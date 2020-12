Christmas joy at Hope Village

Former Miss Namibia and Miss Universe Michelle Mclean-Bailey, Miss Namibia 2019/2020 Nadja Breytenbach, and Miss Teen Namibia 2019/2020 Schwane Blignaut, assisted by the Michelle McLean Children’s Trust, spent time with the children of the Hope Village in Katutura on Saturday morning. Special treats were handed out and all enjoyed Minute Maid, provided by the Coca Cola Namibian Bottling Company. Photo contributed