Christuskirche’s bronze plaque disappears

08 November 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]

By Sunday, the National Heritage Council was still unaware that one of the most famous historic buildings in the country, which is visited by thousands of tourists annually, was presumably looted by scrap metal thieves.
The bronze plaque at the entrance of the Christuskirche indicating that it is a proclaimed national monument, has been stolen. The heavy plate was ripped from the sandstone wall to the right of the church door a few days ago.
Dr Andreas Vogt, cultural historian and author of the book National Monuments of Namibia, confirmed the incident.
Jürgen Kuhanga, the official for heritage buildings at the council, said upon inquiry that the theft of the bronze plaque had not yet been brought to his attention.
The inscription on the memorial plaque reads: “The cornerstone of this church building was laid on 11 August 1907 by Pastor Anz, government architect Gottlieb Redecker designed the building and supervised the erection. On 16October 1910, it was festively inaugurated.”
Vogt says that this historic church, which is synonymous with Windhoek and is considered one of the most important architectural landmarks from the colonial period, was proclaimed a national monument on 29 November 1974.
He says the Namibian Institute of Architects (NIA) evaluated all historic buildings in the country in 1982 (then still the Institute for South West African Architects) to determine their conservation status. “The Christuskriche scored 98 out of 100,” he said.

