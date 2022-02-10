Chill with Windhoek Express
10 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
Currently running
• The Phoenix Project - a collaboration between Unam and the Cardiff University, host the exhibition Covid-19 community perspectives in stitch in the foyer of the library at the main campus until 28 February.
• Proverbs and Parables, an solo exhibition by Edward Mukoya Junior, can be viewed at the National Art Gallery until 5 March.
Friday 4 February
Afrikaans show Trou is nie perdekoop nie, kicks off its countrywide tour, with shows as follows:
Thursday 10 February at 19:00 – Mariental Golf Club
Friday 11 February at 19:30 – Goedehoop Private School, Otjiwarongo
Saturday 12 February at 19:30 – Tsumeb Gymnasium
Monday 14 February at 19:00 – Privaatskool Moria, Outjo
Wednesday 16 February at 19:00 – Walvis Bay Primary School
Friday 18 February at 19:30 – Namib Primary School, Swakopmund
Tickets cost N$150 and are available via Quicket.co.za
Thursday 10 February
• 19:00 The smile in our tears is the theme of the Goethe Institute's bi-monthly poetry session. For this session, Munukayumbwa (Mimi) Mwiya is featured, which coincide with the launch of her book, Mad Woman. Entrance is free.
• 19:00 A State of Contentment, a solo photo exhibition by Geena Visagie, opens at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre and can be viewed until 9 March.
Friday 11 February
• 18:00 The Barn in Windhoek plays host to a dinner theatre, with live entertainment by The Ells and FJ Mensah in her one-woman show, A Single Woman. Tickets cost N$350 for a 3-course Moroccan inspired meal. Bookings are essential. Info: [email protected] or 081 427 5045.
Saturday 12 February
• 07:45 Join the first guided walk of the year at the Botanic Garden in Windhoek. Entrance is N$20 (free of charge for members of the Botanic Society and children under 16). Refreshments will be on sale. Info [email protected]
• 08:00 Enjoy live music, food and drinks, arts and crafts at the Strand Market in Swakopmund.
• 16:00 Love & Poetry open mic hosted by PenSpeaks Poetry at Vinyl's Music Cafe at the Zoo Park in Windhoek until 18:00. Entrance N$50 (N$20 for performers). Free cupcakes for first 30 guests. Info: 081 762 0906 or 081 671 3693.
• 19:00 Celebrating a legend - a tribute concert to Oliver Mtukudzi, hosted by Slick Artie and supporting acts Savannah Afros and the Golden Age Jazz Band at the Brewer's Market Theatre. Limited seating! Tickets: N$150 at the gate.
Sunday 13 February
• 06:00 The Nedbank Cycle Challenge starts at the Nedbank Campus in Fidel Castro Street, and ends at the Zoo Park. Distances start at 20km up to 100km, with prices starting at N$140 to N$220. Register via today.com.na
• 11:00 Valentine's picnic under the old camelthorn tree at Droombos. Secure your spot at N$200 per adult and N$150 per child under the age of 10 years. Tickets include entertainment by Riaan Smit, a secure spot in the garden and a complimentary arrival drink per person. Info: [email protected] or 061 224 144.
Monday 14 February
• 19:00 The Waldorf School present An Evening of Magic with Janis, who is a master of storytelling at the Namibia Scientific Society. Entrance is N$20 per person (at the doors) in support of the Waldorf School. This event is particularly suitable for children aged 15 and over.
• 20:00 Valentine celebration at the Henties Bay Golf & Lifestyle Estate. Tickets: N$270, which includes a 3-course dinner, bubbly, gift and dance. Info 085 759 9972.
Tuesday 15 February
• 19:00 In this edition of Cienmaverse at the Goethe-Institute, the movie Mein Ende, Dein Anfgang (Relativity) is screened. Entrance is free and popcorn is on the house!
Thursday 17 February
• 13:00 Registration for the Tour de Windhoek, hosted by Pupkewitz Megabuild, kicks off the 4 day, 6 stage team as well as the Light division, comprising 3 days and 3 stages takes place until 15:00. The Dordabis road race team time trial takes place on the 18th, the Matchless Road Race on the 19th, and the Von Bach road race on the 20th, followed by the prize giving.
Saturday 19 February
• 07:00 World Pangolin Day is celebrated at Eagles (Avis Dam), starting with a fun run (tickets priced from N$50 to N$100), or join the event only for between N$30 and N$50. The market and music continues until 17:00. Tickets available via webtickets.com.na
Wednesday 23 February
• 18:30 South African singer Brendan Peyper performs at the Wanderers hall in Windhoek. Tickets: N$300 - N$500 via webtickets.com.na
Saturday 26 February
• 08:00 Car boot sale at Joe's Beerhouse (clothing only) until 11:00. Info and registration: [email protected]
• 09:30 Future Females Windhoek gathers at the Wine Bar to discuss strategy setting and decision-making with two purpose-led entrepreneurs, while celebrating their third birthday. The theme is Dressed for success. Tickets: N$230, available via Webtickets.com.na and Pick n Pay stores.
Thursday 3 March
• KasiVibe returns! Namibia's biggest SME business festival showcase entrepreneurship, innovation, and brand building while connecting people. Venue TBC. Continues until the 6th.
Saturday 5 March
• 06:00 The open water challenge at Oanob dam takes place until the 6th. Info: [email protected] or 081 142 9966.
• 09:00 Future Females Swakopmund host a talk on The Future of Content Generation at the Chic Creative Cottage with Future Females co-founder Cerina Bezuidenhout. Tickets available via PayBuddy.
Saturday 12 March
• 04:00 The Rössing Virtual Marathon takes place throughout the day until 19:00. The closing date for entries is 18 February. Participants must complete the event distances within the borders of Namibia. Info: Swakop Striders at 081 240 3383 or [email protected]
Friday 18 March
• 18:30 [email protected] snaaks, a comedy show with SA's Schalk Bezuidenhout and Namibia's Neville Basson at the Armae venue outside Okahandja. Tickets: N$250. Bookings: 081 150 2626 or 081 315 7197.
Monday 28 March
• WorldSkills Africa takes place at The Dome in Swakopmund until 2 April, where serval African countries compete with their skills. A conference and career exhibition is also on the programme. Visit https://wsas2022.com.na for more information.