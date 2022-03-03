Chill with Windhoek Express
03 March 2022 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
Currently running
• Proverbs and Parables, a solo exhibition by Edward Mukoya Junior, can be viewed at the National Art Gallery until 5 March.
• A State of Contentment, a solo photo exhibition by Geena Visagie can be viewed at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre until 9 March.
Thursday 3 March
• KasiVibe returns! Namibia's biggest SME business festival showcase entrepreneurship, innovation, and brand building while connecting people. Venue TBC. Continues until the 6th.
• 18:30 The Land Rover Owners of Namibia host GHPS training by author Johan Snyman at the Old Wheelers club in Windhoek. Reserve your seat here: https://www.lrovernam.com/event/social-meeting-tech-talk-owc/
• 19:00 The Anchen Wille Dance Academy presents Aladdin in the National Theatre of Namibia. Tickets: N$180, available from Waltons at Auas Valley. Performance dates: 3, 4, 10 & 11 March at 19:00, and at 10:00 and 19:00 on 5 & 12 March.
Friday 4 March
• 15:00 Kiddies Tea Party at Hooves & Gardens (formerly Aris hotel) for kids 5 to 14 years. This Friday: Batik design workshop (bring a solid colour t-shirt to decorate with batick designs). N$120 per child (includs workshop, a waffle and a drink). Bookings at 081 652 0415.
• 18:00 Wilde Kind performs live at Take Note Music in Windhoek, featuring Slickartie and Grappi & Jaco. Tickets: N$150. Info [email protected] or [email protected]
• 19:00 Drag Night Namibia returns on Friday 4 & Saturday 5 March with "United" – a celebration of community, and the one year anniversary of Drag Night, at Cafe Prestige at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre. Tickets: N$80.
• 20:00 Vaughn Ahrens performs at Sound Garden in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$70 via vaughnahrens.com
Saturday 5 March
• 06:00 The open water challenge at Oanob dam takes place until the 6th. Info: [email protected] or 081 142 9966.
• 08:00 Osona Village open market. Bring the whole family and a camping chair. Admission is free. Book your stall at 081 376 0684, 081 279 8885 or [email protected]
• 09:00 Future Females Swakopmund host a talk on The Future of Content Generation at the Chic Creative Cottage with Future Females co-founder Cerina Bezuidenhout. Tickets available via PayBuddy.
• 16:00 Rick Cowry and Mike Lichtman perform at Soundgarden in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$50 after 16:00.
• 19:00 Fundraising concert at Hooves & Gardens (old Aris Hotel), with entertainment by Midnight Sun. Tickets: N$120 for adults and N$60 for children younger than 12. Info & bookings: [email protected] or 081 652 0415.
• 19:00 Vaughn Ahrens performs at Godenfang in Walvis Bay. Tickets: N$70 via vaughnahrens.com
Monday 7 March
• 18:00 When tears don't matter - a lecture by Prof Robert Gordon along with a photographic presentation by Margaret Courtney-Clarke hosted by the Swakopmund Scientific Society, takes place in the Museum lecture hall. Entrance is free.
Thursday 10 March
• The Namibia Institutional Investors Forum presents “Harnessing alternative investment to drive economic recovery, at the Strand Hotel in Swakopmund until the 11th.
• 10:00 Shebeen Queens: A photographic exhibition by Julia Runge can be viewed at Café Prestige at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre until 6 April.
• 19:00 SPCA quiz night at the Old Wheelers Club. Participation is N$900 for a team of 4, or N$250 per person. Email [email protected] for more information or swing by the SPCA to sign-up.
Friday 11 March
• 20:00 Vaughn Ahrens performs at The Wolfshack in Windhoek. Tickets: N$70 via vaughnahrens.com
Saturday 12 March
• 04:00 The Rössing Virtual Marathon takes place throughout the day until 19:00. The closing date for entries is 18 February. Participants must complete the event distances within the borders of Namibia. Info: Swakop Striders at 081 240 3383 or [email protected]
• 07:00 Finkenstein Bush Market and Trail Run (4 & 8km) at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek. Info: [email protected]
Tuesday 15 March
• 18:30 The Cantare Audire Ensemble host auditions. To book a spot, contact [email protected] or WhatsApp 081 127 5851.
Thursday 17 March
• 19:00 The Namibian National Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with various Germany musicians, host a beautiful evening of classical music, featuring melodies from the baroque era, but also excerpts from Bizet's Carmen, at the DHPS in Windhoek. Tickets: N$90 - N$150 via webtickets.com.na
Friday 18 March
• 18:00 The Swakopmund Night Market takes place at the Swakopmund Hotel & Entertainment Centre until 22:00. Entrance: N$10 (children under 10 free). Info and stalls: Danien at 081 129 0029.
• 18:30 A comedy show with SA's Schalk Bezuidenhout and Namibia's Neville Basson at the Armae venue outside Okahandja. Tickets: N$250. Bookings: 081 150 2626 or 081 315 7197.
Saturday 19 March
• 15:00 Inspired Creations (13 Tienie Louw Street, Windhoek) hosts a second Pottery & Wine event, and this time you can make your own salad bowl. Tickets: N$600. Bookings essential! WhatsApp to 081 851 6415.
Thursday 24 March
• 19:00 See Keanu Harker perform at the Brewer & Butcher in Swakopmund until the 26th.
Saturday 26 March
• 19:00 The Crowning of Mister, Miss and Mrs Supranational Namibia takes place in Windhoek. Venue TBA.
Monday 28 March
• WorldSkills Africa takes place at The Dome in Swakopmund until 2 April, where serval African countries compete with their skills. A conference and career exhibition is also on the programme. Visit https://wsas2022.com.na for more information.
• The Bible Society of Namibia hosts #bikeriders4bibles - a run from Windhoek to Karasburg until 1 April, with the aim to raise N$350 000 to acquire 2 500 Khoekhoegowab Bibles and audio Bibles.
Steve Hofmeyr tours Namibia
• 29 March: River Chalets, Mariental
• 1 April: Wanderers, Windhoek
• 2 April: Pro Ed Academie, Swakopmund
• 5 April: Town hall, Walvis Bay
All shows start at 19:30. Tickets: N$250 - N$625 via webtickets.com.na. Info: Leonora at 081 845 8701.
Thursday 31 March
• 18:30 In this month's edition of Future Females Windhoek at the Lemon Tree (formerly Vintage Coffee Shop) the team is Technolgy makes you a master content marketer. Tickets: N$85 via Webtickets.com.na. Info 081 124 5301.
Friday 8 April
• 18:00 Canadian alt-pop duo Neon Dreams perform at the Brewers Market in Windhoek, with a second performance on 9 April at Soundgarden in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$290 via webtickets.com.na
Saturday 9 April
• 18:00 Heart2Heart (Alina Lu'Mar and Claudine Nelson) host a cocktal evening with dinner at the Windhoek Golf Club. Tickets: N$450 (including dinner). Info and bookings: 081 333 5647.