Chinese sister cities donate to Covid fight
15 February 2021 | Local News
Four donations were received from various sister cities in China towards the City of Windhoek’s
Covid-19 response. While the bulk thereof was received last year, the final donation arrived in
January.
According to Council documents, the donations were received from the sister cities of Chongqing,
Shanghai, Suzhou and Nanjing and were made in response to the CoW addressing the Covid-19
outbreak.
The largest donation which was received in January and is worth N$520 433, was from Chongqing
and included 700 pieces of medical disposal protective clothing, 700 pieces of protective cover
uniforms, 5 000 pairs of disposable medical rubber inspection gloves and 400 non-contact infrared
thermometers. The donation from Shanghai included Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), as well
as 3 000 N95 masks and 17 000 KN95 masks. The donation was received at a ceremony at the
Chinese embassy in Windhoek during May last year. The donation from Suzhou included 40 000
pieces of disposable protective masks and was received on 28 August, while the 30 000 facial masks
donated by the city of Nanjing, was received on 1 June last year.
The donation received in January from Chongqing is currently being stored at the procurement division,
from where it will be issued.