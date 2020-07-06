Christmas wishes (finally) granted

06 July 2020 | Education

Every year since 2016, Wernhil shopping centre has been dedicated to its Christmas Wish List competition which invites children between the ages of six and twelve to send their Christmas wishes and motivation as to why they should receive these gifts.
The winning child receives all the items on their wish list, up to the value of N$6 000. As part of this initiative, Wernhil has also been continuously supporting two schools from the Havana informal area in Katutura, namely the Dr Abraham Iyambo Primary School and Monte Christo Project Primary School.
The winning child also has the opportunity to select one of these schools to receive a donation to the value of N$6 000.
After receiving 1 346 letters, the Christmas Wish List winner for 2019 was announced as 8-year-old Rhylan Mouton who wished for gluten-free products as he has both Type 1 Diabetes and Celiac disease and such products are costly for his family. Also on his Christmas list were stationery items for himself and his sister and a tablet for his school work.
Rhylan received his gifts on 18 December 2019 and selected Monte Christo Project Primary School as the school he wanted to support. Wernhil, in turn, decided to support Dr Abraham Iyambo Primary as well.

Handover
The handover was initially postponed due to Covid-19, but finally took place on 1 July 2020 at the Teachers Resource Centre in Katutura.
Based on the latest needs of schools, Monte Christo Project Primary School received a PA system for their assemblies and events and Dr Abraham Iyambo Primary School was given green chalkboards with stands. Each school also received two filing cabinets as donations from the 2018 Christmas Wish List initiative. The total value of the handover was N$24 000.
Present at the handover was Broll Namibia managing director Terence Makari, who recognised his team’s support in keeping the initiative alive and acknowledged the need for business to play a meaningful role in education.
“It is an honour to make this contribution to young Namibians. This year, Wernhil celebrates 30 years in business and exists only because society allows us to. It is therefore important we give back to the communities in which we operate. The journey with these two schools leaves us with a great sense of pride and we are only happy for it to continue. Today is an illustration of bringing O&L’s Vision to life, namely to be a catalyst for positive change, creating new realities and fulfilling dreams,” Makari said.
The Monte Christo Project Primary School was represented by the school’s principal, Elizabeth Murangi, while Marilyn Kasume (Head of Department: Languages) represented the Dr Abraham Iyambo Primary School.
The donations intend to benefit the 1 137 learners currently enrolled at Monte Christo Project Primary School and the 2 438 learners at Dr Abraham Iyambo Primary School.

