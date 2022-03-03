Chill with Windhoek Express

03 March 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.

Currently running
• Proverbs and Parables, a solo exhibition by Edward Mukoya Junior, can be viewed at the National Art Gallery until 5 March.
• A State of Contentment, a solo photo exhibition by Geena Visagie can be viewed at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre until 9 March.

Thursday 3 March
• KasiVibe returns! Namibia's biggest SME business festival showcase entrepreneurship, innovation, and brand building while connecting people. Venue TBC. Continues until the 6th.
• 18:30 The Land Rover Owners of Namibia host GHPS training by author Johan Snyman at the Old Wheelers club in Windhoek. Reserve your seat here: https://www.lrovernam.com/event/social-meeting-tech-talk-owc/
• 19:00 The Anchen Wille Dance Academy presents Aladdin in the National Theatre of Namibia. Tickets: N$180, available from Waltons at Auas Valley. Performance dates: 3, 4, 10 & 11 March at 19:00, and at 10:00 and 19:00 on 5 & 12 March.

Friday 4 March
• 15:00 Kiddies Tea Party at Hooves & Gardens (formerly Aris hotel) for kids 5 to 14 years. This Friday: Batik design workshop (bring a solid colour t-shirt to decorate with batick designs). N$120 per child (includs workshop, a waffle and a drink). Bookings at 081 652 0415.
• 18:00 Wilde Kind performs live at Take Note Music in Windhoek, featuring Slickartie and Grappi & Jaco. Tickets: N$150. Info [email protected] or [email protected]
• 19:00 Drag Night Namibia returns on Friday 4 & Saturday 5 March with "United" – a celebration of community, and the one year anniversary of Drag Night, at Cafe Prestige at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre. Tickets: N$80.
• 20:00 Vaughn Ahrens performs at Sound Garden in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$70 via vaughnahrens.com

Saturday 5 March
• 06:00 The open water challenge at Oanob dam takes place until the 6th. Info: [email protected] or 081 142 9966.
• 08:00 Osona Village open market. Bring the whole family and a camping chair. Admission is free. Book your stall at 081 376 0684, 081 279 8885 or [email protected]
• 09:00 Future Females Swakopmund host a talk on The Future of Content Generation at the Chic Creative Cottage with Future Females co-founder Cerina Bezuidenhout. Tickets available via PayBuddy.
Saturday 5 March
• 16:00 Rick Cowry and Mike Lichtman perform at Soundgarden in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$50 after 16:00.
• 19:00 Fundraising concert at Hooves & Gardens (old Aris Hotel), with entertainment by Midnight Sun. Tickets: N$120 for adults and N$60 for children younger than 12. Info & bookings: [email protected] or 081 652 0415.
• 19:00 Vaughn Ahrens performs at Godenfang in Walvis Bay. Tickets: N$70 via vaughnahrens.com

Monday 7 March
• 18:00 When tears don't matter - a lecture by Prof Robert Gordon along with a photographic presentation by Margaret Courtney-Clarke hosted by the Swakopmund Scientific Society, takes place in the Museum lecture hall. Entrance is free.

Thursday 10 March
• The Namibia Institutional Investors Forum presents “Harnessing alternative investment to drive economic recovery, at the Strand Hotel in Swakopmund until the 11th.
• 10:00 Shebeen Queens: A photographic exhibition by Julia Runge can be viewed at Café Prestige at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre until 6 April.
• 19:00 SPCA quiz night at the Old Wheelers Club. Participation is N$900 for a team of 4, or N$250 per person. Email [email protected] for more information or swing by the SPCA to sign-up.

Friday 11 March
• 20:00 Vaughn Ahrens performs at The Wolfshack in Windhoek. Tickets: N$70 via vaughnahrens.com

Saturday 12 March
• 04:00 The Rössing Virtual Marathon takes place throughout the day until 19:00. The closing date for entries is 18 February. Participants must complete the event distances within the borders of Namibia. Info: Swakop Striders at 081 240 3383 or [email protected]
• 07:00 Finkenstein Bush Market and Trail Run (4 & 8km) at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek. Info: [email protected]

Tuesday 15 March
• 18:30 The Cantare Audire Ensemble host auditions. To book a spot, contact [email protected] or WhatsApp 081 127 5851.

Thursday 17 March
• 19:00 The Namibian National Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with various Germany musicians, host a beautiful evening of classical music, featuring melodies from the baroque era, but also excerpts from Bizet's Carmen, at the DHPS in Windhoek. Tickets: N$90 - N$150 via webtickets.com.na

Friday 18 March
• 18:00 The Swakopmund Night Market takes place at the Swakopmund Hotel & Entertainment Centre until 22:00. Entrance: N$10 (children under 10 free). Info and stalls: Danien at 081 129 0029.
• 18:30 A comedy show with SA's Schalk Bezuidenhout and Namibia's Neville Basson at the Armae venue outside Okahandja. Tickets: N$250. Bookings: 081 150 2626 or 081 315 7197.

