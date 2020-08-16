City announces contractors

16 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek handed over the first ten sites to ten contractors to start building low cost houses as part of the Informal Settlement Upgrading Pilot Project that aims to construct 1200 affordable houses in two phases over a two-year period in Havana Proper, Onyika Number 2, Goreangab Extension 4, Greenwell Matongo D, Otjomuise Extension 8 and 9 and Freedomland A & B. The first 200 houses are expected to be completed by the end of November 2020. The ten contractors are Jowen Construction & Services CC; Home Tree Properties CC; Namibia Building Concepts CC; Neu Oluya Trading CC; Geckoh Fifty-Eight Inv. CC; Tulinavo Investment CC; Wynnic Plant Hire & Construction CC; Highway Trading CC; TT Property Development CC; and Pesa Trading Enterprise CC.

CoW cleans reservoirs

2 days ago - 13 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The Windhoek municipality is busy cleaning its reservoirs in and around the city, and during this process water interruptions and/or low water pressure may be...

Changed road conditions in Eros

2 days ago - 13 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced that the section of road between Independence Avenue at the entrance to the new police facility between the Simon...

Construction industry seeks structure

3 days ago - 12 August 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • Clemens von AltenThe Construction Industries Federation (CIF) and its approximately 280 members continue to hope that a supervisory authority could be established before...

Land surveying starts at Ekunde

4 days ago - 11 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development has started the land surveying process at Ekunde Extension 5 in Okahandja in efforts to speed up land...

Eros runway being patched

5 days ago - 11 August 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • Clemens von AltenThe Namibia Airports Company (NAC) is currently repairing the Eros runway in the southern suburbs of the capital.The N$23 million project...

Rent prices stagger

2 weeks ago - 31 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the last three months, signals that the worst economic effects of the pandemic are yet...

Groot Aub still facing water challenges

2 weeks ago - 28 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) said that have been working on a way to find lasting solutions to the water supply interruptions at Groot Aub.In...

Residents warned against annexing boreholes

2 weeks ago - 27 July 2020 | Infrastructure

Residents of the Aminuis constituency in the Omaheke region have been warned not to build structures around the drilled boreholes in the villages of the...

The cost of Covid: Windhoek residents struggling

2 weeks ago - 27 July 2020 | Infrastructure

As part of steps to fight the spread of the Coronavirus, the City of Windhoek (CoW) opened water taps for residents with unsettled municipal bills...

Construction in full swing at new US embassy

3 weeks ago - 23 July 2020 | Infrastructure

American ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, welcomed deputy foreign minister Jenelly Matundu and Windhoek mayor of Windhoek Fransina Kahungu to a site of the new...

More money for arts handed...

16th of August 10:41 | Art and Entertainment

The National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) handed out another N$342 000 for the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) relief fund in the second round...

Omaheke incubation hub starts training

2 days ago - 14 August 2020 | Business

The Omaheke incubation hub, under the office of Regional Governor Pijoo Nganate, offered its first training focusing on meat processing to about 40 participants yesterday.The...

Upgrades and new trails at...

2 days ago - 13 August 2020 | Life Style

The IJG Trails on Farm Windhoek are undergoing some changes that the team there is very excited about.According to Peter van der Merwe, these changes...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 13 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• The Namibia Arts Association hosts a group exhibition featuring 30 top local artists, including Asser Karita, Francois de Necker, Jost Kirsten, Nicky Marais,...

Robbe soog kalfies tot volwassenheid

2 days ago - 13 August 2020 | Environment

Sommige Kaapse pelsrob-ma’s kan hulle kalfies vir veel langer soog as wat voorheen aanvaar is, en daardeur waarskynlik hul afstammeling se kans op oorlewing vergroot....

Survival kit for young entrepreneurs

2 days ago - 13 August 2020 | Business

Elivi Shinedima of the Ndjuluwa97 Academy and Andreas Elifas from Jumper Namibia won N$30 000 and N$20 000 respectively towards the growth of their businesses,...

Support for Pionierspark prizegiving

2 days ago - 13 August 2020 | Education

FNB Windhoek Central Cluster through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, donated N$10 000 towards the Pionierspark Primary School prizegiving ceremony. According to Wilhelm Genis, Chairperson of...

