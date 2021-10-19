Christmas wishes come true

19 October 2021 | Society

Wernhil and Broll Namibia presented donations to two of their partner schools, Monte Christo Project Primary School and Dr Abraham Iyambo Primary School last month. The donations form part of Wernhil’s Christmas Wish List initiative for 2020 – the fifth edition of the annual initiative.
The Christmas Wish List initiative gifts a winning child between the age of six and 12 their Christmas wishes, to the value of N$6 000. The winning child also chooses one of Wernhil’s partner schools to receive a Christmas gift valued at N$6 000 and Wernhil gifts the other school to the same value too, with both schools receiving their donations in the following year.
Last December, the Christmas Wish List initiative shared N$68 000 between Wernhil’s two partner schools, fifteen families as part of the Family Edition, and ten children, with Sem K. David being the winning child. Sem received a soccer kit and ball, new school uniform, books, stationery and – sponsored by Optic Exclusive Wernhil – a new pair of glasses. He chose Dr Abraham Iyambo Primary School as the school he wished to support.
Concluding the 2020 edition of the initiative, and taking the needs of both schools into consideration, Dr Abraham Iyambo Primary School received 65 litres of hand sanitiser and Monte Christo Project Primary School received a safe for the safekeeping of important documents.
Accepting these gifts on behalf of the former school was its principal Flora Petrus and teacher Linea Iipinge, and on behalf of the latter was principal Elizabeth Murangi.