Saturday 19 March
• 15:00 Inspired Creations (13 Tienie Louw Street, Windhoek) hosts a second Pottery & Wine event, and this time you can make your own salad bowl. Tickets: N$600. Bookings essential! WhatsApp to 081 851 6415.
Thursday 24 March
• 19:00 See Keanu Harker perform at the Brewer & Butcher in Swakopmund until the 26th.

Saturday 26 March
• 19:00 The Crowning of Mister, Miss and Mrs Supranational Namibia takes place in Windhoek. Venue TBA.

Monday 28 March
• WorldSkills Africa takes place at The Dome in Swakopmund until 2 April, where serval African countries compete with their skills. A conference and career exhibition is also on the programme. Visit https://wsas2022.com.na for more information.
• The Bible Society of Namibia hosts #bikeriders4bibles - a run from Windhoek to Karasburg until 1 April, with the aim to raise N$350 000 to acquire 2 500 Khoekhoegowab Bibles and audio Bibles.

Steve Hofmeyr tours Namibia
• 29 March: River Chalets, Mariental
• 1 April: Wanderers, Windhoek
• 2 April: Pro Ed Academie, Swakopmund
• 5 April: Town hall, Walvis Bay
All shows start at 19:30. Tickets: N$250 - N$625 via webtickets.com.na. Info: Leonora at 081 845 8701.

Thursday 31 March
• 18:30 In this month's edition of Future Females Windhoek at the Lemon Tree (formerly Vintage Coffee Shop) the team is Technolgy makes you a master content marketer. Tickets: N$85 via Webtickets.com.na. Info 081 124 5301.

Friday 8 April
• 18:00 Canadian alt-pop duo Neon Dreams perform at the Brewers Market in Windhoek, with a second performance on 9 April at Soundgarden in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$290 via webtickets.com.na

Saturday 9 April
• 18:00 Heart2Heart (Alina Lu'Mar and Claudine Nelson) host a cocktal evening with dinner at the Windhoek Golf Club. Tickets: N$450 (including dinner). Info and bookings: 081 333 5647.

Similar News

 

Don’t miss Aladdin in the NTN

1 week ago - 25 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

While Covid halted productions in the last two years, the Anchen Wille Dance Academy is extremely excited to bring another beautiful production to the stage...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 24 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 17 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 weeks ago - 10 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Youth sport fills up IPESS calendar

3 weeks ago - 10 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC) and the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service (MSYNS), together with GIZ’s regional programme “Sport for...

Geena Visagie shares a State of Contentment

3 weeks ago - 10 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

February is often considered to be the month of love. On Valentine's Day, we shower those closest to us with love and affection, but the...

NMH launches NTV

3 weeks ago - 08 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) today launched Network TV (NTV), bringing viewers local content, 24/7 on DStv (channel 285) and GoTV (channel 94) Namibia’s newest television...

Namibia’s Stone Men creating opportunities

4 weeks ago - 04 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia’s first participation at the “La Biennale di Venezia” creates huge opportunities for the country and for the world.That is the opinion...

Chill with Windhoek Express

4 weeks ago - 03 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Michelle Mountjoy hét wat dit vat

4 weeks ago - 03 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Na byna vier maande se harde werk om die drie Wat Dit Vat-deelnemers in Suid-Afrika se nuutste sterre te verander, is daar eindelik ’n amptelike...

Latest News

Japan supports vaccination drive

20 hours ago | International

The government of Japan renewed its commitment to Universal Health Coverage through a financial contribution to UNICEF supported programmes, with a particular focus on ensuring...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 03 March 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Rock and Rut on a...

1 day - 03 March 2022 | Sports

The first of five races in the 2022 Nedbank Namibia Rock and Rut XC MTB Series takes place at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe...

The ultimate in luxury

1 day - 03 March 2022 | Tourism

TransNamib announced that it is seeing the first signs of a revival in the rail-related tourism sector after South African rail company Rovos Rail, which...

Onafhanklikheidstadion word opgeknap

1 day - 03 March 2022 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] ministerie van sport sal nie wag om die oorblywende geld te bekom wat nodig is om die Onafhanklikheidstadion op te knap nie,...

Bank upgrades Post Street Mall

2 days ago - 03 March 2022 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] the end of last year, workers have been breaking down, repairing and upgrading Post Street Mall’s entrance to the capital's central business...

200 medical emergency beds for...

2 days ago - 02 March 2022 | Health

The health ministry on Wednesday received 200 new medical emergency beds following a months-long cooperation on the initiative by the US Embassy in Namibia and...

DHL, SOS Children’s Villages empower...

2 days ago - 02 March 2022 | Education

An agreement aimed at teaching young people in the care of SOS Children’s Villages Namibia on how to prepare for life after school by way...

Fistball league kicks off in...

2 days ago - 02 March 2022 | Sports

The Bank Windhoek Fistball League’s first round takes place at the SKW fields in Windhoek on Saturday, where nine adult teams and six youth teams...

Load More