Chill with Windhoek Express
10 March 2022 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
Thursday 10 March
• 10:00 Shebeen Queens: A photographic exhibition by Julia Runge can be viewed at Café Prestige at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre until 6 April.
• 18:00 Opening of The marks we leave behind, an exhibition by Marianne Chapman and Marcii Magson at the Bellhaus Atelier & Galerie (18 Bell Street, Grüner Kranz). View until 26 March.
• 19:00 SPCA quiz night at the Old Wheelers Club. Participation is N$900 for a team of 4, or N$250 per person. Email [email protected] for more information or swing by the SPCA to sign-up.
• 19:00 The Anchen Wille Dance Academy presents Aladdin in the National Theatre of Namibia. Tickets: N$180, available from Waltons at Auas Valley. Performance dates: 10 & 11 March at 19:00, and at 10:00 and 19:00 on 12 March.
Friday 11 March
• 20:00 Vaughn Ahrens performs at The Wolfshack in Windhoek. Tickets: N$70 via vaughnahrens.com
Saturday 12 March
• 04:00 The Rössing Virtual Marathon takes place throughout the day until 19:00. The closing date for entries is 18 February. Participants must complete the event distances within the borders of Namibia. Info: Swakop Striders at 081 240 3383 or [email protected]
• 05:00 Mekenificent Fun Run (5km) followed by core workouts at St Pauls parking lot in Jan Jonker road. Participation: N$50 for non-members, and free for members. Register via WhatsApp at 081 441 7900 or 081 334 3382.
• The Madisa Challenge is a MTB, Fat Bike and Trail Running Event, hosted at the beautiful Madisa Camp. The MTB Trails run through rocky terrain to the North of Camp and the Fat Bike Trail in the soft dune sand to the South of the Camp. Trail runs of 5 km, 10 km and 21 km were also added to the event, with stunning scenery along the wayInfo [email protected]
• 07:00 Finkenstein Bush Market and Trail Run (4 & 8km) at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek. Info: [email protected]
• 08:00 Guided walk through Windhoek’s botanic garden (8 Orban Street). Entrance: N$20 for visitors, members and u/16s free. Info: [email protected]
• 11:00 Celebrate St Patrick's Day at Joe's Beerhouse with life entertainment by the Sheep Herding Patrics. Dress in gree to stand the chance of winning a prize! Entrance: N$30
• 17:00 Picasso paint & wine evening at the Cosdef arts & crafts centre in Swakopmund until 20:00. Cost: N$280 (includes material, glass of wine and snacks). Bookings are essential! Contact 064 406 122 or [email protected] 15 March
• 19:00 Vaughn Ahrens and his band perform at the Swarthak Kraal in Otjiwarongo. Tickets: N$200, which includes a meal. Bring your own coolbox. Pre-show starts at 18:00. Info: Joannie at 081 794 5421.
Tuesday 15 March
• 19:00 Harald Jainta hosts a talk on Wild Lithops – Namibian Botanical Treasures at the National Botanic Research Institute (8 Orban Street) lecture hall. Info 081 248 7362
Thursday 17 March
• 18:00 The Language Policy for Namibian Schools: Is it working? – a presentation Professor Dr Andree-Jeanne Tötemeyer is aimed at teachers, principals as well as general public interested in the Namibian education system, and takes place at the Swakopmund Museum Lecture Hall. The presentation is in English, a brief summary in German will be made and questions in German are welcome.
• 19:00 The Namibian National Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with various Germany musicians, host a beautiful evening of classical music, featuring melodies from the baroque era, but also excerpts from Bizet's Carmen, at the DHPS in Windhoek. Tickets: N$90 - N$150 via webtickets.com.na
Friday 18 March
• 18:00 The Swakopmund Night Market takes place at the Swakopmund Hotel & Entertainment Centre until 22:00. Entrance: N$10 (children under 10 free). Info and stalls: Danien at 081 129 0029.
• 18:30 A comedy show with SA's Schalk Bezuidenhout and Namibia's Neville Basson at the Armae venue outside Okahandja. Tickets: N$250. Bookings: 081 150 2626 or 081 315 7197.
Saturday 19 March
• 11:00 St Patrick's celebration Frühschoppen at The Wolfshack, with authentic live Irish music by Rob Macdonald and the Clan Mackay. Entrance: N$50
• 15:00 Inspired Creations (13 Tienie Louw Street, Windhoek) hosts a second Pottery & Wine event, and this time you can make your own salad bowl. Tickets: N$600. Bookings essential! WhatsApp to 081 851 6415.
• 18:00 Wine a little, celebrate more - a wine tasting event takes place at the NIMMS restaurant in Windhoek. Tickets: N$100 via webtickets.com.na, which includes a free glass of wine.
Wednesday 23 March
• 19:00 The movie Bye Bye Morons (in French) is screened at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre. Entrance is free.
Thursday 24 March
• 19:00 See Keanu Harker perform at the Brewer & Butcher in Swakopmund until the 26th.
Friday 25 March
• 18:00 South African singer Appel performs at the WHS Vegkop stadium in Windhoek, with an additional performance by Jo Nichol. Tickets: N$250 via webtickets.com.na
Saturday 26 March
• 19:00 The Crowning of Mister, Miss and Mrs Supranational Namibia takes place at the SKW in Windhoek. Tickets: N$550 to N$950, available via webtickets.com.na
Monday 28 March
• WorldSkills Africa takes place at The Dome in Swakopmund until 2 April, where serval African countries compete with their skills. A conference and career exhibition is also on the programme. Visit https://wsas2022.com.na for more information.
• The Bible Society of Namibia hosts #bikeriders4bibles - a run from Windhoek to Karasburg until 1 April, with the aim to raise N$350 000 to acquire 2 500 Khoekhoegowab Bibles and audio Bibles.
Steve Hofmeyr tours Namibia
• 29 March: River Chalets, Mariental
• 1 April: Wanderers, Windhoek
• 2 April: Pro Ed Academie, Swakopmund
• 5 April: Town hall, Walvis Bay
All shows start at 19:30. Tickets: N$250 - N$625 via webtickets.com.na. Info: Leonora at 081 845 8701.
Thursday 31 March
• 18:30 In this month's edition of Future Females Windhoek at the Lemon Tree (formerly Vintage Coffee Shop) the team is Technolgy makes you a master content marketer. Tickets: N$85 via Webtickets.com.na. Info 081 124 5301.
• 19:00 As part of the Windhoek Woordfees, Chrisna Beuke-Muir presents the Afrikaans version of the Dutch production, Sus, van... based on the mythological figure Ismeme at De Kayak in Olympia. Tickets: N$150 via webtickets.com.na
Friday 1 April
• 19:00 As Night Faces performs live at Muso's. Tickets: N$50 or N$30 if dressed up (the theme is Down to clown!).
Saturday 2 April
• 09:00 The SPCA Windhoek hosts a garage sale to raise funds. Donations are asked to make this drive a success. Info: 061 238 654.
• 15:00 Rock 'n roll Namibia concert at the Avani Hotel in Windhoek, headlining with SA band Prime Circle. Tickets: N$500 - N$2000 via webtickets.com.na, and includes seating, food and beverages.
Friday 8 April
• 18:00 Canadian alt-pop duo Neon Dreams perform at the Brewers Market in Windhoek, with a second performance on 9 April at Soundgarden in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$290 via webtickets.com.na
Saturday 9 April
• 18:00 Heart2Heart (Alina Lu'Mar and Claudine Nelson) host a cocktal evening with dinner at the Windhoek Golf Club. Tickets: N$450 (including dinner). Info and bookings: 081 333 5647.