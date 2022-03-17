Chill with Windhoek Express
17 March 2022 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
Currently running
• The marks we leave behind at the Bellhaus Atelier & Galerie (18 Bell Street, Grüner Kranz). View until 26 March.
• Shebeen Queens: A photographic exhibition by Julia Runge can be viewed at Café Prestige at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre until 6 April.
Thursday 17 March
• 18:00 The Language Policy for Namibian Schools: Is it working? – a presentation Professor Dr Andree-Jeanne Tötemeyer is aimed at teachers, principals as well as general public interested in the Namibian education system, and takes place at the Swakopmund Museum Lecture Hall. The presentation is in English, a brief summary in German will be made and questions in German are welcome.
• 19:00 The Namibian National Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with musicians from the Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin perform in the DHPS Aula. Tickets: N$90 - N$150 via webtickets.com.na
Friday 18 March
• 18:00 The Swakopmund Night Market takes place at the Swakopmund Hotel & Entertainment Centre until 22:00. Entrance: N$10 (children under 10 free). Info and stalls: Danien at 081 129 0029.
• 18:30 A comedy show with SA's Schalk Bezuidenhout and Namibia's Neville Basson at the Armae venue outside Okahandja. Tickets: N$250. Bookings: 081 150 2626 or 081 315 7197.
Saturday 19 March
• 11:00 St Patrick's celebration Frühschoppen at The Wolfshack, with authentic live Irish music by Rob Macdonald and the Clan Mackay. Entrance: N$50
• 15:00 Inspired Creations (13 Tienie Louw Street, Windhoek) hosts a second Pottery & Wine event, and this time you can make your own salad bowl. Tickets: N$600. Bookings essential! WhatsApp to 081 851 6415.
• 18:00 Wine a little, celebrate more - a wine tasting event takes place at the NIMMS restaurant in Windhoek. Tickets: N$100 via webtickets.com.na, which includes a free glass of wine.
Tuesday 22 March
• 08:00 The Indongo Toyota Desert Sport Festival takes place at the Walvis Bay Private High School until 26 March at 14:00, with 13 schools competing in u/13, u/15 and u/19 rugby, netball and hockey.
• 19:00 The Karlsruher Konzertduo (Reinhard Armleder – cello and Dagmar Hartmann – piano) present a classical music concert at the Haus der Jugend in Swakopmund, organised by the German Embassy Windhoek. On the programme are pieces by composers like Ludwig van Beethoven, Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy, Robert Schuman, Richard Strauss and George Gershwin. Entrance is free.
Wednesday 23 March
• 19:00 The movie Bye Bye Morons (in French) is screened at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre. Entrance is free.
• 19:00 NEWS and the Scientific Society host a public talk by Mark Groenewald (Atlantic Guano), Dr Umberto Molini (UNAM epidemiologist) and Dr Tina Shilongo (Dept. Veterinary Services) regarding the topic Bird Flu: How worried should we be?
Thursday 24 March
• 19:00 See Keanu Harker perform at the Brewer & Butcher in Swakopmund.
• 19:00 The Comedy Club, hosted by Big Mitch at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre, includes Zita and Rhita this month. Tickets: N$70 in advance and N$100 at the door.
Friday 25 March
• 18:00 South African singer Appel performs at the WHS Vegkop stadium in Windhoek, with an additional performance by Jo Nichol. Tickets: N$250 via webtickets.com.na
• 19:30 Roadhouse Blues Band performs at Sound Garden in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$80.
Friday 25 March
• 19:00 Acoustic Friday with award-winning ensemble Tschuku Tshuku at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre upper terrace. Tickets: N$60 in advance and N$80 at the entrance.
Saturday 26 March
• 12:00 SA musician and entertainer Keanu Harker performs at Sound Garden in Swakopmund, followed by Roadhouse Blues Band. Tickets: N$80
• 19:00 The Crowning of Mister, Miss and Mrs Supranational Namibia takes place at the SKW in Windhoek. Tickets: N$550 to N$950, available via webtickets.com.na
Monday 28 March
• WorldSkills Africa takes place at The Dome in Swakopmund until 2 April, where serval African countries compete with their skills. A conference and career exhibition is also on the programme. Visit https://wsas2022.com.na for more information.
