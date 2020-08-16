City announces contractors

The City of Windhoek handed over the first ten sites to ten contractors to start building low cost houses as part of the Informal Settlement Upgrading Pilot Project that aims to construct 1200 affordable houses in two phases over a two-year period in Havana Proper, Onyika Number 2, Goreangab Extension 4, Greenwell Matongo D, Otjomuise Extension 8 and 9 and Freedomland A & B. The first 200 houses are expected to be completed by the end of November 2020. The ten contractors are Jowen Construction & Services CC; Home Tree Properties CC; Namibia Building Concepts CC; Neu Oluya Trading CC; Geckoh Fifty-Eight Inv. CC; Tulinavo Investment CC; Wynnic Plant Hire & Construction CC; Highway Trading CC; TT Property Development CC; and Pesa Trading Enterprise CC.

