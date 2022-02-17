Chill with Windhoek Express

17 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.

Currently running
• The Phoenix Project - a collaboration between Unam and the Cardiff University, host the exhibition Covid-19 community perspectives in stitch in the foyer of the library at the main campus until 28 February.
• Proverbs and Parables, a solo exhibition by Edward Mukoya Junior, can be viewed at the National Art Gallery until 5 March.
• A State of Contentment, a solo photo exhibition by Geena Visagie can be viewed at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre until 9 March.

Friday 18 February
• 18:30 Den of synesthetes - a live painting exhibition by Nambowa Malua in collaboration with Tapz and Chrau at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre. Entrance is free.
• 19:30 Trou is nie perdekoop nie performed at the Namib Primary School, Swakopmund. Tickets cost N$150 and are available via Quicket.co.za

Saturday 19 February
• 05:30 Windhoek Harriers Captain's Run (15 & 30km) starting at the DTS and along the Kupferberg Road. Participation: N$100. Info: [email protected]
• 07:00 World Pangolin Day is celebrated at Eagles (Avis Dam), starting with a fun run (tickets priced from N$50 to N$100), or join the event only for between N$30 and N$50. The market and music continues until 17:00. Tickets available via webtickets.com.na

Wednesday 23 February
• 18:30 South African singer Brendan Peyper performs at the Wanderers hall in Windhoek. Tickets: N$300 - N$500 via webtickets.com.na
• 19:00 The Scientific Society hosts the second part of a panel discussion on Issues, Challenges & Opportunities to Develop Green Hydrogen in Namibia with representatives of Hyphen, Hydrogen Energy, Dr Tobias Bischof-Niemz and others, and Margaret Mutschler of Namibian Green Hydrogen Association (NamGHA) who discuss financial implications, energy and infrastructure issues and legal requirements relating to the development of Green Hydrogen in Namibia.

Friday 25 February
• 08:30 Bank Windhoek Heart Foundation fundraiser at the Windhoek Country Club, with guest speaker Prof Pamela Naidoo, chief executive of the SA Heart Foundation. Tickets start at N$350 for individuals, to N$5 000 for a table of ten for companies. Info & tickets: [email protected]
• 18:00 Kamikaze Iron Man Fun Tournament at the DTS sports grounds in Windhoek. Continues on the 26th as from 09:00.

Saturday 26 February
• 08:00 Car boot sale at Joe's Beerhouse (clothing only) until 11:00. Info and registration: [email protected]
• 09:00 Elisenheim Fun Day at the Urban Villiage. Entertainment by Wouter de Bruyn starts at 16:00.
• 09:30 Future Females Windhoek gathers at the Wine Bar to discuss strategy setting and decision-making with two purpose-led entrepreneurs, while celebrating their third birthday. The theme is Dressed for success. Tickets: N$230, available via Webtickets.com.na and Pick n Pay stores.
• 12:00 The third Armae potjie competition takes place at the venue on the outskirts of Okahandja, with entertainment by Werner van Zyl. Entrance for the potjie competition is N$200 per team. Info: Andries 081 150 2626 or Lu-Mae at 081 315 7197.

Thursday 3 March
• KasiVibe returns! Namibia's biggest SME business festival showcase entrepreneurship, innovation, and brand building while connecting people. Venue TBC. Continues until the 6th.

Saturday 5 March
• 06:00 The open water challenge at Oanob dam takes place until the 6th. Info: [email protected] or 081 142 9966.
• 08:00 Osona Village open market. Bring the whole family and a camping chair. Admission is free. Book your stall at 081 376 0684, 081 279 8885 or [email protected]
• 09:00 Future Females Swakopmund host a talk on The Future of Content Generation at the Chic Creative Cottage with Future Females co-founder Cerina Bezuidenhout. Tickets available via PayBuddy.
• 19:00 Fundraising concert at Hooves & Gardens (old Aris Hotel), with entertainment by Midnight Sun. Tickets: N$120 for adults and N$60 for children younger than 12. Info & bookings: [email protected] or 081 652 0415.

Thursday 10 March
• 19:00 SPCA quiz night at the Old Wheelers Club. Participation is N$900 for a team of 4, or N$250 per person. Email [email protected] for more information or swing by the SPCA to sign-up.

Saturday 12 March
• 04:00 The Rössing Virtual Marathon takes place throughout the day until 19:00. The closing date for entries is 18 February. Participants must complete the event distances within the borders of Namibia. Info: Swakop Striders at 081 240 3383 or [email protected]
• 07:00 Finkenstein Bush Market and Trail Run (4 & 8km) at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek. Info: [email protected]

Friday 18 March
• 18:30 A comedy show with SA's Schalk Bezuidenhout and Namibia's Neville Basson at the Armae venue outside Okahandja. Tickets: N$250. Bookings: 081 150 2626 or 081 315 7197.

Monday 28 March
• WorldSkills Africa takes place at The Dome in Swakopmund until 2 April, where serval African countries compete with their skills. A conference and career exhibition is also on the programme. Visit https://wsas2022.com.na for more information.