• The Bible Society of Namibia hosts #bikeriders4bibles - a run from Windhoek to Karasburg until 1 April, with the aim to raise N$350 000 to acquire 2 500 Khoekhoegowab Bibles and audio Bibles.
Steve Hofmeyr tours Namibia
• 29 March: River Chalets, Mariental
• 1 April: Wanderers, Windhoek
• 2 April: Pro Ed Akademie, Swakopmund
• 5 April: Town hall, Walvis Bay
All shows start at 19:30. Tickets: N$250 - N$625 via webtickets.com.na. Info: Leonora at 081 845 8701.
Tuesday 29 March
• 19:00 Independence quiz night at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre. Entrance is free.
Thursday 31 March
• 18:30 In this month's edition of Future Females Windhoek at the Lemon Tree (formerly Vintage Coffee Shop) the theme is Technology makes you a master content marketer. Tickets: N$85 via Webtickets.com.na. Info 081 124 5301.
• 19:00 As part of the Windhoek Woordfees, Chrisna Beuke-Muir presents the Afrikaans version of the Dutch production, Sus, van... based on the mythological figure Ismeme at De Kayak in Olympia. Tickets: N$150 via webtickets.com.na
Friday 1 April
• 19:00 As Night Fades performs live at Muso's. Tickets: N$50 or N$30 if dressed up (the theme is Down to clown!).
Saturday 2 April
• 05:30 Farm Windhoek hosts the Sunrise trail vs road run. Info [email protected]
• 07:00 5km Momentum Cancer Association of Namibia fun run in Windhoek (starting at the CAN head office, 90 John Meinert Street and the CAN Erongo office at 3 Ferdinand Stich Street Swakopmund). Tickets: N$75 early bird, and N$100 at the gates. Info [email protected] or 061 237 740.
• 08:00 The ever popular Windhoek Boeremark / Farmers Market takes place at the Windhoek Showgrounds until 13:00. Entrance: N$5 for adults, and free for pensioners and children. Info: Esme at 081 277 8677 or [email protected]
• 09:00 The SPCA Windhoek hosts a garage sale to raise funds. Donations are asked to make this drive a success. Info: 061 238 654.
• 15:00 Rock 'n roll Namibia concert at the Avani Hotel in Windhoek, headlining with SA band Prime Circle. Tickets: N$500 - N$2000 via webtickets.com.na, and includes seating, food and beverages.
WIKA 22 - Wer lacht, lebt!
• 6 April: Maskenball / Costume Ball
• 7 April: Prinzenball / Royal Ball
• 8 April: International Evening
• 9 April at 11:00 Street Procession in Independence Avenue
• 9 April: Frühschoppen
• 9 April: Juka / Youth carnival
• 10 April: KiKaWi / Kids carnival
• 10 April: Kehraus / afterparty
All events take place at the SKW, unless otherwise noted.
Tickets will be available at Maerau SuperSpar in due course.
Friday 8 April
• 18:00 Canadian alt-pop duo Neon Dreams perform at the Brewers Market in Windhoek, with a second performance on 9 April at Soundgarden in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$290 via webtickets.com.na
• 18:00 Nianell performs at Droombos on the outskirts of Windhoek. No food or drinks form outside; a cash bar is available. Platters can be ordered in advance. Tickets: From N$270 via Quicket.co.za
Saturday 9 April
• 18:00 Heart2Heart (Alinda Lu'Mar and Claudine Nelson) host a cocktail evening with dinner at the Windhoek Golf Club. Tickets: N$450 (including dinner). Info and bookings: 081 333 5647.
Saturday 30 April
• 08:00 The ever popular Windhoek Boeremark / Farmers Market takes place at the Windhoek Showgrounds until 13:00. Entrance: N$5 for adults, and free for pensioners and children. Info: Esme at 081 277 8677 or [email protected]
Other dates: 4 June, 2 July, 30 July, 3 September, 8 October, 29 October, 3 December and
10 December.
• 20:00 The biggest Old School party with SA's Groovemaster DJ Jazzy D from Jacaranda FM performs at XS Lounge in Windhoek. Tickets: Starting at N$150 via Quicket.co.za