00 The Barn in Windhoek plays host to a dinner theatre, with live entertainment by The Ells and FJ Mensah in her one-woman show, A Single Woman. Tickets cost N$350 for a 3-course Moroccan inspired meal. Bookings are essential. Info: [email protected] or 081 427 5045.
Saturday 12 February
• 07:45 Join the first guided walk of the year at the Botanic Garden in Windhoek. Entrance is N$20 (free of charge for members of the Botanic Society and children under 16). Refreshments will be on sale. Info [email protected]
• 08:00 Enjoy live music, food and drinks, arts and crafts at the Strand Market in Swakopmund.
• 19:00 Celebrating a legend - a tribute concert to Oliver Mtukudzi, hosted by Slick Artie and supporting acts Savannah Afros and the Golden Age Jazz Band at the Brewer's Market Theatre. Limited seating! Tickets: N$150 at the gate.
Sunday 13 February
• 06:00 The Nedbank Cycle Challenge starts at the Nedbank Campus in Fidel Castro Street, and ends at the Zoo Park. Distances start at 20km up to 100km, with prices starting at N$140 to N$220. Register via today.com.na
Monday 14 February
• 20:00 Valentine celebration at the Henties Bay Golf & Lifestyle Estate. Tickets: N$270, which includes a 3-course dinner, bubbly, gift and dance. Info 085 759 9972.
Thursday 17 February
• 13:00 Registration for the Tour de Windhoek, hosted by Pupkewitz Megabuild, kicks off the 4 day, 6 stage team as well as the Light division, comprising 3 days and 3 stages takes place until 15:00. The Dordabis road race team time trial takes place on the 18th, the Matchless Road Race on the 19th, and the Von Bach road race on the 20th, followed by the prize giving.
Saturday 19 February
• 07:00 World Pangolin Day is celebrated at Eagles (Avis Dam), starting with a fun run (tickets priced from N$50 to N$100), or join the event only for between N$30 and N$50. The market and music continues until 17:00. Tickets available via webtickets.com.na
Saturday 26 February
• 08:00 Car boot sale at Joe's Beerhouse (clothing only) until 11:00. Info and registration: [email protected]
• 09:30 Future Females Windhoek gathers at the Wine Bar to discuss strategy setting and decision-making with two purpose-led entrepreneurs, while celebrating their third birthday. The theme is Dressed for success. Tickets: N$230, available via Webtickets.com.na and Pick n Pay stores.
Thursday 3 March
• KasiVibe returns! Namibia's biggest SME business festival showcase entrepreneurship, innovation, and brand building while connecting people. Venue TBC. Continues until the 6th.
Saturday 5 March
• 06:00 The open water challenge at Oanob dam takes place until the 6th. Info: [email protected] or 081 142 9966.
Saturday 12 March
• 04:00 The Rössing Virtual Marathon takes place throughout the day until 19:00. The closing date for entries is 18 February. Participants must complete the event distances within the borders of Namibia. Info: Swakop Striders at 081 240 3383 or [email protected]
Friday 18 March
• 18:30 [email protected] snaaks, a comedy show with SA's Schalk Bezuidenhout and Namibia's Neville Basson at the Armae venue outside Okahandja. Tickets: N$250. Bookings: 081 150 2626 or 081 315 7197.
Monday 28 March
• WorldSkills Africa takes place at The Dome in Swakopmund until 2 April, where serval African countries compete with their skills. A conference and career exhibition is also on the programme. Visit https://wsas2022.com.na for more information.