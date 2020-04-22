Chinese donations to arrive today

The first batch of Chinese government donated material aid to help Namibia fight Covid-19 will arrive at the Hosea Kutako International Airport today.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Namibia said the donation consists of N95 masks, medical masks, protective suits, goggles, thermometers, disposable medical gloves, and medical shoe covers.

The second batch of aid from Jack Ma Foundation arrives on the same flight, which consists of ventilators, suits and face shields, thermometers, swabs, extraction kits and gloves, the statement said.

Namibian government and Chinese embassy representatives will be at the airport to receive the goods.

In March, the embassy donated 1 000 quick-test kits to Namibia to supplement the ability of the Namibia Institute of Pathology to test for Covid-19. – Nampa

